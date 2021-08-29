West Mesquite 34, Waco 17
West Mesquite won just one game a year ago.
They equaled that total on Friday in emphatic fashion as the Wranglers rolled to a 34-17 victory over Waco in the season opener for both teams at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
For those that believe the first play of the opener will foretell the rest of the season, West Mesquite got off to the ideal start when Jesus Nino returned the kickoff 57 yards into Lions territory.
On the very next play, Canaan Dirden broke free for a 32-yard touchdown run and just like that, they had a 7-0 lead.
The Wrangler defense then came up big by forcing and recovering a fumble and the offense went back to work, quickly marching down the field and getting a 7-yard scoring run from Elijah Dancy to push the advantage to 13-0.
Waco got on the scoreboard with a field goal, but the West Mesquite offense continued to hum, as Craig Dale threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Kasen McCoy to make it 20-3 at the end of the first quarter.
The Lions refused to go away, as they found the end zone late in the first half and did so again early in the second to close the gap to 20-17.
But the Wranglers refused to let the game get away from them.
Dale hooked up with T.J. Turner on a 21-yard scoring strike to push the lead back to 27-17. And then midway through the fourth quarter, Dale kept it himself on a 2-yard keeper to make it 34-17 and that is the way it would end.
North Mesquite 35, Richardson 0
North Mesquite has had some rough times of late, but they entered the 2021 season believing that better times were ahead of them.
That was certainly the case in their season opener, as the Stallions rolled to a 35-0 victory over Richardson on Thursday at Eagle-Mustang Stadium.
Luke Seder threw three touchdown passes, Cam Tyler rushed for 157 yards and a score and the North Mesquite defense was stifling, holding the Eagles to 50 yards of total offense.
Despite the lopsided final score, the game was actually close for much of the night.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Stallions struck midway through the second when Seder hooked up with Ja’Lan Hicks on a 49-yard touchdown pass to take a 7-0 lead.
The defenses continued to dictate the game and the score remained the same through the end of three quarters.
Then early in the fourth, Richardson fumbled and North Mesquite recovered at the Eagle 26.
On the very next play, Seder found Cordale Russell on a 26-yard scoring strike to make it 14-0 and the floodgates opened from there.
After forcing a quick punt, Tyler broke free for a 86-yard touchdown run and suddenly it was 21-0.
The fourth-quarter barrage continued when Seder went back to Hicks for a 15-yard touchdown pass and after another Richardson fumble, Kobie Norman found the end zone on a 19-yard run to provide the final 35-0 margin.
Denton Braswell 49, Horn 10
Horn could not have asked for a better start to the season, as Chris Dawn returned the opening kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown.
The rest of the night, however, did not go the way the Jaguars had hoped, as Denton Braswell brushed off the early deficit and rolled to a 49-10 victory on Friday at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
The Bengals got on the board later in the first quarter on a short scoring run by Jaylon Burton and on its next drive, Keegan Byrd found Jaeden Acker on a 37-yard touchdown pass. Braswell converted the two-point conversion on both to take a 16-7 lead.
The Bengals continued their surge as the first half progressed, as they added a field goal, the defense got into the act when Dylan Smith returned an interception for a touchdown and Burton broke free for a 43-yard score to give them a 33-7 lead.
Horn did get a field goal from Alec Hernandez to get back to within 33-10, but that is all Braswell would allow and they would tack on a pair of second-half scores to provide the final margin.
Dallas Christian 42, Bishop Lynch 14
Every season, the goal for Dallas Christian is the same—to win the state championship.
The Chargers got off to a good start in pursuit of that dream on Friday with a 42-14 victory over Bishop Lynch at Mike Wheeler Field.
Despite the lopsided final, the game was close for one half.
In fact, the Friars actually struck first, taking advantage of a turnovers with a short scoring run by Isaiah Schmidtke to take a 7-0 lead.
Dallas Christian got on the board with what would become a familiar theme when Jalil Brown found the end zone on a 1-yard run.
After Bishop Lynch scored again, Luke Carney threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Brown and then hooked up with Max McAda on the two-point conversion to tie it at 14-14 at the break.
The second half was all Dallas Christian.
The Chargers took their first lead on a 10-yard touchdown run by Carney and after forcing a quick punt, Brown found the end zone from four yards out to push the lead to 28-14.
With the defense shutting Bishop Lynch down, Dallas Christian put it away, as Brown bulled in from two yards out for his fourth score of the night and Will Knuckles added a short touchdown run to provide the final 42-14 margin.
Gunter 43, Sunnyvale 7
The season opener did not go according to plan for Sunnyvale, as Gunter was able to claim a 43-7 victory on Friday.
The Tigers opened a 21-0 halftime lead and never gave the Raiders the opportunity to climb back into it.
In his first start at quarterback, Ridgon Yates completed 13-of-23 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown strike to Landry Laird.
Joey Bruszer had nine receptions for 63 yards, while Matt Leavitt paced the ground game with 16 carries for 53 yards.
