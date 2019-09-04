State-ranked Sachse continued to roll through the first month of the regular season with a pair of victories over 11-6A opponents during the last week.
The Mustangs (25-6), ranked No. 14 in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A state poll, took on district title contender Rockwall on Tuesday, and after splitting the first two sets, they pulled away for a 25-15, 23-25, 25-21, 25-15 victory.
On Friday, Sachse had earned a 25-12, 25-16, 25-12 sweep of Horn.
West Mesquite also notched a victory on Tuesday, claiming a 25-17, 25-9, 25-19 sweep of Irving.
Other teams were not as fortunate on Tuesday, as The Colony defeated North Mesquite (25-16, 25-13, 25-14), Mesquite fell to Wylie East (25-9, 25-17, 25-13) and Poteet came up short against Greenville (25-22, 25-19, 25-15).
Also on Friday, Rowlett rallied for a 17-25, 25-12, 25-16, 26-24 win over Royse City, Mesquite defeated Hillcrest and Poteet handled Conrad in a 25-11, 25-11, 25-9 sweep.
North Mesquite suffered a 25-16, 25-23, 25-19 loss to Garland and West Mesquite fell to North Garland 25-9, 25-19, 25-23.
The teams will continue non-district play later this week, but the real seasons are scheduled to get started next Friday.
