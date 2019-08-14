Sachse’s torrid start to the 2019 season continued on Tuesday, but it was not easy.
Fresh off their championship at the Garland ISD Tournament, the Mustangs took on another strong challenge in Frisco Centennial.
The match swung back and forth, but Sachse was able to prevail in a 19-25, 26-24, 25-23, 21-25, 16-14 victory.
The Mustangs remain undefeated, improving to 9-0 and they will put that record on the line later this week at the Northwest ISD Volleyball Classic.
Sachse, who is ranked 14th in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A state poll, will begin on Thursday with pool play games against Arlington Lamar, Cedar Hill and fellow undefeated V.R. Eaton, who checks in just behind the Mustangs at No. 15 in the state poll.
A handful of teams had gotten off on the opposite starts and entered Tuesday in search of their first victories.
Two of those squads broke through.
Mesquite (1-5) rolled to a 25-14, 25-10, 25-10 victory over Conrad and West Mesquite (1-4) picked up a 25-16, 25-17, 25-19 sweep of Sunset.
Sunnyvale (1-7) narrowly missed out on its second victory as Emory Rains was able to pull out a 25-20, 19-25, 22-25, 25-21, 15-10 victory.
Horn (4-6) got off to a good start, but saw its three-match winning streak come to an end with a 21-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19 setback to Pearce.
All four of those teams will take part in the Lady Ram Volleyball Festival later this week.
The Jaguars will be part of Pool B along with Lovejoy 2, The Colony and Frisco Memorial.
The Skeeters join Little Elm, Bonham and Sunset in Pool E. Pool G consists of Sunnyvale, Corsicana, Garland and Carrollton R.L. Turner and West Mesquite will square off with Caddo Mills, Lovejoy 3 and Molina in Pool J.
Rowlett evened its record at 4-4 with a 25-15, 21-25, 25-11, 25-16 victory over Poteet (3-4).
The Eagles are headed to the Allen Texas Open where they will face Colleyville Heritage, Trinity Christian and Lindale in Division 8 on Thursday.
The Pirates will compete at the Fort Worth Brewer Tournament, with matches against Alvarado, Grand Prairie and Crowley on Thursday.
North Mesquite (0-3-1), who was scheduled to take on Forney on Tuesday, is slated to participate in the Crandall Tournament with matches against Kaufman, Grand Saline and Van.
