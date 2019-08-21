HORN VOLLEYBALL

Horn picked up a 25-20, 23-25, 25-19, 23-25, 20-18 victory over Royse City on Tuesday.

 Matt Welch, Staff Photo

The first weeks of the volleyball season have offered some ups and downs, but Tuesday proved to be largely successful for local teams, as several picked up non-district victories.

While consistency has been a problem for some teams, that has not been the case for Sachse.

The Mustangs won the Silver Division championship last week at the highly-competitive Northwest ISD Classic to move up to No. 8 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A state poll.

Sachse kept the momentum rolling on Tuesday, as it improved to 17-2 with a 25-22, 20-25, 25-16, 25-11 victory over Frisco Liberty.

The Mustangs are the only squad from Garland ISD with a winning record and Poteet fits that same bill in Mesquite ISD.

The Pirates ran its record to 10-7 with a 25-14, 21-25, 25-15, 25-22 victory against Garland.

Other MISD teams also notched victories on Tuesday.

Horn improved to 7-9 with a draining 25-20, 23-25, 25-19, 23-25, 20-18 victory over Royse City.

Mesquite (3-9) picked up its third win of the season with a 25-10, 25-7, 25-9 sweep of Seagoville and North Mesquite topped crosstown foe West Mesquite in a 25-19, 25-15, 25-16 victory.

Rowlett was not as fortunate on Tuesday, as they slipped to 6-9 with a 25-13, 11-25, 25-17, 25-23 setback to Pearce.

Several teams will stay busy later this week in tournament action, with Rowlett, Horn, Mesquite and North Mesquite competing in the Forney ISD Classic and Poteet heading east to take part in the Tyler ISD Invitational.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

