West Mesquite and Poteet have each enjoyed their share of success in recent years.

A year ago, the Wranglers had already secured the district championship and the Pirates were playoff-bound when the season was suspended, and ultimately cancelled, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both teams were not only left wondering what might have been, but also had to bid farewell to talented senior classes.

This season featured its share of ups and downs, but West Mesquite was able to navigate the 13-5A field to return to the playoffs, while Poteet was not as fortunate, leaving them out of the postseason field for the first time since 2007.

Through it all, there were standouts for both teams and they were recognized on the all-district team.

The Wranglers finished second to Highland Park in 13-5A to make their third straight playoff appearance, where they were involved in one of the more entertaining matches of the first round before falling, 4-3, to Red Oak.

West Mesquite was rewarded for its season with 13 players selected to the all-district team, highlighted by a pair of superlative awards.

Senior Jose Estrada was voted as the 13-5A most valuable player, as he posted a team-high 11 goals to go along with four assists.

Fellow senior Alexis Gonzalez was tabbed offensive player of the year after tallying 10 goals and a team-high eight assists.

The Wranglers landed a quartet of players on the first team, featuring a mix of seniors and underclassmen.

Senior Noberto Flores recorded four goals and three assists and senior Jesse Baez had a pair of assists. Sophomore Aaron Zamora registered two goals and three assists and freshman Christian Cabrera made an immediate impact with six assists.

Senior Miguel Castillo was third on the team with seven goals, which earned him a spot on the second team. He was joined by senior defenders Jesus Nunez and Joel Guerrero and junior Miguel Jinez, who had a goal and three assists.

West Mesquite also had a trio of honorable mention picks with senior Kevin Tapia (2 goals), junior Alexsander Vargas (1 assist) and freshman Marcos Guzman (1 goal).

Poteet had five selections, including a pair of first-teamers in senior Jorge Nil and sophomore Refugio Robles, a two-year starter who emerged as a team leader despite being an underclassman.

Senior defenders Allan Mendez and Matthew Duarte were named to the second team, while Alexis Cuellar was an honorable mention pick.

District champion Highland Park captured five superlative awards.

The Scots recorded eight shutouts and did not allow more than one goal in any match en route to the title.

Two big reasons for that success was senior Preston Jones, who was named co-defensive player of the year, and senior Clay Van Eaton, who was tabbed goalkeeper of the year.

Junior Jack Krejs, who had five goals and five assists, was chosen the midfielder of the year, freshman Elias Taft, who was second on the team with seven goals, was picked as the co-newcomer of the year, and Salvador Richie earned coach of the year honors.

North Forney, who finished third in the district, had two major awards, as senior Gabriel Aragon is the utility player of the year and freshman Jacob Brown was voted co-newcomer of the year, while fourth-place Forney saw senior Challa Omondi selected as the co-defensive player of the year.

13-5A Boys Soccer All-District Team

Most Valuable Player

Jose Estrada         Sr.     West Mesquite

Offensive Player of the Year

Alexis Gonzalez   Sr.     West Mesquite

Co-Defensive Players of the Year

Preston Jones       Sr.     Highland Park

Challa Omondi     Sr.     Forney

Midfielder of the Year

Jack Krejs   Jr.      Highland Park

Utility Player of the Year

Gabriel Aragon    Sr.     North Forney

Goalkeeper of the year

Clay Van Eaton   Sr.     Highland Park

Co-Newcomers of the year

Elias Taft    Fr.     Highland Park

Jacob Brown        Fr.     North Forney

Coach of the Year

Salvador Richie             Highland Park

First Team

Noberto Flores     Sr.               West Mesquite

Jesse Baez   Sr.               West Mesquite

Aaron Zamora      So.              West Mesquite

Christian Cabrera Fr.               West Mesquite

Jorge Nil                        Poteet

Refugio Robles                        Poteet

Daniel Writer       Sr.     D       Highland Park

Anthony Lanio     Sr.     MF    Highland Park

Richie Paulus       Jr.      MF    Highland Park

Rhett Rapuzzi      So.    MF    Highland Park

Brant Williams     Fr.     U       Highland Park

Casey Clemo        Sr.     GK    North Forney

Angel Morales                         North Forney

Adrian Villanueva                             North Forney

Josue Lazo-Marquez                         North Forney

Naser Haifa Jr.      GK    Forney

Jackson Gleaves   Sr.     F       Forney

Antonio Maurice  So.    F       Forney

Eli Ringle    Sr.     D       Royse City

Adzel Lopez         Jr.      D       Royse City

Jose Gomez Jr.               Crandall

Greg Just    Jr.               Greenville

Second Team

Miguel Castillo     Sr.               West Mesquite

Jesus Nunez         Sr.               West Mesquite

Miguel Jinez         Jr.               West Mesquite

Joel Guerrero       Sr.               West Mesquite

Allan Mendez                          Poteet

Matthew Duarte                      Poteet

Max Adams         Sr.     F       Highland Park

Ross Tharp Sr.     D       Highland Park

Michael Ngo         Sr.     MF    Highland Park

Lucas Guevara     Jr.      F       Highland Park

Kyle French          Jr.      D       Highland Park

Drake Dilodovico                    North Forney

James Olvera                           North Forney

Chris Prado                             North Forney

Evan Waugh                            North Forney

Westin Bubb        So.    F/MF Forney

Sergio Ruiz Sr.     MF    Forney

Juan Ruiz    Fr.     D       Forney

Alex Cornejo        Jr.      D       Royse City

Jaden Santellano  Jr.      D       Royse City

Jesse Martinez      Jr.               Crandall

Joel Vargas So.              Greenville

Honorable Mention

Marcos Guzman   Fr.               West Mesquite

Alexsander Vargas        Jr.               West Mesquite

Kevin Tapia         Sr.               West Mesquite

Alexis Cuellar                          Poteet

Jake Whitehurst   So.    F       Highland Park

Zayan Shah So.    U       Highland Park

Lorenzo Offutt                         North Forney

Austin Chavez                         North Forney

Diego Ruiz                     North Forney

Edwin Jiminez      So.    D       Forney

Juan Segura          Jr.      MF    Forney

Carlos Saldana     So.    MF    Forney

Keegan Fisk         Jr.      MF    Royse City

Eliseo Ortega        So.    MF    Royse City

Dylan McDaniel   Sr.     MF    Royse City

Juan Ramirez                 GK    Crandall

Asael Najera         So.              Crandall

Jared Morales       Jr.                Greenville

Miguel Ramos      Sr.               Greenville

Archer Odeneal    So.              Greenville

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments