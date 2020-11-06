SACHSE VOLLEYBALL ELIZABETH WOODS
Dan Brown, TXActionPhoto.com

9-6A Volleyball

Standings

x-Sachse     10-1  14-1

x-Wylie       10-1  14-3

Lakeview    6-4    9-7

North Garland      5-4    8-5

Rowlett       4-6    5-12

Garland      4-7    4-10

Naaman Forest     3-7    6-11

South Garland      0-11  0-14

x-clinched playoff berth

y-clinched district title

Tuesday’s Results

Sachse def. Rowlett 25-12, 25-6, 25-14

North Garland def. Garland 26-24, 25-21, 25-21

Naaman Forest def. South Garland 25-14, 25-19, 25-13

Wylie def. Lakeview, 3-0

Monday’s Results

Rowlett def. North Garland 25-14, 25-14, 25-22

Saturday’s Results

Lakeview def. North Garland 25-14, 25-17, 25-9

Naaman Forest def. Rowlett, 3-2

Friday’s Results

Sachse def. Naaman Forest 25-9, 25-11, 25-14

Wylie def. Rowlett 25-8, 25-11, 25-19

North Garland def. South Garland 25-27, 25-15, 25-13, 22-25, 15-7

Lakeview def. Garland 25-15, 25-15, 22-25, 20-25, 15-7

Friday’s Matches

Sachse at Lakeview, 5:30 p.m.

South Garland at Rowlett, 5:30 p.m.

North Garland at Wylie 5:30 p.m.

Naaman Forest at Garland, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Matches

Rowlett at Lakeview, 12:30 p.m.

Naaman Forest at North Garland, 10:30 a.m.

10-6A Volleyball

Standings

xy-Rockwall         10-0  13-7

x-Rockwall-Heath          7-2    8-11

Tyler Legacy        6-4    9-5

Horn 5-4    8-8

North Mesquite    2-6    2-9

Mesquite     1-7    2-10

Skyline       0-8    0-12

x-clinched playoff berth

y-clinched share of district title

Tuesday’s Results

Horn def. Tyler Legacy 14-25, 25-21, 25-23, 22-25, 16-14

Rockwall def. Skyline 25-14, 25-7, 25-12

Midlothian def. Rockwall-Heath 13-25, 25-27, 26-24, 25-12, 15-10

Mesquite vs. North Mesquite

Friday’s Results

Rockwall-Heath def. Tyler Legacy 25-18, 23-25, 25-20, 25-17

Rockwall def. Horn 25-16, 25-15, 25-20

Mesquite, bye

Friday’s Matches

North Mesquite at Horn, 6:30 p.m.

Skyline at Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.

Rockwall at Rockwall-Heath, 6:30 p.m.

Tyler Legacy, bye

13-5A Volleyball

Standings

x-Highland Park   10-0  11-6

x-Greenville          10-2  15-3

North Forney       7-2    11-3

Forney        7-4    15-6

Royse City  5-4    9-6

Poteet         3-9    5-14

Crandall      1-10  4-13

West Mesquite     0-10  0-13

x-clinched playoff berth

y-clinched district title

Tuesday’s Results

Greenville def. Poteet, 3-0

North Forney def. Forney, 3-2

Royse City def. West Mesquite 25-13, 25-11, 25-8

Highland Park def. Crandall 25-11, 25-15, 25-23

Saturday’s Results

Poteet def. Crandall 25-23, 25-16, 25-17

Forney def. Poteet, 3-1

Greenville def. Royse City 25-22, 23-25, 25-19, 25-13

Greenville def. North Forney 25-18, 12-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-13

Royse City def. Crandall 23-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-20

Friday’s Results

Poteet def. West Mesquite 25-22, 25-10, 25-23

Highland Park def. Greenville 25-19, 25-12, 25-20

North Forney def. Royse City 25-19, 25-20, 25-22

Forney def. Crandall 25-15, 12-25, 19-25, 25-16, 15-13

Friday’s Matches

Poteet at Crandall, 6:30 p.m.

West Mesquite at North Forney, 6:30 p.m.

Greenville at Royse City, 6:30 p.m.

Forney at Highland Park, 6:30 p.m.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

