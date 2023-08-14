The volleyball season got underway last Monday and teams wasted no time jumping into a busy slate, as most competed in tournaments during the past weekend.
Coaches understand that before the players even know it, the district season is underway and the push for the playoffs begins, which is the main reason for the non-stop early slate.
The volleyball battles in Region II have been some of the best in Texas over the years, with teams sometimes having a tougher battle at the regional level than they did once they reached the state event.
So what lies ahead for Region II volleyball teams over the course of the next few months?
Here are five storylines to watch.
1. Can any East Dallas County teams make a run in Class 6A Region II?
Looking back at last year’s playoffs, the only teams to advance out past the second round from 9-6A or 10-6A were 9-6A champion Sachse and 10-6A champion Rockwall.
As fate would have it, they happened to meet in the regional quarterfinal round, where the Yellowjackets outlasted the Mustangs in a 25-23, 17-25, 25-16, 23-25 15-11 marathon.
Of the Garland ISD and Mesquite ISD teams, Sachse is once again the most likely candidate to make a postseason push.
The Mustangs have made 19 straight playoff appearances, captured 10 consecutive district crowns and will carry a 56-match district winning streak into the start of 9-6A play.
Sachse has enjoyed some playoff success of late, advancing to the regional tournament in 2020 and 2021 and going three rounds deep last season.
The Mustangs return one of the top players in the state in senior Favor Anyanwu, who has committed to Southern California.
Anyanwu, who recently wrapped up playing for the United States Girls U19 National Team at the FIVB World Championships in Croatia, was named district offensive player of the year last season after averaging 3.7 kills, tallying 122 blocks and adding 40 aces.
Anyawnu, along with senior Scarlette Young, the setter of the year, as first-team all-district senior outside hitter Kaelynn Sims, give the Mustangs a talented nucleus and if others can step up around them, a deep playoff run is certainly a possibility.
2. Can Reedy duplicate its success and return to the state tournament?
The Lions did not come out of nowhere last season, but they were somewhat of a surprise.
Though they had advanced at least three rounds deep in five of the previous six seasons, and were coming off a trip to the regional finals, Reedy was flying under the radar after posting a 11-9 record in non-district play and finishing in a tie for second in 9-5A.
The Lions were swept by both Wakeland and Lone Star during the first half of district play, but in a sign of things to come, pushed both to five games in the rematch, falling to the district champion Wolverines and defeating the Rangers.
It would not be their last meetings, as Reedy would defeat Lone Star in four games in the regional quarterfinals and then edge Wakeland in three close sets in the Region II final to punch its first ticket to the state tournament.
A return trip, however, seems unlikely at this early stage. The Lions graduated five all-district performers, including outstanding setter Gracie Cagle and offensive player of the year Halle Schroeder.
Reedy’s consistency over the last few years has shown it cannot be counted out, but at this stage, it would once again be in the role of the underdog.
3. Are any East Dallas County teams capable of making an extended run through the 5A regional bracket?
Last season was defined by breakthroughs in Mesquite ISD.
Poteet, the most accomplished of the MISD volleyball programs, was just three years removed from a playoff appearance, but was able to capture its first district title since 2005.
It was different for North Mesquite and West Mesquite.
The Stallions were able to navigate their way to the postseason for the first time since 2011 and none of the Wranglers players were alive the last time they qualified for the playoffs back in 1993.
But while those achievements were reason to celebrate, only Poteet made it out of the bi-district round and it fell in the area finals.
Looking around the region, with the loaded FISD teams, perennial powerhouse Lovejoy, as well as an established program in McKinney North, the MISD trio will need to build more depth going forward if they hope to embark on their own playoff runs.
4. Who is the favorite to emerge out of the two Frisco ISD districts?
FISD took full advantage of the new realignment, sweeping the top four spots in both 9-5A and 10-5A.
Of those eight teams, seven saw their seasons come to an end at the hands of a crosstown rival, culminating with Reedy knocking off Wakeland in the regional final to secure a trip to the state tournament.
As for which team can emerge from the gauntlet this season, the early favorite is the Wolverines.
Heading into the regional finals, Wakeland was state-ranked with a 33-4 record, with those defeats coming early in the season against private school powerhouse Plano Prestonwood Christian and 6A powers Prosper, Highland Park and Cedar Park Ridge Point.
But Reedy was able to come through when it needed, as each of the three sets was extended beyond the 25-point mark to determine a winner (30-28, 29-27, 26-24).
The Wolverines have one of the best 1-2 punches in the district with senior Jessica Jones, the 9-5A blocker of the year, and setter of the year junior Sarah Pfiffner and they are the only local team ranked in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A preseason poll, checking in at No. 5.
5. What can Sunnyvale and Panther Creek do in Class 4A Region II?
Both the Raiders and Panthers are coming off playoff campaigns, so there is a foundation from which to build.
However, navigating a road through the tough Region II field that includes TGCA No. 2 Aubrey and No.7 Farmersville will not be easy.
Sunnyvale returns a nice trio in 14-4A offensive player of the year senior Hillary McMahan, co-setter of the year junior Abigail Encinia and newcomer of the year sophomore Leah Devaraj, but while they have been a perennial playoff team, they have only reached the regional tournament once since 2010.
Panther Creek is an intriguing story in that it reached the regional quarterfinals in its first year as a varsity program, meaning that the Panthers return almost everybody.
Panther Creek expects to return seven all-district performers, including newcomer of the year Marie Wilson, and with a year of experience under their belts, they could be a sleeper when the playoffs roll around.
