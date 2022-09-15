9-6A Volleyball
Standings
Sachse 5-0 21-10
Wylie East 5-0 14-6
Rowlett 3-2 8-9
Wylie 3-2 18-8
Garland 3-3 8-11
North Garland 2-3 6-10-1
Lakeview 1-4 2-15
Naaman Forest 1-5 1-21
South Garland 0-5 1-12
Tuesday’s Results
Sachse def. Garland 25-14, 25-9, 25-9
Rowlett def. North Garland 25-22, 25-18, 25-20
Naaman Forest def. South Garland 20-25, 27-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-10
Wylie East def. Wylie 22-25, 25-20, 20-25, 26-24, 15-11
Lakeview, bye
Friday’s Results
Sachse def. Lakeview 25-7, 25-8, 25-17
Wylie def. South Garland 25-0, 25-10, 25-11
Rowlett def. Naaman Forest 25-22, 25-9, 25-18
Garland def. North Garland, 3-0
Wylie East, bye
Friday’s Matches
Sachse at Rowlett, 5:30 p.m.
Garland at Lakeview, 5:30 p.m.
Naaman Forest at Wylie East, 6:30 p.m.
Wylie at North Garland, 6:30 p.m.
South Garland, bye
Tuesday’s Matches
Lakeview at Rowlett, 6:30 p.m.
South Garland at Sachse, 6:30 p.m.
North Garland at Wylie East, 6:30 p.m.
Wylie at Naaman Forest, 6:30 p.m.
Garland, bye
10-6A Volleyball
Standings
Horn 2-0 15-11
Rockwall 2-0 12-16
Rockwall-Heath 2-0 10-17
Mesquite 0-1 2-9
North Forney 0-1 9-17
Royse City 0-2 17-10
Tyler Legacy 0-2 8-17
Tuesday’s Results
Horn def. Mesquite 25-13, 25-11, 25-17
Rockwall def. Royse City 25-11, 25-21, 25-20
Rockwall-Heath def. Tyler Legacy 25-9, 25-9, 25-17
North Forney, bye
Friday’s Results
Rockwall def. Tyler Legacy 25-14, 25-22, 25-12
Horn def. Royse City 23-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-21
Rockwall-Heath def. North Forney 25-14, 25-13, 25-23
Mesquite, bye
Friday’s Matches
Mesquite at Rockwall, 6:30 p.m.
Royse City at Rockwall-Heath, 6:30 p.m.
North Forney at Tyler Legacy, 6:30 p.m.
Horn, bye
Tuesday’s Matches
Horn at Tyler Legacy, 6:30 p.m.
Mesquite at Royse City, 6:30 p.m.
North Forney at Rockwall, 6:30 p.m.
Rockwall-Heath, bye
12-5A Volleyball
Standings
Poteet 2-0 14-12
Bryan Adams 2-0 11-12
Seagoville 1-1 6-3-1
West Mesquite 1-1 2-13-1
North Mesquite 1-1 6-4
Conrad 1-1 1-1
Samuell 0-2 2-2
Spruce 0-2 1-3
Tuesday’s Results
Poteet def. West Mesquite 25-15, 25-20, 25-16
North Mesquite def. Seagoville 25-18, 25-11, 25-23
Bryan Adams def. Spruce 25-9, 25-12, 25-4
Conrad def. Samuell 25-16, 25-20, 25-17
Friday’s Results
Poteet 3, North Mesquite 0
West Mesquite def. Spruce 25-10, 25-10, 25-11
Bryan Adams def. Conrad 25-13, 25-5, 25-11
Seagoville def. Samuell 25-10, 25-15, 20-25, 25-19
Friday’s Matches
Bryan Adams at Poteet, 5:30 p.m.
West Mesquite at Seagoville, 5:30 p.m.
Samuell at North Mesquite, 5:30 p.m.
Conrad at Spruce, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Matches
Samuell at West Mesquite, 6 p.m.
Poteet at Spruce, 6 p.m.
Seagoville at Bryan Adams, 6 p.m.
Conrad at North Mesquite, 6 p.m.
