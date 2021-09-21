ROWLETT VOLLEYBALL
Devin Hasson dhasson@starlocalmedia.com

9-6A Volleyball

Standings

Sachse        4-0    24-9

Wylie          3-1    13-15

Rowlett       2-2    8-11

Garland      2-2    11-14

Naaman Forest     2-2    4-11

Lakeview    2-2    3-10

North Garland      1-3    4-13

South Garland      0-4    0-13

Tuesday’s Results

Sachse def. Garland 25-15, 25-8, 25-11

Rowlett def. North Garland 25-15, 25-19, 25-13

Lakeview def. South Garland 25-10, 25-9, 25-10

Wylie def. Naaman Forest 25-15, 25-16, 25-21

Friday’s Results

Sachse def. Lakeview 25-15, 25-15, 25-18

Rowlett def. South Garland

Wylie def. Garland 18-25, 25-23, 25-9, 25-13

Naaman Forest def. North Garland 25-14, 18-25, 16-25, 25-22, 17-15

Friday’s Matches

Sachse at Rowlett, 6:30 pm.

Garland at Naaman Forest, 6:30 p.m.

North Garland at Lakeview, 6:30 p.m.

South Garland at Wylie, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Matches

South Garland at Sachse, 6:30 p.m.

Rowlett at Naaman Forest, 6:30 p.m.

Garland at North Garland, 6:30 p.m.

Wylie at Lakeview, 6:30 p.m.

10-6A Volleyball

Standings

Rockwall    4-0    17-13

Rockwall-Heath   3-0    14-17

Tyler Legacy        2-2    14-5

Horn 1-2    13-11

Mesquite     1-2    5-13

Skyline       1-2    2-4

North Mesquite    0-4    0-9

Tuesday’s Results

Mesquite def. North Mesquite 25-13, 25-19, 25-17

Tyler Legacy def. Horn 27-29, 25-16, 26-24, 25-22

Rockwall def. Skyline 25-7, 25-16, 25-14

Bishop Lynch def. Rockwall-Heath 25-22, 25-23, 25-22

Friday’s Results

Rockwall def. Horn 27-25, 25-10, 25-21

Rockwall-Heath def. Tyler Legacy 25-21, 25-18, 25-18

Skyline def. North Mesquite

Mesquite, bye

Friday’s Matches

North Mesquite at Horn, 6:30 p.m.

Skyline at Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.

Rockwall at Rockwall-Heath, 6:30 p.m.

Tyler Legacy, bye

Tuesday’s Matches

Skyline at Horn, 6:30 p.m.

Mesquite at Rockwall-Heath, 6:30 p.m.

Tyler Legacy at North Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.

Rockwall, bye

13-5A Volleyball

Standings

Highland Park      4-0    26-5

North Forney       4-0    19-10-1

Forney        3-1    23-10

Royse City  2-2    20-11

Greenville   1-3    19-10

Poteet                   1-3    7-12

Crandall      1-3    6-13

West Mesquite     0-4    4-15

Tuesday’s Results

Greenville def. Poteet 25-22, 25-19, 25-16

Highland Park def. Crandall 25-8, 25-3, 25-23

North Forney def. Forney 17-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-19

Royse City def. West Mesquite

Friday’s Results

Highland Park def. Greenville 25-15, 25-17, 25-14

North Forney def. Royse City 29-27, 18-25, 25-22, 25-21

Forney def. Crandall, 3-0

Poteet def. West Mesquite

Friday’s Games

Poteet at Crandall, 5:30 p.m.

Highland Park at Forney, 5:30 p.m.

West Mesquite at North Forney, 5:30 p.m.

Greenville at Royse City, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Poteet at Forney, 6:30 p.m.

North Forney at Highland Park, 6:30 p.m.

Crandall at Royse City, 6:30 p.m.

West Mesquite at Greenville, 6:30 p.m.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

