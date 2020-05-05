With high school springtime sports in the rearview mirror, the University Interscholastic League has shifted its focus to preparing for the 2020-21 season.
The UIL legislative council met Saturday via Zoom to address matters related to COVID-19 and the start of the upcoming athletics year, as well as summer conditioning — passing three agenda items during the meeting.
“There’s nothing we wanted more than getting our students back on the fields, courts and classrooms this spring, but it didn’t happen and we’re faced with making some decisions as we move forward,” said Charles Breithaupt, UIL executive director. “Even though we’ve lost our spring seasons, we are hoping that we can resume sometime this summer with our of offseason conditioning programs and non-school opportunities for coaches to work with students.”
With practice facilities closed due to the pandemic and student-athletes deprived their usual offseason training time, the UIL passed a resolution that would relax restrictions on summer conditioning, should a return to in-person sports arise. Last year, the UIL afforded two hours per week of non-contact, sport-specific training between student-athletes and coaches, limited to one hour per day — a decision that drew consistent praise from coaches around the area.
“We recognize that students have missed a lot of time with their band directors, coaches and academic sponsors, so where we restrict opportunities for our school staff to work with kids, I fully intend to relax those restrictions and give them opportunity to make up this missed time whenever it is we can safely convene again and conduct workouts,” said Jamey Harrison, UIL deputy executive director. “I expect to see some significant alteration to coaching restrictions in the summer and fall to allow kids to make up as much of this missed time as we can offer.”
In addition, the council voted to temporarily expand Breithaupt’s authority to permit adjustments to UIL rules pertaining to COVID-19 — including scheduling or the start dates of various sports and activities. That resolution will have an expiration date, will be limited to matters pertaining to COVID-19 and states that Breithaupt will communicate with the council on a regular basis when utilizing the authority granted.
The UIL also passed a resolution stating that students who were cleared in a physical examination during the 2019-20 school year may continue to participate in 2020-2021 unless there is some indication on the student’s medical history form that further medical evaluation is required. Students who haven’t received physicals previously, such as incoming seventh-graders in athletics, will still be required to get one.
With all remaining springtime sports on the UIL’s 2019-20 athletics calendar canceled on April 17, Breithaupt said that he has received calls regarding the status of high school football season and other sports in the fall. As the UIL narrows its focus on resuming athletics at some point, student safety remains the priority.
“We’re not going to start any practices in the summer until we see that the [NFL], college football, the NBA, Major League Baseball, any of the pro sports, none of those have resumed play,” Breithaupt said. “In fact, I saw yesterday that Little League Baseball cancelled their August world championships. That tells you that across the world activities have been cancelled, so we’re not the only one. Our brother and sister states have suspended or cancelled their activities in the spring up to a point in the summer.
“So we’re not alone in this. We’re not going to get ahead of the curve. We’re going to make sure our students are safe.”
As such, the UIL continues to discuss a myriad of contingency plans to cope with whatever hand they’re dealt in the months ahead.
“We’re making plans for both the regular start of school and our activities, and then if there’s a delayed start and what we might do,” Breithaupt said. “We’re also planning for what might happen if we start and have to stop again. God forbid that happens, but if it does, our staff is up to the task and I know you’ll work with us to make things happen.”
The UIL’s next legislative council meeting is June 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.