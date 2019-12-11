With district play right around the corner, Tuesday marked a busy slate of games on the girls basketball circuit.
Sachse, which opens 10-6A play on Friday against Wylie, improved to 11-4 with a low-scoring 33-24 victory over Rockwall.
The Mustangs doubled up the Yellowjackets 12-6 to take the early lead after one quarter. Rockwall trimmed the deficit to four at halftime, but Sachse turned up the defensive pressure in the second half, allowing only eight points to secure the win.
Tia Harvey was the lone player in double figures with 12 points, Adhel Tac tallied nine and Crislyn Rose chipped in with six.
Horn and Mesquite will meet in the 11-6A opener on Monday and both built some momentum with victories.
The Jaguars earned a big win in a 61-55 victory over Mansfield Summit, who is ranked No. 16 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 5A state poll.
The game was close throughout, but the Jaguars took a 34-28 lead into halftime and maintained that until the end. Jasmine Shavers had a monster game with 37 points, Danielle Johnson scored 11 and Viencia Jackson added eight.
The Skeeters jumped on Carrollton Newman Smith early and never looked back in a 70-40 rout. Mesquite opened the game on a 16-3 run and led 39-17 at halftime. For good measure, they closed the game on a 21-11 spurt, getting 27 points from Lakeycia Bables and 21 from Jene Samuels.
Sunnyvale, ranked No. 6 in the TABC Class 4A state poll, remained undefeated, improving to 13-0 with a 57-30 victory over Terrell. The Raiders led 16-7 after one quarter and used a 15-4 run in the third to open a 43-19 lead.
Daniela Marcor tallied 15 points, with Brooke Daniel and Lena Meras adding 12 each.
Rowlett was unable to keep pace with Cedar Hill, the No. 9 team in the TABC Class 6A state poll, in a 60-27 loss. The Longhorns raced to a 28-12 halftime lead and then used a 13-2 spurt in the third quarter to put it away.
Reagan Warren paced the Eagles with nine points and Madilyn Rodriguez added six.
North Mesquite had its chances, but McKinney North pulled away late for a 49-43 win. The Stallions trailed by eight early on but reeled off a 15-5 run in the second quarter to take the lead at halftime.
The teams were tied at the end of three quarters, but the Bulldogs outscored them 14-8 in the fourth. Kayla Pope and Folasde Daniyan each recorded 11 points, with Destinee Holiday chipping in with six.
