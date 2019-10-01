It seems as if football season just kicked off, but several area teams are already halfway through their schedules.
Some of the records might be lacking in the win column, but a large part of that is the opponents they scheduled.
Horn had by far the toughest schedule among area teams a year ago and West Mesquite accepted that challenge during the first month.
It might have been easy to write off the Wranglers by glancing at their 0-4 start, but three of those teams are ranked in the Class 5A Division I state poll, as No. 2 Denton Ryan, No. 6 Hutto and No. 8 Lancaster have posted a combined 12-1 record.
Those experiences helped West Mesquite improve during the first month and they rolled to a 37-14 win over Wylie East in their 7-5A Division I opener.
The Jaguars’ slate might not have been as tough as last season, but it is not far behind. They defeated Tyler John Tyler, a regional finalist a year ago, in the opener before falling to reigning Class 5A Division I state champion Highland Park, 6A No. 18 Cedar Hill and 6A No. 20 Arlington.
Like the Wranglers, Horn parlayed that experience into a big performance in its opener as it picked up a 35-14 win over rival Mesquite.
Rowlett’s three non-district opponents had a combined record of 11-4, including undefeated Prosper, Sachse took on 5-0 Euless Trinity, who is ranked No. 24 in the 6A state poll and Poteet squared off with 5A No. 3 Denton Ryan, undefeated Mansfield Summit and handed Tyler Lee (4-1) its only loss.
So while the scoreboards might not have been to their liking, expect each of these teams to draw on those early challenges during the stretch run.
Here are some other highlights from Week 5:
Offense
--Horn senior Ben Wyatt entered Friday’s rivalry game against Mesquite with 205 yards on the season. He eclipsed that in one night, carrying the ball 23 times for 218 yards and three touchdowns in the Jaguars 35-14 victory.
--Sachse got a scare from Naaman Forest on Friday, but the Mustangs outscored the Rangers 21-0 in the second half to pull out a 42-28 victory. Running back Shon Coleman was the workhorse, with 36 carries for 228 yards and three touchdowns. A big reason for those numbers was offensive lineman Braelon Williams, who recorded three knockdowns and graded out at 85 percent.
--West Mesquite picked up its first win of the season in a big way with a 37-14 rout of Wylie East. Quarterback Kevin Jennings completed an efficient 73 percent of his passes (19-of-26) for 231 yards and touchdown passes of 28 yards to D’Erian Mitchell, 33 yards to Ty Jordan and 43 yards to Ja’Kobe Walton. Jordan also had 87 yards and a score on only eight carries.
--Rowlett quarterback Alex Routt had a good night passing and running in Thursday’s 27-26 victory over North Garland. Routt threw for 148 yards and a pair of touchdowns and added 19 carries for 100 yards and a score on the ground. Antonio Hull was the top target with three catches for 95 yards, including a 43-yarder late in the fourth quarter that proved to be the game-winner.
--Sunnyvale outscored Madison 22-0 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 42-21 victory to remain undefeated. The Raiders did a majority of their damage on the ground, rolling up 359 yards and averaging 7.2 yards per carry. Emmanuel Arinze led the way with 17 carries for 161 yards and a pair of touchdowns, with Alex Luna, Tripp McAda and Max McAda also rushing for scores.
--Dallas Christian had no problems improving to 5-0 with a 55-7 rout of Kemp on Friday. Quarterback Zack Haaland was extremely efficient, completing 10-of-12 passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns and adding 67 yards and a score on the ground. TJ King had 17 carries for 136 yards and a touchdown and Matthew Mata, Heath Flanagan, Kynan Gilreath, Peyton Veasley and Parker Robinson also found the end zone for the Chargers.
Defense
--Naaman Forest scored 28 points in the first half, but Sachse slammed the door in the second by pitching a shutout and allowed only 245 yards in the game. Ryan Jones led the effort with four tackles, one quarterback pressure and a 23-yard interception return for a touchdown that iced it late. Jordan Brooks recorded eight tackles and Matthew Carter added five stops.
--Horn held Mesquite’s high-powered offense to just 14 points and less than 300 yards of total offense. Sophomore Marquis Edwards posted a team-high 12 tackles. Quavon Grant made 11 stops, Jaden Mitchell had 10 tackles and they also got nine tackles from D’Edrick Dotson, Nick Garcia and freshman Jaden Milliner-Jones, who also had three stops for loss.
--West Mesquite allowed only 264 total yards and shut Wylie East out in the second half. Jonathan Brown had a pair of fumble recoveries and Ashton Wilson had an interception.
--The Sunnyvale defense did its job, especially late, to give the team a chance to win. Noah McDill intercepted a pair of passes, one of which he returned 79 yards for a touchdown, Devin Sterling and Tripp McAda each made 10 tackles and Jake Taylor added eight stops.
--Dallas Christian allowed only one score and that came in the fourth quarter after the game was well in hand. Zach Reid recorded a team-high 14 tackles, Sam Johnson had 12 stops and an interception and Garrett Tillett also picked off a pass.
Special Teams
--West Mesquite was shut out in the first quarter, but Ja’Kobe Walton changed that early in the second, returning a kickoff 79 yards for a touchdown.
Notable
--Rowlett is 2-0 in 10-6A and both victories have come by one point—a 27-26 win over North Garland on Thursday and a 7-6 victory against Naaman Forest in the opener.
--Dallas Christian has allowed only 40 points this season and 34 of those have occurred when the Chargers already held a lead of 20 points or more.
