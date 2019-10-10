The second half of the 11-6A volleyball season got started on Tuesday and the time to make a move is now.
That is particularly true for the three Mesquite ISD programs.
Horn is in good position, sitting in a tie for fourth place with Longview at 3-4. Mesquite (1-5) who had a bye on Tuesday, and North Mesquite (0-7), who fell to Longview, have a lot of ground to make up in a short amount of time.
Here is a look at the district picture:
Horn (3-4, 14-18)
The Jaguars have put themselves in position to make the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season, but there is still plenty of work to be done.
This is a tough week for Horn. In addition to Tuesday’s loss to undefeated Rockwall-Heath, they must also face second-place Rockwall on Friday.
The good news is that those teams will be in the rear view mirror by this time next week, leaving the Jaguars with a more favorable schedule.
Sophomore Makaila Harris has led the way for Horn, averaging 2.8 kills and 3.7 digs per set to go along with 27 blocks and 38 aces.
Harris is not the only steady contributor up front, as junior Charlize Williams and seniors Ashanti Sampsell and Aijha Sampsell also average better than one kill per set and senior Asia DeChabert and sophomore Samiah Williams have also had an impact. Williams also has a team-high 60 blocks.
Freshman Ryan Henderson has made an immediate splash with 49 aces and a team-best 5.8 digs per set.
Senior Katie Wheeler (4.2 assists per game) and sophomore Arianna Tubbs (3.8 apg) have done a good job running the offense.
This is Horn’s first season under head coach Kris Thornton and they have been steadily improving since day one.
“They’ve responded really well. My main focus was passing and defense. Making sure on defense they know where to go to the right spots and from there, playing hard and I think that has shown,” Thornton said. “Our passing is a lot more focused, defensively we’re better, serve/receive we are better so it has helped with setting, passing, hitting to allow us to be more successful.”
Horn has designs on not just making the playoffs but also making a push up the standings.
The Jaguars lost to Tyler Lee in three close sets in the first meeting, while they outlasted Longview in four games, including a memorable 33-31 win in the opening game, and the rematch will have huge postseason implications.
Key Match: at Longview (Oct. 18)
Mesquite (1-5, 5-16)
If the Skeeters hope to make the playoffs for the first time in seven years, they will need to get turned in the right direction quickly.
Mesquite was hoping to change its recent fortunes with a new head coach in Mesquite alum LeQuia Collins and they have made strides even if it has not always been reflected in the final score.
The Skeeters returned senior setter Kaiya Freelon, junior middle blocker Taylor Hood and junior outside hitter Ini Suberu.
Freshman Taylore Alsaid has made an immediate impact and players such as Paris Roney, Maria Vega, Diamond Oliver, Kerstyn Thomas, Zykia Robinson and Meionni Green have also played roles thus far.
Key Match: vs. Longview (Oct. 22)
North Mesquite (0-7, 8-21)
Another MISD program with a new head coach, the Stallions will look to get things going during the final three weeks under Roger Waters.
Among the key contributors for North Mesquite have been senior middle blocker and captain Lena Cates, senior setter and captain Mallory Garcia, senior outside hitters Abby McDaniel and Camry Gipson, junior libero DD Pinales and senior defensive specialist Ta’tyanna Williams.
The Stallions have also turned to some new faces who have been able to provide a spark such as sophomore outside hitter Mikaylah West and a trio of freshmen playing on the varsity with middle blocker KK Daniyan, defensive specialist/outside hitter Gabrielle Briones and middle hitter Raegan Davis.
Key Match: vs. Mesquite (Oct. 18)
Rockwall-Heath (7-0, 17-17)
The Hawks have rolled through the district slate without dropping a set.
Rockwall-Heath has plenty of firepower at the net led by Bre Kelley (4.6 kpg), Maddie Byrne (3.3 kpg) and Sydney Morey (1.8 kpg).
Kelley (97 blocks), Ayshia Rollins (49 blocks) and Laurel Nails (40 blocks) lead the defensive at the net. Nails is efficient running the offense with 8.4 assists per game and the defense has been led by Leah Green, Byrne, Nails and Blair Adams, who are all averaging better than three digs per set.
Key Match: vs. Rockwall (Oct. 18)
Rockwall (6-1, 18-16)
The Yellowjackets have taken care of every team outside of their crosstown rivals.
Avery Reid is averaging 3.1 kills per set, with Kylie Nott and Feyi Ogunlari also averaging better than two kills per game.
Junior McKenzie Johnson was named outstanding libero a year ago and leads the team with 6.2 digs per game and junior setter Jaden Dougal is having another strong season with 11.0 assists per set.
Key Match: at Rockwall-Heath (Oct. 18)
Tyler Lee (4-3, 20-17)
The Red Raiders claimed the fourth spot last season and gained the inside track on moving up to third with wins over Horn and Longview.
The Red Raiders have overcome the loss of six all-district performers, relying on junior middle hitter Jamyila Johnson, senior setter/libero Anna Stone, junior Semira Udosen and others
Key Match: at Horn (Oct. 22)
Longview (3-4, 14-20)
The Lobos are in good position after taking care of business against North Mesquite, but they need to take down one of the teams they are chasing.
Longview was swept by Tyler Lee in the first meeting and though they did take one game off Horn, they ultimately fell in four sets.
Key Match: vs. Horn (Oct. 18)
