Last week marked the opening act of the 2019 football season and several local teams produced impressive debut performances.
Perhaps the biggest statement, at least in terms of gaining attention from around the state, was made by Horn.
In the first game of the Chris Hudler era, the Jaguars traveled east and took down Tyler John Tyler, who entered the contest ranked No. 6 in the Class 5A state poll, in a sound 39-17 victory.
Davazea Gabriel threw for 204 yards and a pair of touchdowns, N’Kowsi Emory returned a kickoff for a score and transfer Charles Crawford had two long touchdowns, a 52-yarder in the passing game and a 93-yard run.
The Horn defense, meanwhile, held a dangerous Lion offense in check, allowing only seven points during the final three quarters.
Sachse dug itself a 16-0 hole but climbed out of it to earn a 33-30 victory over Coppell.
Sophomore Jordan Nabors provided a spark, engineering a pair of scoring drives in the second quarter, capping one with a 4-yard touchdown run and handing off to Shon Coleman for another score.
The Mustangs completed the comeback in the second half, as Parker Wells threw a 22-yard scoring strike to Jay Fair and Coleman iced it with a 12-yard touchdown run.
Mesquite is off to a 1-0 start after a 21-6 victory over Lake Highlands. It was the special teams and defense that took center stage.
The Wildcats kicked a pair of field goals in the first half to take a 6-0 lead.
On the latter of those scores, Gary Green returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown and Mesquite immediately tied it at 6-6.
Later in the half, the Skeeters tacked on a field goal from Danny Castaneda to push the advantage to 9-6.
It stayed that way until the third quarter when Mesquite’s special teams again rose to the occasion, blocking a punt that Tyler Releigh O’Neal scooped up and returned 22 yards for a touchdown to make it 15-6 after a failed conversion.
The game remained close until late in the fourth quarter when the Skeeter defense recovered a fumble and Kevin Hodges then recovered an offensive fumble in the end zone to ice the 21-6 victory.
Sunnyvale and Dallas Christian both turned in dominant efforts. Tripp McAda threw four touchdown passes and ran for another as the Raiders routed Kemp in a 50-0 rout. TJ King and Parker Robertson each scored twice and quarterback Zack Haaland was responsible for three touchdowns as the Chargers cruised past Houston Westbury Christian by the same 50-0 score.
Here are some other highlights from Week 1:
Offense
--Horn’s victory over Tyler John Tyler featured a pair of impressive debuts. In his first start at quarterback Davazea Gabriel completed 11-of-25 passes for 204 yards and a pair of touchdowns and also rushed for a score.
Charles Crawford, a transfer from Bishop Lynch, caught a 52-yard touchdown pass in the opening quarter and iced the game in the third with a 93-yard scoring run.
--Sunnyvale quarterback Tripp McAda had an efficient outing in their 50-0 rout of Kemp. McAda was 9-of-11 passing for 243 yards and four touchdowns and added a score on the ground. Noah McDill was the main target, with five catches for 180 yards and a pair of scores. Max McAda and Ashton Wright also had touchdown grabs and Obi Arinze had 12 carries for 90 yards and a score.
--North Mesquite senior Samuel Inyang is an all-district performer on defense, but was also the team’s most consistent offensive weapon in Friday’s 21-17 loss to Arlington Sam Houston. Inyang had 18 carries for 139 yards, highlighted by a 41-yard touchdown run.
--Though West Mesquite dropped a 41-21 decision to Hutto in its season opener, sophomore Kevin Jennings was solid in his first start at quarterback, completing 69 percent of his passes (18-of-26) for 231 yards. As expected, Ty Jordan was the focal point, as he had 11 carries for 48 yards and a pair of touchdowns and six receptions for 87 yards and a score.
Defense
--Mesquite put the clamps on Lake Highlands, allowing only a pair of first-half field goals in its 21-6 win. Alec Rice was all over the field with a team-high 14 tackles. Tra Rudd made nine stops, Jarrion Smith recorded a pair of sacks, Trav’e Fisher, Marlon Thompson-Leach and Jayden Brown each had seven tackles, with Brown also recovering two fumbles.
--There were not a lot of reasons for Poteet to smile during Friday’s 52-6 loss to Denton Ryan, but it did get some good individual defensive performances.
Jahmad Jackson posted a team-high 13 tackles and Stephen Kirk had 12 stops.
Jalen Updite put together a big all-around night with 12 tackles, including three for loss, an interception and a forced fumble.
--Horn used a balanced effort to hold Tyler John Tyler to just seven points during the final three quarters. Keidrin Walker and Casey Griffin each had a team-high seven tackles. Walker intercepted a pass, as did Evan Williams, who also had a pair of pass breakups, and Ben Wyatt forced a fumble that was recovered by Andrew Gaines.
--Sachse allowed 16 points in the first quarter but the defense surrendered only one touchdown during the final three quarters. Quinton Williams spearheaded the effort with 13 tackles, including two for loss, and he also scooped up a fumble and returned it 32 yards for a touchdown. Jordan Brooks had 10 stops, with one for loss, and three quarterback pressures and Ryan Jones made seven tackles and broke up a pass.
--Rowlett’s defense provided the team’s only points in Friday’s 31-7 loss to Prosper, as Taiwan Edwards had a 27-yard interception return for a touchdown.
--Sunnyvale held Kemp to less than 100 yards in posting its first shutout since 2017. Jake Taylor led the effort with nine tackles, Devin Sterling had eight stops, including two for loss, and Zachary Bartis also had eight tackles and Ashton Wright made three tackles for loss.
Special Teams
--Horn’s N’Kowsi Emory was one of the most dynamic kick returners in the state last season and those talents were on display once again on Friday. Emory returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and also added a 42-yard punt return.
