North Mesquite 45, North Garland 32
In the last feature of the opening week of the football season, the Stallions and Raiders put on an entertaining show at Williams Stadium with a number of big plays.
In the end, it was North Mesquite that made more to allow them to secure a 45-32 victory on Saturday.
It was the Stallion defense that made noise early, as Joel Inyang scooped up a fumble and returned it 27 yards to the end zone to take a 7-0 lead.
North Garland came right back with a 27-yard field goal by Abram Zuniga, and then after recovering an onside kick, Godspower Nwawuihe threw a 20-yard scoring strike to Kameron Shaw to give them a 9-7 lead.
North Mesquite was unnerved, as Cordale Russell broke free for a 70-yard touchdown run and Michael Gibson scored from two yards out to take a 21-9 advantage into halftime.
The Raiders made it a one-score game midway through the third quarter when Nwawuihe found Mateo Howard for a 25-yard touchdown pass, but that lasted only seconds, as Jalan Hicks returned the ensuing kickoff 93 yards to paydirt to give the Stallions a 28-15 lead.
North Mesquite padded its advantage from there, as Luke Seder threw scoring strikes of 10 yards to Marquavius Standard and 45 yards to Russell as the lead swelled to 42-15 midway through the fourth quarter.
Despite the deficit, North Garland never quit, as Nwawuihe found De’Corals Taylor for 8-yard touchdown, and following a 41-yard field goal by Seder, Taylor returned the kickoff 80 yards for a score.
The Raiders tacked on a field goal from Maddox Lopez that made it 45-32, but that is the way it would end.
West Mesquite 37, Kimball 12
The Wranglers overcame three turnovers with a dominant rushing attack to lead them to a 37-12 victory over the Knights on Thursday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
West Mesquite rushed for nearly 400 yards on the night and the ground game opened the offense when quarterback Craig Dale scored on a 25-yard keeper to take a 6-0 lead.
The Wranglers continued to hurt themselves, but Dale added another 25-yard touchdown run to take a 12-0 lead into halftime.
West Mesquite put together an 18-play drive in the third quarter, capped by a 1-yard run by Dale to make it 18-0.
The Wranglers put it away in the fourth with a trio of touchdowns.
Dale took to the air when he found Javion Jackson on a 51-yard scoring strike, Briceson Walker found the end zone on a 12-yard run and Dale fittingly put the finishing touches on the victory with a 6-yard run for his fourth of the game.
Dallas Christian 34, Bishop Dunne 21
The defending state champion Chargers picked up where they left off a season ago, as they rolled to a 34-21 victory over Bishop Dunne on Friday at Earl Hayes Stadium.
Zach Hernandez, a transfer from Rockwall, made an immediate impression as his 35-yard touchdown run opened the scoring.
Dallas Christian was just getting warmed up in the opening quarter, as Luke Carney threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Will Nettles and Hernandez scored on a 17-yard run to open a 21-0 lead.
The Falcons refused to go away and made it a one-score game when Josiah Rhone returned the second-half kickoff 95 yards to paydirt to close the gap to 21-14.
The Chargers had an immediate response, as Carney went back to Nettles on a 63-yard scoring strike to push the lead back to 27-14.
Bishop Dunne cut it to 27-21 and had a golden opportunity when Dallas Christian fumbled on the ensuing kickoff.
But the Chargers defense held tough deep in their own territory to stop the Falcons on fourth down, and one play later, Hernandez ripped off a 81-yard touchdown run to make it 34-21 and that is the way it would end.
Arlington 40, Mesquite 37
The Colts and Skeeters traded punches for four quarters in their season opener on Friday, but it was Arlington that was able to pull out a 40-37 victory at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
The back-and-forth tone for the night was set from the start, as the Colts fumbled the opening kickoff, which led to a 1-yard scoring plunge by Armand Cleaver.
Following an Arlington touchdown, Mesquite briefly regained the lead on a 40-yard field goal by Saul Barco, but the Colts matched it take a 10-9 edge.
The Skeeters surged back in front on a 4-yard run by Tyrique Womack only to have Arlington counter with a pair of short scoring runs from Dreion Burton to take a 24-16 lead into the break.
Mesquite came out of the locker room strong in the third quarter, as Womack hit Jamarion Woods on a 46-yard scoring strike and then broke free on a 33-yard touchdown run to take a 29-24 advantage.
Burton scored for the third time of the night for Arlington and after the Skeeters picked up two points on a safety, Sam Semi hit Carson Pierce for a 29-yard strike to push the lead to 40-29.
The Skeeters made it a three-point game when Womack hooked up with Woods for a 35-yard touchdown and then found Cleaver for the two-point conversion to make it 40-37, but the Colts were able to hold on from there to pull out the win.
Lake Highlands 21, Poteet 0
Defense was the story of the night as the Wildcats were able to pick up a 21-0 shutout of the Pirates on Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
Both teams looked like it was Week 1 at times, as each turned the ball over five times, but Lake Highlands was able to generate just enough offense, while the defense held Poteet to less than 200 yards of total offense.
The Wildcats broke the stalemate late in the first half when Tripp Holley threw a 8-yard touchdown pass to Obarinemi Osarollor to take a 7-0 lead.
The Pirates had their chances, as it stayed a one-score game into the fourth quarter.
But Lake Highlands finally pulled away late, as Deonte Dean had a 9-yard touchdown run and Holley threw a 14-yard scoring strike to Ian Moudy to finish it off.
Aubrey 28, Sunnyvale 24
The Raiders’ season opener was a heartbreaker, as the Chaparrals rallied late to claim a 28-24 victory on Friday at Raider Stadium.
Sunnyvale got off to an ideal start, as Rigdon Yates threw a pair of 26-yard touchdown passes to Owen Dlabaj to open a 14-0 lead.
Aubrey would come back, though, closing the gap with a short touchdown run by Braylon Colgrove late in the first half, and then opening the second with a pick-6 by Gabe Plumb to tie it up.
The Raiders edged back ahead when Adam Hamad’s 29-yard field goal gave them a 17-14 advantage.
The Chaparrals took their first lead of the game in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run by Emerson Cagle.
But Sunnyvale had an immediate response, as Yates hit Joshua McDill on a 17-yard touchdown pass to regain the advantage at 24-21.
The Raider defense would then force a punt, but they then fumbled and Aubrey cashed in on the mistake with a scoring run by Cagle that would prove to be the game-winner.
