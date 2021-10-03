9-6A Volleyball

Standings

Sachse                7-0    27-9

Wylie                   6-1    16-15

Garland               5-2    14-14

Naaman Forest     4-3    6-12

Lakeview             3-4    4-12

Rowlett                2-5    8-14

North Garland       1-6    4-16

South Garland      0-7    0-16

Friday’s Results

Sachse def. North Garland 25-6, 25-12, 25-6

Wylie def. Rowlett 25-14, 25-20, 25-16

Garland def. Lakeview 25-16, 25-13, 25-17

Naaman Forest def. South Garland

Tuesday’s Matches

Sachse at Wylie, 6:30 p.m.

Garland at Rowlett, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeview at Naaman Forest, 6:30 p.m.

North Garland at South Garland, 6:30 p.m.

10-6A Volleyball

Standings

Rockwall             6-0    19-13

Rockwall-Heath   5-1    16-18

Tyler Legacy       4-2    16-5

Horn                  3-3    15-12

Mesquite            2-4    6-15

Skyline               1-5    2-7

North Mesquite   0-6    0-11

Friday’s Results

Rockwall-Heath def. Horn 25-15, 25-20, 23-25, 25-19

Rockwall def. Mesquite 25-12, 25-13, 25-12

Tyler Legacy def. Skyline

North Mesquite, bye

Tuesday’s Matches

Mesquite at Tyler Legacy, 6:30 p.m.

Rockwall at North Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.

Skyline at Rockwall-Heath, 6:30 p.m.

Horn, bye

13-5A Volleyball

Standings

Highland Park      7-0    29-5

North Forney       6-1    21-11-1

Forney                4-3    24-12

Royse City           4-3    22-12

Crandall              4-3    9-13

Greenville            2-5    20-12

Poteet                 1-6    7-14

West Mesquite      0-7    4-18

Friday’s Results

Highland Park def. Poteet 25-20, 25-17, 25-16

North Forney def. Greenville 18-25, 20-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-11

Royse City def. Forney 25-21, 25-22, 23-25, 14-25, 15-13

Crandall def. West Mesquite, 3-0

Tuesday’s Games

Poteet at North Forney, 6:30 p.m.

West Mesquite at Forney, 6:30 p.m.

Highland Park at Royse City, 6:30 p.m.

Crandall at Greenville, 6:30 p.m.

