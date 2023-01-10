The 10-6A football race was an exciting one, with the battles for the district championship and the final playoff berths went down to the wire.
When the dust settled, Horn found its way back to the playoffs for the first time since 2018, while Mesquite was edged out by one game.
Both the Jaguars and Skeeters recently had some of their standout players recognized with the release of the 10-6A all-district team.
Horn posted a 5-1 district record to finish second in the final standings and return to the playoffs in its first season under head coach Courtney Allen.
The Jaguars earned 33 spots on the team, highlighted by a trio of superlative awards.
Junior defensive end Armstrong Nnodim was voted co-defensive most valuable player. Nnodim was a force all season, recording 69 tackles, with 20 for los, 16 sacks, 24 quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Senior Chris Dawn was tabbed utility player of the year, as he tallied 53 receptions for 706 yards and eight touchdowns, 13 carries for 88 yards on offense, an averaged 31.2 yards on kickoffs and 28.5 yards on punt returns.
Senior linebacker Dmyyn Evans-Smith is the co-defensive newcomer of the year, as he amassed 98 tackles, with 14 for loss, nine quarterback hurries, 2.5 sacks, four interceptions, five pass breakups and two forced fumbles.
Dawn also earned a second nod as a first-team return specialist. He was joined on the first-team offense by sophomore running back Titus Muse, who led the team in rushing with 165 attempts for 896 yards and seven touchdowns, and sophomore lineman Lamont Rogers, who helped pave the way for Muse.
Horn landed six players on the first-team defense, including four in the secondary.
Senior linebacker Armani Itote led the team with 103 tackles, including 14 for loss, 11 quarterback hurries, 3.5 sacks and an interception, while senior linebacker D.J. Coleman made 72 stops, with 10.5 for loss, 2.5 sacks, five pass breakups and four blocked punts.
Junior safety Nathaniel Rainey had a team-high five interceptions with eight pass breakups and 43 tackles. Senior safety Jordan Lester made 62 tackles, with three for loss, three interceptions and eight pass breakups.
Senior cornerbacks Amarion Atwood posted a pair of interceptions with eight pass breakups to go along with 43 tackles, while senior Jayden Plater had 31 tackles, eight pass breakups and a pair of forced fumbles.
Sophomore running back Kevontae White had 105 carries for 490 yards and four touchdowns to earn a spot on the second-team offense.
He was joined by senior tight end Justin Underwood, who had 14 catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns, senior wide receiver Jeremiah Batiste, who made 17 grabs for 187 yards and a pair of scores, junior lineman Davion Hurth and senior kicker Alec Hernandez, who kicked five field goals and connected on 37-of-40 extra points.
The second-team defense included junior tackle Preston Davis, who had 42 tackles, with six for loss, and five sacks, senior end Bradley Amwayi, who recorded tackles, with 16.5 for loss, 16 quarterback hurries, 14.5 sacks and three forced fumbles, junior linebacker Treveon Tutt, who made 32 tackles, and junior punter Jesse Rockwell.
The third-team offense featured junior quarterback Jaylon Thomas (554 total yards, 8 TDs), junior quarterback Raheem Beck (711 total yards, 9 TDS), senior wide receiver Joshua Rainey (5-61), junior wide receiver Derin Jackson (5-95, 2 TDs),
senior lineman Antonio Asuncion and sophomore lineman Cameron Curry.
The third-team defensive selections are junior tackle Marquett Johnson (24 tackles, 4 TFL, 2.5 sacks), senior end Ahijah Coleman (18 tackles, 2 TFL), sophomore linebacker Jayden Cooks (11 tackles), senior linebacker Rickey Coleman (42 tackles, 5.5 TFL), junior cornerback Cavion Calhoun and junior cornerback Keyuante Sheffield.
Mesquite had 27 honorees, including one superlative award winner in sophomore linebacker Radavion Wilson, who was voted co-defensive newcomer of the year after recording 92 tackles, including 11 for loss, with two sacks, two quarterback pressures and one quarterback pressure.
Senior Jamarion Woods was named to the first-team offense at a pair of positions. He was selected at wide receiver after recording 61 receptions for 1,026 yards and 11 touchdowns and was also chosen as a return specialist, as he averaged 19.1 yards on kickoffs and 11.3 yards on punts.
Woods was joined on the first team by senior kicker Saul Barco, who hit 27-of-27 extra points and 5-of-7 field goals, with a long of 40, as well as senior offensive lineman Jacob Sillas.
The Skeeters also landed one player on the first-team defense with senior defensive tackle Jeremiah Ceasar, who recorded 30 tackles, with seven for loss, two quarterback hurries, one sack, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Senior tight end David Robinson caught 16 passes for 272 yards and three touchdowns to earn a spot on the second-team offense, where he was joined by junior wide receiver Eli Baesa, who had 12 grabs for 300 yards and two scores, senior fullback Braylon Blair, who made eight catches for 145 yards and senior lineman Miguel Perla.
The second-team defense featured four more Mesquite players. Senior end Caron Jones, who had 30 tackles, with eight for loss, and three sacks.
In the middle, the Skeeters featured a pair of senior linebackers with Tyler Manoy, who ranked among the team leaders with 86 tackles, with six for loss, and Jiva’Rio Hicks, who made 74 stops, with seven for loss, and a pair of sacks.
Senior safety Torpedo Wilson, who recorded 73 tackles, four interceptions, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Mesquite’s third-team offense selections were senior quarterback Tyrique Womack (81-of-123, 1,235 yards, 12 TDs), junior running back Armand Cleaver (159-674, 11 TDs), junior wide receiver Cameron Hawkins (10-126, TD) and three junior linemen with Paul Gurrola, Anthony Melton-Aguilar and Quentin Henry.
The third-team defense included senior tackle Marcus Lerma (35 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack), junior end Taylor Hughey (41 tackles, 7 TFL), junior safety Damarian Williams (78 tackles, 10 PBUs), senior safety Brandon Coppedge (16 tackles), junior cornerback Bobby Raleigh O’Neal (20 tackles, 5 TFL), sophomore cornerback Loyd McIntosh (19 tackles, FF) and sophomore punter SirMarje’ Wallace.
10-6A Football All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Lake Bennett Sr. QB Rockwall
Offensive Most Valuable Player
Sam Mitchum Sr. RB Royse City
Co-Defensive Most Valuable Players
Jarrett Stoner Sr. LB Rockwall
Armstrong Nnodim Jr. DE Horn
Special Teams Most Valuable Player
Tucker Conrad Sr. K Rockwall
Utility Player of the Year
Chris Dawn Sr. WR Horn
Co-Offensive Newcomers of the Year
Ashten Emory Jr. RB Rockwall
Luke Wolf Jr. QB Tyler Legacy
Co-Defensive Newcomers of the Year
Radavion Wilson So. LB Mesquite
Dmyyn Evans-Smith Sr. LB Horn
Coaching Staff of the Year
Rockwall
First Team Offense
Kenneth Spring Sr. QB Royse City
Brittan Snider Sr. RB Rockwall-Heath
Titus Muse So. RB Horn
Jacob Rhodes Sr. FB Rockwall
Eli Finley Sr. TE Rockwall-Heath
Earnest Thomas Sr. WR North Forney
Aiden Meeks Sr. WR Rockwall
Noble Johnson Sr. WR Rockwall
Peyton Wingfield Sr. WR Rockwall-Heath
Jamarion Woods Sr. WR Mesquite
Cash Cleveland Jr. OL Rockwall-Heath
Cason Bass Jr. OL Royse City
Kye Cavin Sr. OL Rockwall
Jordan Crawford Sr. OL Tyler Legacy
Jacob Sillas Sr. OL Mesquite
Lamont Rogers So. OL Horn
Saul Barco Sr. K Mesquite
Mitchell Stokes Sr. K Royse City
Chris Dawn Sr. RS Horn
Jamarion Woods Sr. RS Mesquite
Aiden Meeks Sr. RS Rockwall
First Team Defense
Jeremiah Ceasar Sr. DT Mesquite
Jaylon Hall-Wright Sr. DT Rockwall-Heath
Jordan Renaud Sr. DE Tyler Legacy
Nic Accuna Sr. DE North Forney
Bransen Stobaugh Sr. ILB Rockwall
Armani Itote Sr. ILB Horn
Brooks Gallagher Jr. ILB Tyler Legacy
Jayden Lexion Sr. OLB Rockwall-Heath
Kevin Cunningham Sr. OLB Rockwall
D.J. Coleman Sr. OLB Horn
Nathaniel Rainey Jr. S Horn
Jordan Lester Sr. S Horn
Brady Luff Jr. S Rockwall-Heath
Amarion Atwood Sr. CB Horn
Jayden Plater Sr. CB Horn
Christian Baxter Sr. P Tyler Legacy
Second Team Offense
Michael Phillips Sr. QB North Forney
Caleb Hoover Jr. QB Rockwall-Heath
Parker Williams Jr. RB Rockwall
Jack Davenport Jr. RB Rockwall-Heath
Kevontae White So. RB Horn
Braylon Blair Sr. FB Mesquite
Eli Henley Jr. FB Rockwall-Heath
David Robinson Sr. TE Mesquite
Justin Underwood Sr. TE Horn
Jonah Roberson Sr. WR Royse City
JaCori Williams Jr. WR Royse City
Tylan Crochett Sr. WR North Forney
Kai Helton Jr. WR Rockwall
Jeremiah Batiste Sr. WR Horn
Nate Crockett Sr. WR Tyler Legacy
Eli Baesa Jr. WR Mesquite
Davion Hurth Jr. OL Horn
Jayce Chew Sr. OL Rockwall
Bryon Golden Sr. OL North Forney
Rueben Logan Jr. OL Royse City
Cooper Shepherd So. OL Rokwall-Heath
Michael Wells Jr. OL Rockwall
Somadina Onwuzurumba Sr. OL Tyler Legacy
Miguel Perla Sr. OL Mesquite
Alec Hernandez Sr. K Horn
Christian Baxter Sr. K Tyler Legacy
Second Team Defense
Keiran Phounsavath Sr. DT Royse City
Preston Davis Jr. DT Horn
Hunter Aiello Jr. DT Rockwall
Travis Jackson Jr. DE Tyler Legacy
Aiden Barrera Sr. DE Rockwall
Bradley Amwayi Sr. DE Horn
Caron Jones Sr. DE Mesquite
Jacob Lozano Jr. DE Rockwall-Heath
Caleb Robb Sr. ILB Royse City
Treveon Tutt Jr. ILB Horn
Taurus Noles Jr. ILB Rockwall-Heath
Breylon Harris Sr. OLB Royse City
Tyler Manoy Sr. OLB Mesquite
Jiva’Rio Hicks Sr. OLB Mesquite
Paul Ratliff So. OLB Tyler Legacy
Jake Overstreet Jr. S Rockwall
Torpedo Wilson Sr. S Mesquite
Adaryian Scott Sr. S Tyler Legacy
Erik Spring Sr. S Royse City
Jaishawn Lee So. S Tyler Legacy
T.J. Emory Sr. CB Rockwall
Aamia Branch Jr. CB North Forney
Matthew Ross Jr. CB Tyler Legacy
C.J. Jones Jr. CB Rockwall-Heath
Collin Randell Sr. P North Forney
Kenneth Spring Sr. P Royse City
Jesse Rockwell Jr. P Horn
Third Team Offense
Jaylon Thomas Jr. QB Horn
Raheem Beck Jr. QB Horn
Tyrique Womack Sr. QB Mesquite
Kenden Pauley Sr. RB Tyler Legacy
Armand Cleaver Jr. RB Mesquite
Malachi Tuesno Jr. RB Rockwall-Heath
Ladarius Yarber Sr. FB Tyler Legacy
Hayden O’Neill Sr. FB North Forney
Hayden Herndon Jr. TE Royse City
Johnson Rainer So. TE Tyler Legacy
Jadin Hambrick Jr. TE Tyler Legacy
Grant Parker Sr. TE Tyler Legacy
Cameron Hawkins Jr. WR Mesquite
La’Darrion Dean Sr. WR North Forney
Nick Weaver Jr. WR Royse City
Aiden Walker Jr. WR Royse City
Joshua Rainey Sr. WR Horn
Derin Jackson Jr. WR Horn
Jordan Hubbard Sr. WR Tyler Legacy
Sir Christian Johnson Jr. WR Tyler Legacy
Micah Igaya So. WR Tyler Legacy
Kalan Greenhouse Jr. WR Tyler Legacy
Quintero Jones Sr. WR Rockwall
Paul Gurrola Jr. OL Mesquite
Tyler Dean-Vasquez Sr. OL Royse City
Cameron Canty So. OL Horn
Antonio Asuncion Sr. OL Horn
Donovan Dorry So. OL North Forney
Gary Jefferson, III So. OL North Forney
Jacob Cassady Sr. OL Rockwall
Dhani Eiland Jr. OL Rockwall-Heath
Garrett Odom Sr. OL Royse City
Rodney Harden Sr. OL Tyler Legacy
Llando Taylor Sr. OL Rockwall
Anthony Melton-Aguilar Jr. OL Mesquite
Cash Acker So. OL Tyler Legacy
Khalil Tutt Sr. OL Tyler Legacy
Quentin Henry Jr. OL Mesquite
Na’el Shalabi Sr. K Rockwall-Heath
Third Team Defense
Marquett Johnson Jr. DT Horn
Ja’Kyrin Roberts Sr. DT Rockwall-Heath
Marcus Lerma Sr. DT Mesquite
Jaylen Dail Sr. DT Tyler Legacy
Fancy Love Sr. DT Tyler Legacy
Martin Rocha So. DT North Forney
Ahijah Coleman Sr. DE Horn
Gustavo Rubio Sr. DE North Forney
Taylor Hughey Jr. DE Mesquite
Hayden Curry Jr. DE Rockwall
Gabe Green Sr. DE Rockwall-Heath
Peyton Marcaeu Sr. DE Rockwall-Heath
Caden Gibson Sr. DE Rockwall
Jaylen Gray Sr. ILB North Forney
Langston Howell Sr. ILB North Forney
Justin Scott Sr. ILB Royse City
Bryce President Jr. ILB Rockwall-Heath
Caleb Holt So. OLB North Forney
Jayden Cooks So. OLB Horn
Rickey Coleman Sr. OLB Horn
Caleb Watkins Jr. OLB Royse City
Nathaniel Kirksey So. OLB Tyler Legacy
Brantley Hooper Sr. OLB Tyler Legacy
Damarian Willaims Jr. S Mesquite
Weston Flowers Sr. S Rockwall
Chase Bazzell Jr. S Rockwall-Heath
Jeremiah Byars So. S Royse City
Ryan Wallace Sr. S North Forney
Stanley Whisenant Sr. S Rockwall-Heath
Donovan Henry Sr. S Rockwall
Brandon Coppedge Sr. S Mesquite
Todderick Ragsdale Sr. S Tyler Legacy
Jaishawn Lee So. S Tyler Legacy
Harper Branch Sr. CB Royse City
Bobby Raleigh O’Neal Jr. CB Mesquite
Gianni Edwards So. CB North Forney
Loyd McIntosh So. CB Mesquite
Candan Ragsdale Sr. CB Tyler Legacy
Makel Sears Jr. CB Tyler Legacy
Kaleb Shirley Sr. CB Rockwall
Benji Cordona Jr. CB Rockwall
Cavion Calhoun Jr. CB Horn
Keyuante Sheffield Jr. CB Horn
Patrick Donaldson Sr. CB Rockwall-Heath
Evan Harris Jr. CB Royse City
SirMaje’ Wallace So. P Mesquite
Mason Marshall Jr. P Rockwall
