POTEET VOLLEYBALL
Devin Hasson dhasson@starlocalmedia.com

District 9-6A Volleyball

Standings

Sachse                 0-0    20-9

Wylie                   0-0    10-14

Garland                0-0    9-12

Rowlett                0-0    6-9

Naaman Forest     0-0    2-9

North Garland       0-0    3-10

Lakeview              0-0    1-8

South Garland      0-0    0-9

Friday’s Matches

Wylie at Sachse, 6:30 p.m.

Rowlett at Garland, 6:30 p.m.

Naaman Forest at Lakeview, 6:30 p.m.

South Garland at North Garland 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Matches

Sachse at Naaman Forest, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeview at Rowlett, 6:30 p.m.

Garland at South Garland, 6:30 p.m.

North Garland at Wylie, 6:30 p.m.

10-6A Volleyball

Standings

Tyler Legacy        0-0    12-3

Horn                   0-0    12-9

Rockwall              0-0    13-13

Rockwall-Heath    0-0    10-17

Skyline                0-0    1-2

Mesquite              0-0    4-11

North Mesquite     0-0    0-5

Friday’s Matches

Tyler Legacy at Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.

Rockwall-Heath at Skyline, 6:30 p.m.

North Mesquite at Rockwall, 6:30 p.m.

Horn, bye

Tuesday’s Matches

Mesquite at Horn, 6:30 p.m.

Rockwall-Heath at North Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.

Tyler Legacy at Rockwall, 6:30 p.m.

Skyline, bye

13-5A Volleyball

Standings

Highland Park     0-0    22-5

Greenville          0-0    18-7

Forney               0-0    20-9

Royse City          0-0    18-9

North Forney       0-0    15-10-1

Poteet                 0-0    6-9

Crandall              0-0    5-10

West Mesquite     0-0    4-11

Friday’s Games

North Forney at Poteet, 5:30 p.m.

Forney at West Mesquite, 5:30 p.m.

Royse City at Highland Park, 5:30 p.m.

Greenville at Crandall, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Poteet at Royse City, 6:30 p.m.

Greenville at Forney, 6:30 p.m.

Highland Park at West Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.

Crandall at North Forney, 6:30 p.m.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

