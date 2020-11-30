Mesquite certainly had its chances against Tyler Legacy, the defense made sure of that.
But nearly every time the Skeeters delivered a big play, it was followed by a miscue and the Red Raiders took full advantage.
Tyler Legacy forced five turnovers, allowing them to overcome some penalty problems of their own, as they claimed a pivotal 21-7 victory in a rare Monday night affair at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
The Red Raiders (5-4) improve to 2-3 in 10-6A and now have the inside track on the district’s final playoff berth. Mesquite (1,6, 1-3) is still alive, but needs some help when the regular season comes to an end on Saturday.
Tyler Legacy led 14-7 at halftime and it was the defenses that took much of the spotlight during the final two quarters.
The Red Raiders drove into Skeeter territory to start the half, but Mesquite stonewalled them on fourth-and-3 to force the turnover on downs.
After a punt, the Skeeters got an interception from Quinton Evans to set them up in Tyler Legacy territory and they moved into the red zone, but the Red Raiders countered with a pick in the end zone.
Tyler Legacy again had to punt, but three plays later, with Mesquite in Red Raider territory, they put the ball on the ground, and Jaydien Williams recovered.
The Skeeters did a good job of containing Tyler Legacy’s potent two-headed rushing attack of Jamarion Miller and Bryson Donnell, holding them to 132 yards on 34 carries, but it was a passing play that was the biggest of the night for the Red Raiders.
Facing fourth-and-5 from the Mesquite 37, quarterback Trent Adams dropped back and found a wide-open Nick Bennett for a 31-yard completion. Two plays later, Donnell battled his way into the end zone for a 6-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 21-7 with 6:08 left.
With their backs against the wall, the Skeeters tried to rally. On their ensuing drive, they converted a pair of fourth downs—a 10-yard run by Jacob Fields on fourth-and-1 and a 28-yard completion from Chance Edwards to K.B. Frazier on fourth-and-6—but came up empty on a third attempt to turn the ball over on downs with 1:48 left.
Mesquite had all three timeouts and did get the ball back with 55 seconds remaining, but a miracle finish was not in the cards.
Edwards was harassed for much of the night, but did complete 14-of-38 passes for 210 yards, but the Skeeters were unable to establish a ground game, with 25 rushes amassing only 48 yards.
Still, the Mesquite defense was just as good in many ways, and the Skeeters actually finished with a 258-250 edge in total yards.
The theme of the night could be summed up by the opening drive, when Mesquite gambled in its own territory to convert a fourth-and-1 and got a 44-yard pass from Edwards to Cameron Boger to move to the Tyler Legacy 20 only to have the chance thwarted by an interception.
The Red Raiders started with perhaps their most efficient drive of the night, moving 81 yards in 17 plays, with Adams scoring on a 1-yard keeper to take a 7-0 lead with three seconds left in the first quarter.
Mesquite caught a break when a snap on a punt hit one of the blockers to give them the ball in Tyler Legacy territory at the 25, but the Skeeters fumbled one play later.
The Red Raiders converted that turnover into points, as Adams hit Miller in stride for a 25-yard scoring strike to make it 14-0 with 4:09 left in the half.
Mesquite took over after the kickoff at its own 31 and embarked on one of the most bizarre drives one will see.
It started conventionally enough, as Edwards found Jamarion Woods for a 35-yard completion to move to the Tyler Legacy 15.
They were pushed into a fourth-down situation, but the Red Raiders were flagged for pass interference, giving the Skeeters first-and-goal at the 2.
Jacob Fields dove into the end zone, but Mesquite was called for a penalty to move them back five yards.
Fields scored again on the next play, but it was again negated, this time by a holding call, and then the Skeeters drew an unsportsmanlike conduct flag to move them all the way back to the 32.
Mesquite was still facing fourth-and-goal from the 28 when for the second time on the drive, Tyler Legacy was called for pass interference, giving them new life at the 14.
The Skeeters, who were 0-of-11 on third down, had another fourth-and-2 from the 6 when they got some more help when the Red Raiders jumped offside to move the chains to the 1.
Mesquite finally capped the wild, roller-coaster series of events when Edwards hit Woods on a slant for a 1-yard touchdown to cut it to 14-7 with just 10 seconds left in the first half.
The Skeeters hoped it was a momentum shift that would propel them to a comeback victory, but it was not meant to be.
