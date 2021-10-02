It was a rough week for Mesquite ISD football teams, as all four squads in action came up on the short end of the scoreboard.
That included a pair of heartbreaking losses and two more game that teams would like to forget.
Here is a look:
Rockwall 25, Mesquite 22
The Skeeters have made quite the midseason turnaround under first-year head coach DeMarcus Harris, bouncing back from a 0-2 start with a three-game winning streak.
Mesquite nearly made it four in a row on Friday, but Rockwall scored in the final minute to pull out a 25-22 victory at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium.
The Yellowjackets rebound from a rivalry loss to Rockwall-Heath a week ago to improve to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in 10-6A, while the Skeeters drop to 3-3 and 1-1.
While Mesquite saw its winning streak snapped, Friday might have been even more representative on how far it has come in going toe-to-toe with one of the most explosive teams in the state.
Rockwall marched into the red zone on its opening drive, but the Skeeter defense held from there, limiting them to a 31-yard field goal by Michael James.
The defenses controlled a majority of the remainder of the half until the teams traded scores in a 40-second span.
Mesquite struck with a big play when Chance Edwards hooked up with Gervin McCarthy on a 42-yard scoring strike, but the Yellowjackets came right back, with Braedyn Locke throwing a 27-yard touchdown pass to Noble Johnson to regain a 10-7 lead with 1:31 left in the half.
The back-and-forth continued coming out of the locker room, with the Skeeters embarking on a six-play, 86-yard drive, with Jamir Dewberry hauling in a 19-yard touchdown pass from Edwards to grab a 14-10 advantage.
Rockwall surged back ahead on a 1-yard keeper by Locke, but Mesquite thought it put together a season-defining drive with the game on the line.
The Skeeters moved 76 yards in 11 plays, with Edwards throwing a 16-yard touchdown pass to McCarthy and Tyrique Womack converting the two-point conversion to give them a 22-17 lead with just 2:44 left in the game.
The Yellowjackets coughed it up on their next drive, with Mesquite recovering, but they were unable to run out the clock.
That left just enough time for Rockwall, who quickly moved 84 yards, with Locke finding Brennan Ray for a 6-yard scoring strike, with the two-point conversion making it 25-22 with just 30 seconds left.
McKinney North 45, West Mesquite 38
The Wranglers have had their chances to win in every game they have played, but things have not fallen their way.
Unfortunately for West Mesquite, that trend continued on Thursday, as McKinney North was able to rally for a 45-38 victory at McKinney ISD Stadium.
The Wranglers (2-4) fall to 0-2 in 7-5A Division I, while the Bulldogs (2-4) notch their first district win to even that mark at 1-1.
In a high-scoring affair, the points slowed down in the fourth quarter, largely because McKinney North was able to chew the clock on a 17-play drive, which was capped by a 1-yard touchdown run from Jadan Smith that gave them a 45-38 lead.
West Mesquite tried to counter, moving down to the Bulldog 12, but came up short on fourth down and the Bulldogs never gave them another chance.
The Wranglers had taken the early lead on a 5-yard touchdown run by Craig Dale, but it was short-lived, as Smith took the ensuing kickoff back 93 yards to the end zone to tie it up at 7-7.
West Mesquite was unphased, as Dale hooked up with T.J. Turner on a 43-yard scoring strike and following a McKinney North turnover, Samuel Martinez booted a 23-yard field goal to take a 17-7 lead early in the second quarter.
Smith got the Bulldogs back on the scoreboard with a 10-yard run, but the Wranglers came right back with a 8-yard touchdown run by Kasen McCoy to push it back to 24-14.
Momentum swung to McKinney North late in the first half, as Colin Hitchcock had a 8-yard touchdown run and Trevor Dutton kicked a 31-yard field goal to tie it up at 24-24 at the break.
That carried over into the second half, as special teams made a big play with a blocked punt that was recovered by Chiemezie Anukem in the end zone and after forcing a punt, Smith’s big night continued with a 60-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 38-24.
West Mesquite was not finished, as Dale threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Gabriel Corona, and after an interception by Javion Jackson, the offense cashed in on a 5-yard scoring run by Dale to knot it up at 38-38 heading to the fourth quarter.
Rockwall-Heath 45, Horn 3
The Jaguars hung tough for a while, but the Hawks proved to be too much as they pulled away for a 45-3 victory on Friday at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
Rockwall-Heath (5-1) stays alone in first place in 10-6A at 2-0, while Horn falls to 1-4 overall and 1-1 in district.
The Hawks’ high-octane offense wasted little time in getting started, as Josh Hoover threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to Jay Fair to take a 7-0 lead just over a minute into the game.
The Jaguars’ defense rose to the occasion for the remainder of the quarter, forcing a pair of punts and allowed them to close to within 7-3 with a 25-yard field goal by Sergio Ortiz.
Horn then forced a turnover, giving them a chance to take the lead, but was unable to capitalize.
Rockwall-Heath had been quiet for 16 minutes, but that changed in a hurry. The Hawks got back into the end zone on a 19-yard scoring strike from Hoover to Fair, and then after an interception, Malachi Tuesno added a 20-yard touchdown run and it was suddenly 21-3.
It stayed that way until halftime and after the break, Rockwall-Heath continued to capitalize on Horn mistakes.
Following an interception, Brittan Snider scored on a 4-yard run to push the advantage to 28-3.
Hoover then threw a 8-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Hoover and after picking off another pass, the Hawks cashed in on a 20-yard run by Snider to make it 42-3 and it was all academic from there.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.