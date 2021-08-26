Poteet found itself in an unfamiliar position a year ago.
The Pirates have the longest standing winning tradition among Mesquite ISD volleyball programs.
During the last three decades, Poteet made the playoffs in 25 out of 30 seasons, making several strong postseason runs, highlighted by a trip to the regional finals in 1999.
But in a tough district that includes perennial power Highland Park, as well as solid programs in Greenville, Forney and North Forney, the Pirates found themselves on the outside looking in at the playoffs as it was left out of the postseason for the first time since 2017.
With that history, the obvious No. 1 goal is to return to the playoffs and Poteet feels it has the pieces to make that happen.
“A lot of the girls had big roles last year so we know what to do and we feel comfortable with each other,” Poteet head coach Erika Dupree said. “We have leaders that lead by example.”
The Pirates return a pair of all-district performers in senior setter Margeaux Shields and senior outside hitter Aniyah Harrington.
Shields has dealt out more than 1,200 assists and is strong in other areas, as well, as she recorded 163 digs, 92 kills and 20 aces last season.
Harrington was one of the better attackers in the district and is also a six-rotation player, as she tallied 229 kills, 194 digs and 23 aces.
Poteet also has returning contributors in senior middle blocker Alyssa Lopez and junior middle blocker Kalin Bradley.
They will also look for others to step up and one player who could fill one of those roles is freshman right side Jocelyn Pargas.
“We’re going to have many varsity players that will step into bigger roles,” Dupree said. “(We’re looking at) longevity and having that gritty confidence externally. We also lost Kylah Hunter (first-team all-district) at libero so we are going to be replacing the consistency in serve/receive and defense.”
Poteet got its first heavy dose of action two weeks ago at the Garland ISD Tournament, but picked up only one win. It did make strides, though at the RISD Volleywood Tournament this past week as it improved to 6-7 overall as they continue to work forward to the start of the 13-5A season on Sept. 10.
“My expectation for the season is being more offensive and finishing big games,” Dupree said. “We have game plans that we are great at applying, but volleyball is a long game. So we can win the first two sets, but we have to learn how to finish and with confidence.”
