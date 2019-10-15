The 11-6A and 13-5A seasons reached their midpoint for many teams this past week and the playoff races are starting to take shape.
In 11-6A, reigning Class 6A Division II state champion Longview continues to look the part as a team that can defend that crown, as they scored 21 unanswered points in the second half to pull away from Horn for a 44-20 victory.
The Lobos join Tyler Lee, who was idle this week, atop the standings at 2-0.
Mesquite and Rockwall have shaken off district-opening losses with consecutive wins to improve to 2-1.
The Skeeters had their way with cross town rival North Mesquite in the 50th installment of that series, as they ran away with a 45-10 victory.
Mesquite has a huge game this week against Tyler Lee on Friday at E.H. Hanby Stadium. Though not a must-win, the Skeeters would love to gain a tiebreaker advantage on one of their fellow contenders, especially with a closing slate of Rockwall and Longview.
The Yellowjackets, meanwhile, welcomed back star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in their 38-17 rivalry win over Rockwall-Heath.
Smith-Njigba was injured early in the game against Longview two weeks ago and did not play against Horn, but looked to be back in form with three touchdown catches on Friday.
The Jaguars sit at 1-2 in district, but they have already played Longview and Rockwall and they have a key win over Mesquite in their pocket.
North Mesquite slipped to 0-2 heading into its Friday date with the Yellowjackets at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium and will need to get things turned around quickly to get back into the race.
Rockwall-Heath fell to 0-3 with its loss to Rockwall. The Hawks would likely need to win out to get back in the playoff picture and that is no easy task considering that on Friday they must head East to Lobo Stadium to take on Longview.
Several area races are a jumbled mess.
That is not the case in 7-5A Division I, at least not yet, where thus far, a clear line has been drawn in the sand.
Three teams—McKinney North, Tyler John Tyler and Poteet—are undefeated while three others—Sherman, Texarkana Texas High and Wylie East—do not have a district win.
Though the top four teams appear clear at this point, the next few weeks should offer plenty of excitement, as the only head-to-head meeting between the upper tier thus far was Tyler John Tyler’s thrilling 39-36 win over West Mesquite on Friday that saw the Lions intercept a pass in the end zone in the final minute to preserve the victory.
Tyler John Tyler is 3-0 along with McKinney North, who continued to roll along with a 69-7 rout of Wylie East.
Poteet, which already had its bye, is right there in the mix as it improved to 2-0 in district with a 55-10 rout of Texarkana Texas High on Thursday.
The Wranglers are smack in the middle of the standings at 1-1 but are still in good shape as they prepare for another big challenge at 7 p.m. Friday against McKinney North at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
Poteet will take aim at its fourth win in a row when it travels to face Wylie East on Friday, while either Sherman or Texarkana Texas High will earn its first district win when they meet Friday in Texarkana.
Here are some other highlights from Week 7:
OFFENSE:
--West Mesquite rolled up 476 yards in its loss to Tyler John Tyler on Friday. Sophomore Kevin Jennings continues to progress, completing 18-of-29 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns. Ty Jordan continues to do a little of everything, rushing 12 times for 100 yards, including a 56-yard touchdown run, catching four passes for 56 yards and throwing a 24-yard scoring pass.
--Sunnyvale bulldozed Caddo Mills on the ground in Friday’s 54-21 victory, rolling up 355 rushing yards. Devin Sterling scored four touchdowns, Tripp McAda (10-86) rushed for a pair of scores with Alex Luna (10-61) and Max McAda also finding the end zone. Though he did not score, Obi Arinze carried the biggest load, rushing 14 times for 125 yards.
--Mesquite used big plays to pull away from North Mesquite on Friday. Quarterback Dylan Hillard-McGill had a 43-yard touchdown run, LaDarius Turner broke free for a 47-yard score and the longest play of the night came courtesy of the passing game when Hillard-McGill found Ja’Darion Smith and the speedster did the rest on a 92-yard touchdown.
--Poteet running back Seth McGowan had only nine carries on Thursday and he made the most of it. McGowan gained 189 yards, an average of better than 20 yards per attempt, with touchdown runs of 3, 13, 32 and 62 yards.
DEFENSE:
--Mesquite’s DeWayne Adams packed half of a season’s worth of highlights into one game. Adams had three interceptions, recorded 10 tackles, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble. If that was not enough, Adams also handles deep snapping duties.
--The Sunnyvale defense held Caddo Mills in check for most of the night. Devin Sterling had 11 tackles and an interception, Jake Taylor made 10 stops, with each making three tackles for loss and Ashton Wright made six tackles behind the line of scrimmage.
--Poteet put the clamps on Texas High, allowing only 239 yards and 10 points. Brenton Hamilton had 10 tackles and a sack, Jahmad Jackson recorded eight tackles and a sack, Christian Davis made eight stops and Nicholas Deville and Malik Harrison each added seven tackles.
--Dallas Christian has allowed 7.2 points per game this season and was on the job once again in Friday’s 21-3 win over Bullard Brook Hill. The Chargers allowed only 247 yards and forced four turnovers, including a 5-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Parker Robertson.
SPECIAL TEAMS:
--Poteet scored on Texas High in a variety of different ways and the special teams was not left out. Texas High lined up for a field goal that would have cut it to 21-6 in the second quarter, but the Pirates had other ideas, as they blocked the kick and Jeremiah Anukem returned it 73 yards for a touchdown and Poteet never looked back.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.