Mesquite ISD has had a representative in the volleyball playoffs every year since 1995 and that streak should continue this season.
But if the season were to end today, Horn would be the lone MISD team in the playoff field.
There are still plenty of matches to be played, but the other four MISD teams have work to do if they hope to get back into the playoff picture.
The second half of the 10-6A season got underway on Tuesday and when the dust settled, Rockwall continues to lead the way with an undefeated 7-0 record after its win with North Mesquite.
Rockwall-Heath downed Skyline to remain one game back at 6-1, with Tyler Legacy sitting in third place at 5-2 after its victory over Mesquite.
Horn, who had a bye, is in fourth place at 3-3, followed by Mesquite (2-4), Skyline (1-5) and North Mesquite (0-6).
The playoff race has been pretty clear-cut, even on a night-to-night basis, with only two of the 24 district matches going beyond three sets.
But there are still questions to be answered during the next three weeks.
The Yellowjackets are in the driver’s seat thanks to their 25-20, 25-12, 25-21 sweep of Rockwall-Heath in the first meeting.
The rematch is scheduled for Oct. 19 at Rockwall, with the Hawks looking to potentially earn a share of the title and Rockwall looking to close out the outright crown.
Tyler Legacy and Horn can still shake up the top of the standings. The Raiders currently have the slight edge thanks to their head-to-head win in one of the closest matches of the season, rallying for a 27-29, 25-16, 26-24, 25-22 victory.
The Jaguars will be at home for the rematch and they have also shown the ability to compete with the top two, pushing Rockwall-Heath to four games last Friday.
Senior Makaila Harris is posting a team-best 3.1 kills per set to go along with 3.7 digs per game, sophomores Jada Shepherd and Madison Mosley are each averaging 2.5 kills per set, with Shepherd also leading the team in aces with 30.
Horn’s defense has been strong at the net with sophomore Bryanna Stanford with 31 blocks, senior Erica Anaba with 29 blocks and junior Juliet Esomchukwu with 27 blocks.
Junior Ryan Henderson has been a leader in the back with 5.8 digs per game and has added 29 aces and the Jaguars have a pair of capable setters with senior Arianna Tubbs, who is recording 6.1 assists per game, and sophomore Chloe Avila, who is adding 3.1 assists per set.
The Skeeters are the team with the ability to really shake things up, but that would likely start with a home win over Horn on Friday after the Jaguars claimed a 25-16, 25-5, 25-16 sweep in the first meeting.
The 13-5A race has been more competitive, with two of the four matches last Friday going to five sets, but that has not been good news for Poteet and West Mesquite, who currently hold down the bottom two spots in the standings.
Highland Park, the No. 1 team in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A state poll, currently leads the way with an undefeated 8-0 record.
The Scots are followed by No. 25 North Forney at 7-1, Forney and Crandall at 5-3 and Royse City a game out of the picture at 4-4. The Pirates fell to 1-7 on Tuesday, while the Wranglers slipped to 0-8.
Highland Park has dropped just one set thus far, with that coming in its showdown with North Forney where the Scots pulled out a 25-21, 25-18, 25-27, 25-23 victory.
It has not always been easy for the Falcons, who lost games to both Royse City and Forney and had to rally from a two-set deficit against Greenville last Friday.
As for the three-team pack in the middle of the standings, Forney swept Crandall, Crandall defeated Royse City in five games and Royse City downed Forney in five sets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.