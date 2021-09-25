This past week marked the start of the real season for many Mesquite ISD teams as they opened district play.
It was a successful debut for Horn and Mesquite, who each claimed victories to move to 1-0 in 10-6A.
Poteet, meanwhile, is already three weeks into the 6-5A Division II campaign and they remained undefeated, moving to 3-0 with a 35-28 win over Hillcrest.
Here is a look at this week’s action:
Horn 25, North Mesquite 6
It has been a rough start to the season for the Jaguars, but they picked the right time to pick up their first win as they posted a 25-6 victory over rival North Mesquite in the 10-6A opener for both teams at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
Horn (1-0, 1-3) struck first when Darrius White threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Derik Jackson to take a 7-0 first-quarter lead.
The Stallions (0-1, 1-4) got on the board with a big play late in the second quarter, as Elijah Baesa hauled in a 69-yard scoring strike from Luke Seder, but the extra point was no good, leaving the score at 7-6.
The Jaguars were able to counter just before the break, as White broke free for a 10-yard touchdown run to make it 14-6 at halftime.
The Horn defense rose to the occasion in the third quarter, recording three interceptions, and the offense finally turned that into points when D.J. Coleman found the end zone on a 10-yard run and they converted the two-point attempt to push the lead to 22-6.
Horn would tack on a 30-yard field goal by Sergio Ortiz that made it 25-6 and that is the way it would end.
Mesquite 16, Skyline 6
The Skeeters used a stifling defense effort to claim a 16-6 victory over Skyline on Friday in the district opener at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
Mesquite (1-0, 3-2), who won its third consecutive game, allowed only 117 total yards and forced a pair of turnovers.
Despite the defensive dominance, the Skeeters found themselves trailing when the Raiders (0-1, 0-5) took advantage of good field position and Gregory Johnson scored on a 1-yard run, but Mesquite blocked the extra point to keep it a 6-0 game.
The Skeeters were having their own difficulties with the Raider defense, but they broke through late in the first half when Chance Edwards threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Jamarion Woods to take a 7-6 lead with less than a minute left before halftime.
That combination went back to work in the third quarter, as Woods hauled in a 12-yard scoring strike from Edwards to push the lead to 13-6.
Mesquite made it a two-score game midway through the fourth quarter when Ricky Echartea kicked a 20-yard field goal to make it 16-6 and the defense made sure that would stand up until the end.
Poteet 35, Hillcrest 28
The Pirates built a big lead and then held off a late charge by Hillcrest to earn a 35-28 victory on Friday at Franklin Field.
Poteet improves to 3-0 in 6-5A Division II and remains in a tie for first place atop the standings with Kimball.
The Pirates got off to a strong start on their opening drive, as Joey Shaw busted free for a 40-yard touchdown run to grab a quick 7-0 lead.
The Panthers answered late in the first quarter, cashing in an interception when Carter Sido threw a 45-yard scoring strike to Reggie Williams to tie it up.
Poteet took control late in the first half, as Nicholas Aguilar tossed a 9-yard touchdown pass to D’Kyri Williams, and then after Hillcrest fumbled the ensuing kickoff, Said Tamez found the end zone on a 1-yard run to give them a 21-7 lead at halftime.
The Panthers got back to within a score early in the third quarter, but the Pirates answered with another big play when Shaw caught a 54-yard touchdown pass from Caden Page.
Hillcrest’s special teams woes continued, as they again fumbled the kickoff and Poteet again made them pay, with Aguilar throwing a 18-yard scoring strike to Jeremiah Batiste to open an 35-14 advantage.
The Panthers tried to make it interesting, scoring twice in the fourth quarter to make it a one-score game, but the Pirates were able to walk away with the victory.
Longview 56, West Mesquite 28
The Wranglers hung right with perennial powerhouse Longview for one half on Thursday, but the Lobos were able to take control in the second half to pull away for a 56-28 victory in the 7-5A Division I opener for both teams at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
The night could not have started any worse for West Mesquite (0-1, 2-3), as on the first play from scrimmage, Longview (1-0, 4-1) struck when Jalen Hale hauled in a 62-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Allen to take a 7-0 lead just 17 seconds into the game.
The Lobo defense then came up big with an interception and offense quickly cashed it into a 12-yard scoring strike from Allen to Hale to make it 14-0.
To the Wranglers’ credit, they stayed composed and got right back into the game.
Though they had to punt on their next possession, the West Mesquite defense turned the tide when they forced a fumble and Willie Williams scooped it up and returned it 70 yards for a touchdown to cut it to 14-6.
After forcing a quick punt, the Wranglers put together a solid drive, with Craig Dale hitting T.J. Turner for a 4-yard score to draw to within a point.
Longview was able to get back into the end zone on a short run by Jarrett Lewis, but the back and forth continued, as Dale went back to Turner, this time for a 17-yard touchdown pass, and Devin Duncan converted the two-point conversion to create a 21-21 tie going into halftime.
It remained deadlocked for much of the third quarter until the Lobos broke the stalemate on a short scoring run from Allen.
Unfortunately for the Wranglers, the fourth was about Longview forcing miscues and turning them into points.
Allen hit Hale for a 38-yard touchdown pass to push the lead to 35-21 early in the fourth.
West Mesquite then turned the ball over on each of its next two possessions, with Jarrett Lewis scoring on a 48-yard run and Allen adding a 24-yard touchdown and it was suddenly 49-21.
The Wranglers got on the board one more time when Dale found Jesus Nino for a 4-yard score to make it 49-28 but that is as close as it would get.
