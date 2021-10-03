9-6A Volleyball
Standings
Sachse 7-0 27-9
Wylie 6-1 16-15
Garland 5-2 14-14
Naaman Forest 4-3 6-12
Lakeview 3-4 4-12
Rowlett 2-5 8-14
North Garland 1-6 4-16
South Garland 0-7 0-16
Friday’s Results
Sachse def. North Garland 25-6, 25-12, 25-6
Wylie def. Rowlett 25-14, 25-20, 25-16
Garland def. Lakeview 25-16, 25-13, 25-17
Naaman Forest def. South Garland
Tuesday’s Matches
Sachse at Wylie, 6:30 p.m.
Garland at Rowlett, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeview at Naaman Forest, 6:30 p.m.
North Garland at South Garland, 6:30 p.m.
10-6A Volleyball
Standings
Rockwall 6-0 19-13
Rockwall-Heath 5-1 16-18
Tyler Legacy 4-2 16-5
Horn 3-3 15-12
Mesquite 2-4 6-15
Skyline 1-5 2-7
North Mesquite 0-6 0-11
Friday’s Results
Rockwall-Heath def. Horn 25-15, 25-20, 23-25, 25-19
Rockwall def. Mesquite 25-12, 25-13, 25-12
Tyler Legacy def. Skyline
North Mesquite, bye
Tuesday’s Matches
Mesquite at Tyler Legacy, 6:30 p.m.
Rockwall at North Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.
Skyline at Rockwall-Heath, 6:30 p.m.
Horn, bye
13-5A Volleyball
Standings
Highland Park 7-0 29-5
North Forney 6-1 21-11-1
Forney 4-3 24-12
Royse City 4-3 22-12
Crandall 4-3 9-13
Greenville 2-5 20-12
Poteet 1-6 7-14
West Mesquite 0-7 4-18
Friday’s Results
Highland Park def. Poteet 25-20, 25-17, 25-16
North Forney def. Greenville 18-25, 20-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-11
Royse City def. Forney 25-21, 25-22, 23-25, 14-25, 15-13
Crandall def. West Mesquite, 3-0
Tuesday’s Games
Poteet at North Forney, 6:30 p.m.
West Mesquite at Forney, 6:30 p.m.
Highland Park at Royse City, 6:30 p.m.
Crandall at Greenville, 6:30 p.m.
