District 9-6A Volleyball
Standings
Sachse 0-0 20-9
Wylie 0-0 10-14
Garland 0-0 9-12
Rowlett 0-0 6-9
Naaman Forest 0-0 2-9
North Garland 0-0 3-10
Lakeview 0-0 1-8
South Garland 0-0 0-9
Friday’s Matches
Wylie at Sachse, 6:30 p.m.
Rowlett at Garland, 6:30 p.m.
Naaman Forest at Lakeview, 6:30 p.m.
South Garland at North Garland 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Matches
Sachse at Naaman Forest, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeview at Rowlett, 6:30 p.m.
Garland at South Garland, 6:30 p.m.
North Garland at Wylie, 6:30 p.m.
10-6A Volleyball
Standings
Tyler Legacy 0-0 12-3
Horn 0-0 12-9
Rockwall 0-0 13-13
Rockwall-Heath 0-0 10-17
Skyline 0-0 1-2
Mesquite 0-0 4-11
North Mesquite 0-0 0-5
Friday’s Matches
Tyler Legacy at Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.
Rockwall-Heath at Skyline, 6:30 p.m.
North Mesquite at Rockwall, 6:30 p.m.
Horn, bye
Tuesday’s Matches
Mesquite at Horn, 6:30 p.m.
Rockwall-Heath at North Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.
Tyler Legacy at Rockwall, 6:30 p.m.
Skyline, bye
13-5A Volleyball
Standings
Highland Park 0-0 22-5
Greenville 0-0 18-7
Forney 0-0 20-9
Royse City 0-0 18-9
North Forney 0-0 15-10-1
Poteet 0-0 6-9
Crandall 0-0 5-10
West Mesquite 0-0 4-11
Friday’s Games
North Forney at Poteet, 5:30 p.m.
Forney at West Mesquite, 5:30 p.m.
Royse City at Highland Park, 5:30 p.m.
Greenville at Crandall, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Poteet at Royse City, 6:30 p.m.
Greenville at Forney, 6:30 p.m.
Highland Park at West Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.
Crandall at North Forney, 6:30 p.m.
