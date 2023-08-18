The start of the volleyball season is a whirlwind.
Teams report for the first day of practice and then in a blink of an eye, it is off to a full state of tournaments and before they know it, the district season has arrived.
There is still some time between now and the official start of the playoff race, but with that date fast approaching, here are 10 local players to watch this season.
Favor Anyanwu, Sr., Sachse
The Mustangs have won 10 consecutive district championships and Anyanwu is the latest in a string of standouts.
Last season, she was named the 9-6A offensive player of the year, as she averaged 3.7 kills per set, tallied 122 blocks and was also strong behind the service line with 40 aces.
Earlier this month, Anyanwu, who has committed to the University of Southern California, played a key role on the United States Girls U19 National team, which captured the title at the FIVB Girls U19 World Championships in Osijek, Croatia.
Reagan Bedell, Sr., Independence
The Knights are in search of their third consecutive playoff appearance and Bedell is back to lead the way.
The district most valuable player candidate and last year’s 10-5A hitter of the year entered this season having already compiled 1,500 kills and 700 digs and she has picked up where she left off, averaging 5.3 kills and 3.2 digs per game thus far, and she also already has 54 aces.
Carter Fouche, Sr., Reedy
The Lions put together a historical season last season. Reedy did not win the district title, but it saved its best for last, making a run all the way to the Class 5A state finals for the first time in program history.
The Lions will be breaking in several new faces and will rely heavily on the few returning players and that includes Fouche, who was an honorable mention selection last season and will take over full-time setting duties this year.
Cylie Jackson, So., Poteet
The Pirates captured their first district championship since 2005 with an undefeated run through 12-5A.
As just a freshman, Jackson made an immediate impact, as she was voted as the district setter of the year after she averaged 5.2 assists per set and she also posted a team-high 86 aces.
M.J. McCurdy, Sr., Liberty
The Redhawks are coming off another successful season in which they won the 10-5 championship and advanced to the regional quarterfinals.
McCurdy is one of three first-team all-district honorees who are back in the rotation and she is off to a tremendous start to her senior campaign, averaging 5.9 kills and 2.8 digs and she also has a team-high 18 aces and nine blocks.
Hillary McMahon, Sr., Sunnyvale
The Raiders have moved up two classifications in the last decade, going from 2A to 4A, but that has not impeded their success, as they have made 10 consecutive trips to the playoffs.
Sunnyvale has not won a district title since 2017, but expects to make a run at it behind McMahan, last year’s offensive player of the year.
Madison Mosley, Sr., Horn
The Jaguars have made 10 straight playoff appearances and Mosley has been a key figure in continuing that streak.
Mosley is a three-time all-district honoree and last season’s 10-6A outstanding attacker, as she led the Jaguars with 3.6 kills per set to go along with 3.4 digs per game and also recorded 43 blocks and 41 aces.
Camille Perry, So., Lone Star
The Rangers made history last season, not just qualifying for the postseason for the first time in nine years, but winning their first-ever playoff match.
Perry is part of a talented nucleus looking to build on that. Last year’s 9-5A freshman of the year, she averaged 1.7 kills per set and posted a team-high 110 blocks.
Layleah Williams-Gibson, Jr., Lebanon Trail
The Trail Blazers returned to the playoffs for the fourth time in five years last season, with Layleah Williams-Gibson playing a key role.
Williams-Gibson was chosen as the 10-5A blocker of the year, as she posted a team-high 65 blocks and also added 74 kills at the net.
Marie Wilson, So., Panther Creek
Last season was a learning process across the board for the Panthers in their inaugural varsity season.
Wilson caught on quickly and at season’s end, was voted as the district newcomer of the year.
Wilson is off to another good start, as she is averaging 2.3 kills and 3.1 digs and she is also a key part of running the offense with 3.9 assists per game.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.