The second week of the football season is in the books as Mesquite ISD teams continue to prepare for the start of district play.
Poteet's last-second win over West Mesquite was the highlight of the weekend, Mesquite and North Mesquite came out on the wrong end of the scoreboard and Horn was unable to take the field after its game against Highland Park was cancelled due to COVID-19 issues.
With the start of district play just around the corner, area teams will try to build some momentum with another round of non-district action this week.
Who: Mesquite at Grand Prairie
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
Where: Gopher-Warrior Bowl
Records: Mesquite—0-2, Grand Prairie—1-1
Series Record: Mesquite leads, 17-13
The Skeeters continue their pursuit of their first win of the season as they take on a Grand Prairie ISD team for the second week in a row when the face the Gophers at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Mesquite got off to a good start last week against South Grand Prairie in taking the early lead, but the Warriors were able to rally for a 28-10 win.
The Skeeters will look to get its ground game going after being held to minus-1 yard a week ago.
Mesquite did have some success through the air, as Chance Edwards went 12-of-24 for 126 yards and a touchdown pass to Semaj Lee. Gervin McCarthy had five receptions for 73 yards, while Justin White and Lee each had three grabs.
The bright spot on Friday was the defense, which allowed only 168 total yards. The Skeeters held South Grand Prairie to 42 passing yards and allowed only 3.7 yards per carry.
Grand Prairie had no problems in a season-opening 67-6 rout of South Garland but dropped to 1-1 after a close 28-21 loss to McKinney Boyd last week.
The Gophers have been effective on the ground, averaging nearly 250 rushing yards per game. Drew Damper leads that group with 20 carries for 158 yards, quarterback Savion Red has 109 yards and a pair of scores on 16 carries and Stephon Pennington (13-111, TD) has been a steady contributor.
After attempting only three passes in the opener, Red tried to open up a little more through the air, completing 8-of-14 passes for 73 yards.
Christian Cross has made a team-high 26 tackles, Alex Torres has 19 stops, including a pair of sacks and Simon Jackson already has two interceptions.
Though the teams have not played often as of late, they were rivals back in the day, with the first meeting taking place back in 1912 when the Skeeters posted a 34-0 victory.
Who: Arlington Bowie vs. Horn
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: E.H. Hanby Stadium.
Records: Arlington Bowie—0-2, Horn—0-1
Series Record: Bowie leads, 1-0
The Jaguars return to the field after having last week’s game against Highland Park cancelled due to COVID-19 issues.
Horn will be looking to bounce back after a tough opener in which it dropped a 49-10 decision to Denton Braswell.
The Jaguars had actually gotten off to a good start, as Chris Dawn returning the opening kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown, but they were held to 110 total yards and committed three turnovers.
The Volunteers were unable to keep pace with DeSoto in a 45-21 loss on Friday.
Bowie amassed only 194 total yards and shot itself in the foot with 10 penalties and six turnovers.
DeAngelo Ponder completed 13-of-22 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown and the Volunteers have also used freshman Lawrence Atkinson.
Tavares Duckett leads the team in rushing, Ponder and Chim Njaka have each run for scores and Kelby Valsin has been a playmaker on the outside with nine catches for 126 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, Bowie has been led by Tridell Talley, who has 25 tackles and a pair of interceptions, while Marcus Welch and Evan Oliver have 23 and 22 stops, respectively.
Who: North Mesquite vs. Lakeview
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Homer B. Johnson Stadium\
Records: North Mesquite—1-1, Lakeview—2-0
Series Record: Stallions lead, 19-9
North Mesquite got off to a strong start with a 35-0 blanking of Richardson in its opener, but came back down to Earth a little big with last week’s 42-14 win over Plano West.
The Stallions played pretty well defensively at times, but had no answer for Wolves running back Dermot White, who averaged nearly 40 yards every time he got the ball, with five touches for 197 yards and four touchdowns.
North Mesquite quarterback Luke Seder completed 9-of-22 passes for 97 yards and a 33-yard touchdown to Cordale Russell. Elijah Baesa and Ja’lan Hicks each had a pair of receptions, Cam Tyler had 12 carries for 37 yards and Kobie Norman added 35 yards on 10 attempts.
Defensively, Donovan Cuadros had seven tackles, Tristan Layson made six tackles, with two for loss, Johnny Perez also had six stops and Davion Carter added a pair of tackles behind the line of scrimmage.
Lakeview is off to an impressive start, with a 33-10 win over Arlington Sam Houston and a 47-28 victory against Irving MacArthur last week.
The Patriots actually dug themselves an early 12-0 hole, but were able to climb out of it.
Lakeview did not accumulate a lot of yards, but it did make the most of its opportunities.
Zechariah Dunston had 12 carries for 40 yards and four touchdowns, Jnathan Hester threw for 120 yards and a score to Jack Nolan, the defense forced three turnovers and Zavion Wright had a kickoff return for a touchdown.
These teams were longtime district rivals starting in 1978 and this will be the 29th meeting between the programs.
Who: West Mesquite vs. Fort Worth Chisholm Trail
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Mesquite Memorial Stadium
Records: West Mesquite—1-1, Chisholm Trail—2-0
Series Record: Rangers lead, 1-0
West Mesquite got off to an ideal start to the season with a 34-17 win over Waco, but dropped a heartbreaking 22-19 contest to rival Poteet on Friday.
The Wranglers trailed 12-0 early on but came roaring back to take a 19-12 lead in the fourth quarter.
West Mesquite had a chance to run out the clock, but disaster struck when a bad snap was recovered by the Pirates, allowing them to tie the score. Poteet would then get the ball back and move into field goal range where it hit the game-winning kick with just one second left on the clock.
The Wranglers took a little while to get going offensively, but got things going in the third quarter with touchdown runs from Canaan Dirden and Rodrick Malcom.
Craig Dale was 11-of-18 through the air for 107 yards and a touchdown to T.J. Turner. Javion Jackson had a team-high five catches for 43 yards and also made an impact with returns on special teams.
Outside of Poteet running back Joey Shaw, the West Mesquite defense did a solid job, allowing the other ball carriers 84 yards on 19 carries and limiting the Pirates to 88 passing yards with a pair of interceptions.
Chisholm Trail is off to a strong start with victories over Wichita Falls (34-23) an Denton (35-14).
Quarterback Jesse Cantrell has completed 12-of-21 passes for 271 yards and five touchdowns, and Samuel Labruyere has also been effective in limited action. Jaden Fisher has been the top target, with seven catches for 196 yards and a trio of scores.
The Rangers have done much of their damage on the ground with Shone Mombo (23-219, 2 TDs), Israel Kaloso (23-115, TD) and Cantrell (19-115, TD).
On defense, Michael Onaolapo has a team-high 18 tackles, while Danny Simmons and Jeremiah Dowell have made 13 and 10 stops, respectively.
Who: Poteet vs. Thomas Jefferson
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Loos Athletic Complex
Records: Poteet—1-1, Thomas Jeffreson—0-1
Series Record: Pirates lead, 4-0
Poteet enters the week riding a wave of momentum after its dramatic 22-19 rivalry win over West Mesquite last week.
The Pirates dominated early on in building a 12-0 lead, but left some points on the field. It appeared that would come back to bite them when the Wranglers came roaring back in the second half to take a 19-12 advantage.
But Poteet got the break it needed with four minutes left when a West Mesquite snap got loose and Kevin Long recovered it in the end zone for the tying score.
After regaining possession, quarterback Nicholas Aguilar provide the late-game dramatics. Pressed into kicking duties, Aguilar calmly hit a 30-yard field goal with one second left for the game-winning score.
Joey Shaw was the catalyst on offense with 23 carries for 167 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Jeremiah Batiste had three receptions and Miles Garner added a pair of grabs.
The Pirate defense was largely solid, allowed only 107 yards through the air and held the Wranglers to 60 yards on 24 carries.
Thomas Jefferson missed its Week 1 game due to a COVID-19 cancellation and its debut last week was not a smooth one in a 48-0 loss to Fort Worth North Side.
The Patriot defense did not play bad, but they simply could not get anything going on offense.
