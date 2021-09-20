All five Mesquite ISD football teams were in action last week with non-district road games, but only Mesquite was able to return home with a victory.
Here is a quick look at the action.
Mesquite 49, Arlington 35
The Skeeters evened their record at 2-2, building a big early lead en route to a 49-35 victory over Arlington on Friday at Choctaw Stadium.
Mesquite actually trailed 7-0 early on, but took advantage of a Colt turnover, with Anthony Roberts taking it 17 yards on the very next play for the first of his three touchdowns to tie it up.
Arlington surged back ahead early in the second quarter, but the rest of the frame belonged to the Skeeters.
They struck with a big play when Chance Edwards found Gervin McCarthy for a 78-yard touchdown and the defense then got into the act, delivering what might have been the biggest play of the night when K.D. James picked off a pass and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown to give them a 21-14 lead.
Mesquite was not quite done for the first half, as Edwards hooked up with Jamarion Woods on a 16-yard scoring strike to make it 29-14 at halftime.
The Skeeters started the second half like they finished the first, as K.D. Lee’s 4-yard touchdown run pushed the advantage to 35-14.
The Colts made things interesting, as an offensive score followed by a defensive touchdown got them back to within a score.
Roberts got Mesquite back on track with a 5-yard touchdown run and then he sealed it late when he got free for a 53-yard scoring run to provide the final 49-35 margin.
Keller Timber Creek 40, West Mesquite 35
The Wranglers looked as if they were on their way to a 3-1 start, but Keller Timber Creek had other ideas, rallying from a huge first-half deficit to post a 40-35 victory on Thursday at Keller ISD Athletic Complex.
The Wranglers came out on fire and jumped to a 28-6 lead in the first half, but the Falcons had other ideas, reeling off 34 straight points before holding off a late push.
West Mesquite struck first with a big play in the opening quarter, as Craig Dale hit Javion Jackson on a 64-yard touchdown to grab a 7-0 lead.
After forcing a quick punt, the Wranglers went right back to work, with Dale finding Kasen McCoy on a 9-yard scoring strike to make it a two-score game.
Timber Creek got on the scoreboard, but it was still having a tough time stopping the West Mesquite offense.
T.J. Turner threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Jackson and after a Falcon turnover, the Wranglers quickly capitalized with a 3-yard scoring run by Canaan Dirden to push the lead to 28-6.
Timber Creek showed signs of life late in the half with a touchdown and they opened the second half with another when Lonnie Johnson caught a 17-yard scoring strike from Jacob Porter and it was suddenly 28-20.
The Falcons’ charge continued, as Alec Souimaniphanh had a touchdown run and Porter threw a 33-yard strike to Jahrid Hughes and then busted loose for a 69-yard scoring run to give them a 40-28 lead.
West Mesquite tried to make one final push, with Dale hitting Turner on a 36-yard touchdown, but that would be the last time they would see the ball.
Tyler 34, Horn 26
The Jaguars had their chances on Friday, but Tyler was able to prevail in a 34-26 victory at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
After spotting the Lions a quick 7-0 lead, Horn came right back when Darrius White ripped of a 55-yard touchdown run t tie it up.
Tyler had its own answer, scoring back-to-back touchdowns to open a 21-7 halftime lead.
The Jaguars tried to mount a charge in the third quarter, as Jaden Malik-Jones scored on a 17-yard run to make it a one-score game.
After the Lions found the end zone once again, Horn made things interesting in the fourth quarter.
The special teams turned in a big play when they blocked a field goal attempt and Jayden Plater returned it 54 yards for a touchdown but the extra point was blocked and that would prove to be big.
The Jaguars added another score late in the fourth quarter when Marquis Edwards hit Justin Underwood on a 34-yard touchdown pass, but needing to go for two, they came up short, leaving them in a 28-26 deficit.
Horn was hoping to get another chance, but Tyler’s Derrick McFall busted a 53-yard touchdown run to push it back to 34-26 and that is the way it would end.
Odessa Permian 49, Poteet 14
Poteet had to scramble during the week to find a game after its scheduled 6-5A Division II contest with Spruce was cancelled due to a COVID-19 related forfeit.
While the Pirates are credited with a district win, they were able to line up a game, albeit one that required a road trip out west.
Poteet got off to a good start, but Odessa Permian reeled off 42 straight points as it went on to a 49-14 victory on Friday at Ratliff Stadium.
The Pirates could not have asked for a better beginning, as Joey Shaw took a handoff on the first play from scrimmage 67 yards to the end zone for a 7-0 lead.
But Poteet had few answers for the Permian ground game, which rolled up 525 rushing yards.
Tristan Johnson had 10 carries for 165 yards and a touchdown, Juzstyce Lara recorded 127 yards and a score on 10 attempts, Rodney Hall found the end zone three times and Brian Mahaffey added another.
The Pirates would find the end zone one more time on a 33-yard touchdown pass from Caden Page to D’Kyri Williams, but that was as close as it would get.
Keller 44, North Mesquite 10
The Stallions got off to a slow start and never recovered in a 44-10 loss to Keller on Friday at the Keller ISD Athletic Complex.
Tre Guerra threw for 239 yards and three touchdowns, all of which went to Amarion Henry, and Jackson Kraatz and Austin Coleman combined for 22 carries for 140 yards and three scores.
North Mesquite (1-3) found itself down 34-0 before finally getting on the scoreboard in the third quarter on a 34-yard field goal by Diego Lopez.
Keller came right back with 10 straight points, but the Stallions were able to find the end zone late when Luke Seder hooked up with Elijah Baesa for a 50-yard touchdown pass.
