As the non-district portion of the volleyball season continued on Tuesday, it was a rough night for area teams, but there were some bright spots.
Rowlett closed out the Garland ISD Tournament last weekend with three consecutive victories and kept the momentum going with a 25-7, 25-8, 25-7 sweep of Seagoville.
Sachse had a strong performance at the tournament, but it did not carry over into Tuesday against at tough Rockwall team, as the Yellowjackets earned a 25-23, 25-13, 25-19 win.
Over in Mesquite ISD, there was a crosstown rivalry match that saw Poteet top North Mesquite in a 25-13, 25-9, 25-10 sweep.
Mesquite came up on the short end of a 25-10, 25-11, 25-7 decision at the hands of Garland.
The teams will be right back in action later this week. The Eagles, Skeeters and Pirates are lined up to be part of the Berkner Volleyworld Classic.
Sachse is expected to compete in the tough Northwest ISD Tournament, North Mesquite will be at the Wills Point Tournament, West Mesquite at the Grand Prairie Tournament and Horn will play a dual match against Flower Mound Marcus and Denton Braswell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.