HORN VOLLEYBALL BRYANNA STANFORD

Bryanna Stanford and Horn advanced to the area finals with a 21-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-20 victory over Wylie on Tuesday.

 Photo Courtesy of Dan Brown, TXActionPhoto.com

The 2022 volleyball playoffs got underway on Monday and Tuesday with a larger than usual number of local teams in the field.

Sachse found itself in a familiar spot, as the 9-6A champions were making their 19th consecutive playoff appearance.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments