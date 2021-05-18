West Mesquite and Poteet have each enjoyed their share of success in recent years.
A year ago, the Wranglers had already secured the district championship and the Pirates were playoff-bound when the season was suspended, and ultimately cancelled, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both teams were not only left wondering what might have been, but also had to bid farewell to talented senior classes.
This season featured its share of ups and downs, but West Mesquite was able to navigate the 13-5A field to return to the playoffs, while Poteet was not as fortunate, leaving them out of the postseason field for the first time since 2007.
Through it all, there were standouts for both teams and they were recognized on the all-district team.
The Wranglers finished second to Highland Park in 13-5A to make their third straight playoff appearance, where they were involved in one of the more entertaining matches of the first round before falling, 4-3, to Red Oak.
West Mesquite was rewarded for its season with 13 players selected to the all-district team, highlighted by a pair of superlative awards.
Senior Jose Estrada was voted as the 13-5A most valuable player, as he posted a team-high 11 goals to go along with four assists.
Fellow senior Alexis Gonzalez was tabbed offensive player of the year after tallying 10 goals and a team-high eight assists.
The Wranglers landed a quartet of players on the first team, featuring a mix of seniors and underclassmen.
Senior Noberto Flores recorded four goals and three assists and senior Jesse Baez had a pair of assists. Sophomore Aaron Zamora registered two goals and three assists and freshman Christian Cabrera made an immediate impact with six assists.
Senior Miguel Castillo was third on the team with seven goals, which earned him a spot on the second team. He was joined by senior defenders Jesus Nunez and Joel Guerrero and junior Miguel Jinez, who had a goal and three assists.
West Mesquite also had a trio of honorable mention picks with senior Kevin Tapia (2 goals), junior Alexsander Vargas (1 assist) and freshman Marcos Guzman (1 goal).
Poteet had five selections, including a pair of first-teamers in senior Jorge Nil and sophomore Refugio Robles, a two-year starter who emerged as a team leader despite being an underclassman.
Senior defenders Allan Mendez and Matthew Duarte were named to the second team, while Alexis Cuellar was an honorable mention pick.
District champion Highland Park captured five superlative awards.
The Scots recorded eight shutouts and did not allow more than one goal in any match en route to the title.
Two big reasons for that success was senior Preston Jones, who was named co-defensive player of the year, and senior Clay Van Eaton, who was tabbed goalkeeper of the year.
Junior Jack Krejs, who had five goals and five assists, was chosen the midfielder of the year, freshman Elias Taft, who was second on the team with seven goals, was picked as the co-newcomer of the year, and Salvador Richie earned coach of the year honors.
North Forney, who finished third in the district, had two major awards, as senior Gabriel Aragon is the utility player of the year and freshman Jacob Brown was voted co-newcomer of the year, while fourth-place Forney saw senior Challa Omondi selected as the co-defensive player of the year.
13-5A Boys Soccer All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Jose Estrada Sr. West Mesquite
Offensive Player of the Year
Alexis Gonzalez Sr. West Mesquite
Co-Defensive Players of the Year
Preston Jones Sr. Highland Park
Challa Omondi Sr. Forney
Midfielder of the Year
Jack Krejs Jr. Highland Park
Utility Player of the Year
Gabriel Aragon Sr. North Forney
Goalkeeper of the year
Clay Van Eaton Sr. Highland Park
Co-Newcomers of the year
Elias Taft Fr. Highland Park
Jacob Brown Fr. North Forney
Coach of the Year
Salvador Richie Highland Park
First Team
Noberto Flores Sr. West Mesquite
Jesse Baez Sr. West Mesquite
Aaron Zamora So. West Mesquite
Christian Cabrera Fr. West Mesquite
Jorge Nil Poteet
Refugio Robles Poteet
Daniel Writer Sr. D Highland Park
Anthony Lanio Sr. MF Highland Park
Richie Paulus Jr. MF Highland Park
Rhett Rapuzzi So. MF Highland Park
Brant Williams Fr. U Highland Park
Casey Clemo Sr. GK North Forney
Angel Morales North Forney
Adrian Villanueva North Forney
Josue Lazo-Marquez North Forney
Naser Haifa Jr. GK Forney
Jackson Gleaves Sr. F Forney
Antonio Maurice So. F Forney
Eli Ringle Sr. D Royse City
Adzel Lopez Jr. D Royse City
Jose Gomez Jr. Crandall
Greg Just Jr. Greenville
Second Team
Miguel Castillo Sr. West Mesquite
Jesus Nunez Sr. West Mesquite
Miguel Jinez Jr. West Mesquite
Joel Guerrero Sr. West Mesquite
Allan Mendez Poteet
Matthew Duarte Poteet
Max Adams Sr. F Highland Park
Ross Tharp Sr. D Highland Park
Michael Ngo Sr. MF Highland Park
Lucas Guevara Jr. F Highland Park
Kyle French Jr. D Highland Park
Drake Dilodovico North Forney
James Olvera North Forney
Chris Prado North Forney
Evan Waugh North Forney
Westin Bubb So. F/MF Forney
Sergio Ruiz Sr. MF Forney
Juan Ruiz Fr. D Forney
Alex Cornejo Jr. D Royse City
Jaden Santellano Jr. D Royse City
Jesse Martinez Jr. Crandall
Joel Vargas So. Greenville
Honorable Mention
Marcos Guzman Fr. West Mesquite
Alexsander Vargas Jr. West Mesquite
Kevin Tapia Sr. West Mesquite
Alexis Cuellar Poteet
Jake Whitehurst So. F Highland Park
Zayan Shah So. U Highland Park
Lorenzo Offutt North Forney
Austin Chavez North Forney
Diego Ruiz North Forney
Edwin Jiminez So. D Forney
Juan Segura Jr. MF Forney
Carlos Saldana So. MF Forney
Keegan Fisk Jr. MF Royse City
Eliseo Ortega So. MF Royse City
Dylan McDaniel Sr. MF Royse City
Juan Ramirez GK Crandall
Asael Najera So. Crandall
Jared Morales Jr. Greenville
Miguel Ramos Sr. Greenville
Archer Odeneal So. Greenville
