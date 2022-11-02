The 2022 volleyball playoffs got underway on Monday and Tuesday with a larger than usual number of local teams in the field.
Sachse found itself in a familiar spot, as the 9-6A champions were making their 19th consecutive playoff appearance.
It was a similar situation for Horn, as the 10-6A runner-up was making its 10th straight trip.
But the Jaguars had company within Mesquite ISD, as Poteet, West Mesquite and North Mesquite also qualified for the postseason, marking the first time MISD has had four representatives in the playoffs since 2008.
Sachse got a spirited effort from fourth-seeded Royse City, but was ultimately too much in a 25-23, 25-17, 25-19 victory on Monday.
The Mustangs (34-10) advance to the area finals, where they were scheduled to take on DeSoto, a winner over Pflugerville Weiss, at 6:30 p.m. Friday at North Forney High School.
The Jaguars found themselves in an early hole on Tuesday, but were able to rally for a 21-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-20 victory over Wylie in the bi-district round.
Freshman Jaidyn Hartsfield had a big night in her playoff debut, as she recorded a team-high 19 kills to go along with 16 digs, five assists and three aces to key the winning effort.
Junior Madison Mosley had 15 kills, nine digs and two blocks, Juliet Esomchukwu tallied six kills and four blocks, Bryanna Stanford was big at the net with seven blocks, Jada Shepherd dealt out 39 assists running the offense and Ryan Henderson led the defense with 29 digs.
The Jaguars (24-14) move on to the area finals where they will take on Waxahachie at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Lancaster High School.
Of the three MISD qualifiers out of 12-5A, only Poteet was fortunate enough to extend its season.
The Pirates, coming off an undefeated run to the district championship, continued their winning ways with a 25-6, 25-15, 25-15 sweep of W.T. White on Tuesday at Hillcrest High School.
Taylore Alsaid had a team-high 16 kills as Poteet jumped on the Longhorns early on and never took their foot off the gas.
The Pirates (28-12) will face a much tougher challenge in the area round when they meet 9-5A runner-up Lone Star (24-10), who earned a 25-20, 25-11, 25-21 victory over Lebanon Trail on Tuesday, at 7 p.m. Friday at Plano East Senior High School.
North Mesquite and West Mesquite were not as fortunate.
The Stallions, making their first playoff appearance in a decade, were unable to keep pace with 11-5A champion Woodrow Wilson, who claimed a 25-15, 25-15, 25-6 victory on Tuesday.
The Wranglers had already made history be qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since 1993.
West Mesquite and Hillcrest engaged in one of the most exciting bi-district matches in the area, battling the full five sets.
But the Wranglers’ first playoff victory in nearly three decades was not meant to be, as Hillcrest was able to pull out a 22-25, 25-13, 29-27, 17-25, 15-10 victory.
Sunnyvale (26-8) is coming off a trip to the regional tournament a year ago and the Raiders took the first step toward a return to that event with a 25-13, 25-4, 25-6 sweep of Roosevelt on Tuesday.
Sunnyvale will look to continue its run when it takes on Texarkana Pleasant Grove in the 4A Region II area finals at 7 p.m. Friday at Mount Pleasant High School.
