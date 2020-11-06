9-6A Volleyball
Standings
x-Sachse 10-1 14-1
x-Wylie 10-1 14-3
Lakeview 6-4 9-7
North Garland 5-4 8-5
Rowlett 4-6 5-12
Garland 4-7 4-10
Naaman Forest 3-7 6-11
South Garland 0-11 0-14
x-clinched playoff berth
y-clinched district title
Tuesday’s Results
Sachse def. Rowlett 25-12, 25-6, 25-14
North Garland def. Garland 26-24, 25-21, 25-21
Naaman Forest def. South Garland 25-14, 25-19, 25-13
Wylie def. Lakeview, 3-0
Monday’s Results
Rowlett def. North Garland 25-14, 25-14, 25-22
Saturday’s Results
Lakeview def. North Garland 25-14, 25-17, 25-9
Naaman Forest def. Rowlett, 3-2
Friday’s Results
Sachse def. Naaman Forest 25-9, 25-11, 25-14
Wylie def. Rowlett 25-8, 25-11, 25-19
North Garland def. South Garland 25-27, 25-15, 25-13, 22-25, 15-7
Lakeview def. Garland 25-15, 25-15, 22-25, 20-25, 15-7
Friday’s Matches
Sachse at Lakeview, 5:30 p.m.
South Garland at Rowlett, 5:30 p.m.
North Garland at Wylie 5:30 p.m.
Naaman Forest at Garland, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Matches
Rowlett at Lakeview, 12:30 p.m.
Naaman Forest at North Garland, 10:30 a.m.
10-6A Volleyball
Standings
xy-Rockwall 10-0 13-7
x-Rockwall-Heath 7-2 8-11
Tyler Legacy 6-4 9-5
Horn 5-4 8-8
North Mesquite 2-6 2-9
Mesquite 1-7 2-10
Skyline 0-8 0-12
x-clinched playoff berth
y-clinched share of district title
Tuesday’s Results
Horn def. Tyler Legacy 14-25, 25-21, 25-23, 22-25, 16-14
Rockwall def. Skyline 25-14, 25-7, 25-12
Midlothian def. Rockwall-Heath 13-25, 25-27, 26-24, 25-12, 15-10
Mesquite vs. North Mesquite
Friday’s Results
Rockwall-Heath def. Tyler Legacy 25-18, 23-25, 25-20, 25-17
Rockwall def. Horn 25-16, 25-15, 25-20
Mesquite, bye
Friday’s Matches
North Mesquite at Horn, 6:30 p.m.
Skyline at Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.
Rockwall at Rockwall-Heath, 6:30 p.m.
Tyler Legacy, bye
13-5A Volleyball
Standings
x-Highland Park 10-0 11-6
x-Greenville 10-2 15-3
North Forney 7-2 11-3
Forney 7-4 15-6
Royse City 5-4 9-6
Poteet 3-9 5-14
Crandall 1-10 4-13
West Mesquite 0-10 0-13
x-clinched playoff berth
y-clinched district title
Tuesday’s Results
Greenville def. Poteet, 3-0
North Forney def. Forney, 3-2
Royse City def. West Mesquite 25-13, 25-11, 25-8
Highland Park def. Crandall 25-11, 25-15, 25-23
Saturday’s Results
Poteet def. Crandall 25-23, 25-16, 25-17
Forney def. Poteet, 3-1
Greenville def. Royse City 25-22, 23-25, 25-19, 25-13
Greenville def. North Forney 25-18, 12-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-13
Royse City def. Crandall 23-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-20
Friday’s Results
Poteet def. West Mesquite 25-22, 25-10, 25-23
Highland Park def. Greenville 25-19, 25-12, 25-20
North Forney def. Royse City 25-19, 25-20, 25-22
Forney def. Crandall 25-15, 12-25, 19-25, 25-16, 15-13
Friday’s Matches
Poteet at Crandall, 6:30 p.m.
West Mesquite at North Forney, 6:30 p.m.
Greenville at Royse City, 6:30 p.m.
Forney at Highland Park, 6:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.