The second weekend of the volleyball season traditionally features some of the biggest pre-district tournaments in the state.
One of those talented fields was at the Northwest ISD Volleyball Classic, which featured a bevy of state-ranked teams.
Though not state-ranked, Sachse was took part in the tournament and proved they can play with the elite, as the Mustangs finished seventh in the 32-team field.
Sachse set the tone on Thursday by winning its pool with three solid victories.
The Mustangs got pushed in the second game of their opener, but were in control otherwise in a 25-13, 29-31, 25-12 win over El Paso Coronado.
Sachse was also pushed to three in its second math before prevailing in a 25-21, 17-25, 25-18 victory over Mansfield and they finished off the day with a 25-20, 26-24 sweep of Decatur.
The pool victory slotted the Mustangs in a championship bracket pool on Friday, where they posted a 2-1 record. After opening with a 25-17, 25-15 sweep of Saginaw Boswell, they were able to outlast Amarillo in a 25-22, 15-25, 25-21 victory.
The winning streak came to an end later on Friday at the hands of two-time defending Class 5A state champion Lovejoy, who prevailed in a 25-11, 25-13 win.
Sachse landed in the Championship Silver Bracket on Saturday. The Mustangs started with a 25-20, 25-21 loss to V.R. Eaton, but bounced back quickly with a 25-14, 25-22 sweep of Justin Northwest to finish seventh overall at the event.
Zoria Heard was named to the all-tournament team for Sachse.
Flower Mound captured the tournament championship by rallying for a 30-32, 25-20, 25-18 win over Highland Park.
Several other local teams were in action at the Richardson ISD Volleywood Classic, which included Rowlett, Mesquite, Poteet and West Mesquite.
The Eagles enjoyed an up-and-down weekend. They started on Thursday with a 25-10, 25-5 loss to The Colony. Rowlett bounced back with a 25-13, 25-11 sweep of Molina before falling to Poteet 25-16, 25-20 in its final match of the day.
The Eagles fared much better on Friday, rallying for a 13-25, 25-17, 25-17 win over Arlington Bowie and following that up with a 25-23, 25-23 victory against North Garland.
Rowlett was unable to build on the momentum on Saturday, however, as they dropped a 25-14, 25-12 decision to Royse City and a 25-23, 26-24 setback to Irving MacArthur.
The Pirates had some highs and some lows during the weekend, finishing with a 4-4 record.
Poteet got off to a solid start on Thursday with a 25-7, 25-16 sweep of Molina. After a 25-19, 25-17 loss to The Colony, the Pirates capped the day with a 25-16, 25-20 victory over Rowlett.
On Friday, Poteet got started with a 25-15, 25-16 loss at the hands of Lake Dallas. Their second match of the day was a battle, but they were able to pull out a 23-25, 26-24, 25-19 victory over Berkner, and they closed with a 25-18, 25-18 loss to Woodrow Wilson.
The Pirates got off to a good start on Saturday at the expense of their MISD rival as they picked up a 25-8, 25-13 sweep of Mesquite, but their tournament run came to an end with a 25-20, 26-24 loss to Bonham.
The Skeeters had a couple of bright spots during the course of the weekend. They opened with a 2-1 record on Thursday.
After a 25-23, 25-14 loss to Berkner in the first match, Mesquite bounced back quickly with a 25-8, 25-3 sweep of Pinkston and a 25-13, 25-8 victory over Kimball.
The Skeeters ran into a much tougher road on Friday, where they dropped three straight matches to Wylie (25-14, 25-19), Richardson (25-9, 25-17) and Paris (25-22, 25-17).
Mesquite also fell in its opener on Saturday with a 25-8, 25-13 loss to Poteet, but closed the tournament on a high note with a 25-22, 18-25, 25-22 victory over Carrollton Ranchview.
West Mesquite endured a rough first two days at the tournament, but did have some moments to build on Saturday.
The Wranglers suffered three losses on Thursday by scores of 25-12, 25-16 to Richardson, 25-20, 25-7 to Garland and 25-14, 25-21 to South Grand Prairie.
Friday was a similar story, as West Mesquite fell to Irving Nimitz (25-11, 25-15), Royse City (25-12, 25-9) and Forney (25-10, 25-14).
The final day of the tournament offered some reasons for optimism, as the Wranglers posted a 2-1 record.
They claimed a 25-18, 25-12 win over Kimball and a 25-18, 25-21 sweep of Hillcrest before falling to Irving Nimitz, 25-12, 25-9, in the finale.
Horn opted not to compete in a tournament, but stayed busy with a trio of matches against some of the top teams in the area.
Chalk it up as a learning experience, as the Jaguars had some bright moments, but came up on the short end of all three.
On Friday, they dropped a 25-11, 25-17, 26-24 decision to Flower Mound Marcus and a 21-25, 25-14, 25-15, 25-17 setback to Denton Braswell.
Horn returned to the court on Saturday against a one-loss Frisco Lone Star team, and while it was even after two games, the Rangers were able to pull out a 25-16, 20-25, 25-17, 25-21 victory.
