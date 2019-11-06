The final week of the regular season features no shortage of drama, with several district championships and playoff berths on the line.
Entering last week, Sachse was the only 10-6A team to have clinched a playoff berth.
Wylie joined the Mustangs with its 38-28 win over North Garland on Thursday, at the same time eliminating the Raiders, leaving two spots to be claimed on the fina day of the regular season.
There is also the matter of the 10-6A title at hand. The Pirates (5-1) are heavily favored to defeat South Garland this week, while the Mustangs (5-1) have their rivalry showdown with Rowlett at 7 p.m. Friday at Williams Stadium.
The Eagles (4-2) are coming off a 39-13 loss to Lakeview (4-2), who took out 16 years of frustration to earn their first win in the series since 2003.
Naaman Forest (3-3) continues to hang around and kept its playoff hopes alive with a 36-21 win over Garland on Friday.
As fate would have it, the Rangers meet the Patriots on Friday at Homer B. Johnson Stadium in a game that could have an impact on every playoff contender in 10-6A.
It could be simple.
If Rowlett wins, it is in and would be the top seed in Division I due to its head-to-head victory over Sachse, who then would be the second seed in that bracket.
In that scenario, Wylie is the top seed in Division II and the second spot would go to the Lakeview/Naaman Forest winner.
If Sachse and Lakeview both win, then the Mustangs and Eagles go Division I and the Pirates and Patriots go Division II, both in that order.
A Sachse win and a Naaman Forest win and things get a little crazy.
That would create a three-way tie for third place between Rowlett, Lakeview and Naaman Forest at 4-3. Because they would have all gone 1-1 against each other, it goes to point differential and the Patriots and Rangers would advance.
Not only would that make Naaman Forest the No.1 seed in Division II and Lakeview the No. 2, it would bump Wylie up to Division I.
Because the Pirates edged Sachse 22-21 in the head-to-head meeting, they would be the top seed, dropping the Mustangs to No. 2, which would earn them a date with powerhouse Allen in the opening round.
Allen (6-0) is the one set piece in another district race that has plenty of questions that need to be answered this week.
Jesuit, coming off an upset loss to McKinney, and Prosper are tied for second place at 4-2. They are both in and headed to Division II and if they finish tied, the Rangers will be the top seed.
Plano and McKinney are tied at 3-3 and McKinney Boyd is still alive at 2-4 after its upset of Plano a week ago.
The simplest scenario is that Plano wins and it is in thanks to its head-to-head win over McKinney, but that is easier said than done with a Friday date against Prosper.
McKinney faces McKinney Boyd in their cross-town rivalry game and is in with a victory coupled with a Plano loss.
If McKinney Boyd wins and Plano loses, the Broncos will cap a huge two-week surge by claiming the final playoff berth courtesy of wins over both the Wildcats and Lions.
While many districts around the state have an abundance of questions heading into the final week of the regular season, District 11-6A is not one of them, with three playoff berths clinched, the seeding set and only the fourth team yet to be determined.
That will be decided with a de-facto playoff game when Horn travels to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium to take on Tyler Lee at 7:30 p.m. Friday with the winner earning that spot.
The Jaguars improved to 2-3 in district with a hard-fought 28-14 victory over North Mesquite on Friday. The Red Raiders (2-3) became the latest victim in the Longview stampede, falling 49-7 on Friday.
Horn’s victory also eliminated Rockwall-Heath, who could have made the playoffs if the Jaguars would have lost to North Mesquite and then defeated Tyler Lee to create a three-way tie for fourth.
Mesquite and Rockwall were already in the playoffs, but seeding was at stake in their head-to-head meeting on Friday. In a game full of offense the Yellowjackets were too much in a 66-42 victory, giving them the No. 1 seed in Division I, with the Skeeters settling for the second seed in that bracket.
Reigning state champion Longview (5-0) had already secured the 11-6A championship and the top seed in Division II, with the Horn/Tyler Lee winner set to be the second seed.
Over in 12-6A, Waco Midway posted a solid 52-28 win over Temple to move into a tie for first place at 6-1. Both teams are headed to Division II, so if each win on Friday, Waco Midway is the top seed, with Temple’s reward being a trip to Lobo Stadium.
Killeen Shoemaker (5-2) punched its ticket with an overtime win over Copperas Cove, Killeen Harker Heights (4-3) was off and Belton (3-4) suffered a surprising loss to a Waco team that entered last week winless in district play.
Harker Heights plays Shoemaker on Friday and with a win, not only clinches a playoff berth, but also the top seed in Division I.
Belton has a tough road with a meeting with Waco Midway. However if Belton can spring the upset and Harker Heights loses, Belton will advance thanks to its 21-14 victory in the head-to-head meeting earlier in the year.
There is plenty at stake as 7-5A Division I heads into its final week.
The marquee match-up takes place in Mesquite, where Poteet hosts McKinney North on Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium in a showdown with the No. 1 seed in the playoffs at stake.
The Bulldogs (8-1, 5-1 in 7-5A Division I) will be rested and ready after enjoying a bye last week and had already assured themselves of at least a share of the district title.
The Pirates (5-4, 4-1) bounced back from their loss to rival West Mesquite with an impressive 37-14 win on the road at Tyler John Tyler.
Poteet can not only earn a share of the district crown, it will be the top seed in the playoffs with a victory on Friday.
If McKinney North is able to run its winning streak to seven in a row, the Pirates are still assured of the second seed and a home playoff game thanks to Friday’s win over Tyler John Tyler.
The Lions are in regardless of what happens on Friday against Sherman.
If Tyler John Tyler defeats the Bearkats, then that would mean the West Mesquite/Texarkana Texas High winner would get the fourth spot.
If Sherman wins, it would create a three-way tie for third place between those two teams and the winner of the Wranglers/Tigers.
In a scenario involving Tyler John Tyler, Sherman and West Mesquite, the Wranglers would be eliminated because they lost both head-to-head match-ups and the Bearkats would be the third seed thanks to their head-to-head win.
In a scenario involving Tyler John Tyler, Sherman and Texarkana Texas High, it would come down to point differential.
The Tigers are already set at minus-3, the Lions are currently plus-16 and the Bearkats are minus-13. Tyler John Tyler is in and Sherman would have to win by at least 11 points to secure the final spot.
There is plenty of drama over in 8-5A Division I, as well. Lufkin is in charge at 6-0, but Tomball upset College Station and Magnolia knocked off Magnolia West a week ago.
That leaves a three-way tie for second place between Magnolia, Magnolia West and College Station at 4-2, with Tomball lurking at 3-3.
Magnolia will be a huge favorite over Caney Creek (1-5), while Tomball is also expected to have the edge over Willis (2-4). Magnolia West and College Station also meet in a huge game.
A Tomball loss renders any tiebreakers moot, as the current three-way group in second would all advance regardless of outcome.
Thanks to its win on Friday, a Tomball win and a Magnolia West win over College Station that creates a two-team tie for fourth would leave College Station, the state champions just two years ago, out of the playoffs.
Here is a look at some other highlights from Week 10:
Offense
--Poteet was without the services of star running back Seth McGowan for the second straight game, but junior Xzaveon Jeans made sure his team didn’t miss him on Friday. Jeans shouldered the load with 30 carries for 223 yards and a 42-yard touchdown in the Pirates 37-14 win over Tyler John Tyler.
--Sachse dominated South Garland on the ground in Thursday’s 41-20 victory. The Mustangs averaged nearly 10 yards per carry, going for 345 yards on 35 attempts. Leading that charge was sophomore Brian Okoye, who had eight carries for 122 yards and two touchdowns, highlighted by a 80-yarder, and senior Shon Coleman, who had eight attempts for 99 yards and a pair of scores.
--Sunnyvale made quick work of Lincoln in Friday’s 42-13 rout. Tripp McAda attempted only nine passes, but completed seven of those with touchdown passes to Noah McDill, Will Van Vessem and Brendon Ferguson. The Raiders averaged 13.7 yards per carry, with Alex Luna rushing for 109 yards on only four carries and Emmanuel Arinze going for 95 yards on four totes, highlighted by a 74-yard touchdown run.
--North Mesquite junior Liam Thornton has endured some growing pains since being thrusted into the starting role midseason, but he had his best throwing game to date, completing 17-of-36 passes for 180 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Those scoring passes were for 39 and 25 yards to Kamaury Thompson, who finished with six catches for 101 yards.
--Dallas Christian put together an efficient outing in Friday’s 42-0 rout of McKinney Christian. Zach Haaland completed eight passes to six different receivers with three touchdowns to Peyton Veasley, Tyler Winfree and Justin Vaught. The ground game averaged 7.8 yards per carry, with TJ King recording 116 yards on just 13 attempts and Parker Robertson adding a 40-yard touchdown run.
Defense
--The Sachse defense did its job, despite being on the field for nearly 20 of the 24 minutes in the first half. Scotty Jesmer recorded 10 tackles, one sack and a forced fumble. That fumble was recovered by Quinton Williams, who had seven tackles, two for loss, and a pair of quarterback pressures. Anthony Anyanwu also made his presence felt, with three tackles, one for loss, two sacks and a blocked field goal.
--The Poteet defense did a solid job against a dangerous Tyler John Tyler offense on Friday. Jeremiah Akumen made the biggest play of the night, returning an interception 89 yards for a game-sealing touchdown in the fourth quarter. TJ McCollum and Nicholas Deville led the way with seven tackles each, Jalen Hodo and Jalen Updite each made six stops and Brenton Hamilton recorded three tackles for loss.
--Sunnyvale bottled up Lincoln on Friday before allowing a pair of late touchdowns. Max McAda was all over the field with 15 tackles, Luke Griffin had nine stops, Jake Taylor and Hudson Smith each added eight and Landry Laird provided a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown.
--Dallas Christian recorded its second shutout of the season on Friday. Sam Johnson had a pair of interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown and Parker Robertson also had a pick. Zach Reid recorded six tackles and three sacks.
