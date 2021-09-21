9-6A Volleyball
Standings
Sachse 4-0 24-9
Wylie 3-1 13-15
Rowlett 2-2 8-11
Garland 2-2 11-14
Naaman Forest 2-2 4-11
Lakeview 2-2 3-10
North Garland 1-3 4-13
South Garland 0-4 0-13
Tuesday’s Results
Sachse def. Garland 25-15, 25-8, 25-11
Rowlett def. North Garland 25-15, 25-19, 25-13
Lakeview def. South Garland 25-10, 25-9, 25-10
Wylie def. Naaman Forest 25-15, 25-16, 25-21
Friday’s Results
Sachse def. Lakeview 25-15, 25-15, 25-18
Rowlett def. South Garland
Wylie def. Garland 18-25, 25-23, 25-9, 25-13
Naaman Forest def. North Garland 25-14, 18-25, 16-25, 25-22, 17-15
Friday’s Matches
Sachse at Rowlett, 6:30 pm.
Garland at Naaman Forest, 6:30 p.m.
North Garland at Lakeview, 6:30 p.m.
South Garland at Wylie, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Matches
South Garland at Sachse, 6:30 p.m.
Rowlett at Naaman Forest, 6:30 p.m.
Garland at North Garland, 6:30 p.m.
Wylie at Lakeview, 6:30 p.m.
10-6A Volleyball
Standings
Rockwall 4-0 17-13
Rockwall-Heath 3-0 14-17
Tyler Legacy 2-2 14-5
Horn 1-2 13-11
Mesquite 1-2 5-13
Skyline 1-2 2-4
North Mesquite 0-4 0-9
Tuesday’s Results
Mesquite def. North Mesquite 25-13, 25-19, 25-17
Tyler Legacy def. Horn 27-29, 25-16, 26-24, 25-22
Rockwall def. Skyline 25-7, 25-16, 25-14
Bishop Lynch def. Rockwall-Heath 25-22, 25-23, 25-22
Friday’s Results
Rockwall def. Horn 27-25, 25-10, 25-21
Rockwall-Heath def. Tyler Legacy 25-21, 25-18, 25-18
Skyline def. North Mesquite
Mesquite, bye
Friday’s Matches
North Mesquite at Horn, 6:30 p.m.
Skyline at Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.
Rockwall at Rockwall-Heath, 6:30 p.m.
Tyler Legacy, bye
Tuesday’s Matches
Skyline at Horn, 6:30 p.m.
Mesquite at Rockwall-Heath, 6:30 p.m.
Tyler Legacy at North Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.
Rockwall, bye
13-5A Volleyball
Standings
Highland Park 4-0 26-5
North Forney 4-0 19-10-1
Forney 3-1 23-10
Royse City 2-2 20-11
Greenville 1-3 19-10
Poteet 1-3 7-12
Crandall 1-3 6-13
West Mesquite 0-4 4-15
Tuesday’s Results
Greenville def. Poteet 25-22, 25-19, 25-16
Highland Park def. Crandall 25-8, 25-3, 25-23
North Forney def. Forney 17-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-19
Royse City def. West Mesquite
Friday’s Results
Highland Park def. Greenville 25-15, 25-17, 25-14
North Forney def. Royse City 29-27, 18-25, 25-22, 25-21
Forney def. Crandall, 3-0
Poteet def. West Mesquite
Friday’s Games
Poteet at Crandall, 5:30 p.m.
Highland Park at Forney, 5:30 p.m.
West Mesquite at North Forney, 5:30 p.m.
Greenville at Royse City, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Poteet at Forney, 6:30 p.m.
North Forney at Highland Park, 6:30 p.m.
Crandall at Royse City, 6:30 p.m.
West Mesquite at Greenville, 6:30 p.m.
