The Sunnyvale girls basketball program could not have asked for much more from its first decade.
The Raiders hit the ground running its their inaugural campaign in 2011, capturing the district and area championships.
That started a 10-year run during which Sunnyvale made the playoffs every season captured eight district championships, made three trips to the regional tournament and in 2015, reached the ultimate pinnacle by bringing home the Class 3A state championship trophy in 2015.
At the start of the program’s second decade, the Raiders have picked up where they left off, winning the district title last season and then defending that championship in undefeated fashion this year.
Sunnyvale’s efforts were well-recognized on the 13-4A all-district team, which was highlighted by a trio of superlative awards.
The highest honor went to senior Takoya Stallings, who was selected as the district most valuable player.
The 6-0 Stallings was a force in the middle from her center position, as she averaged a double-double, recording 15 points and 13 rebounds per game.
Stallings connected on 59 percent of her field goals, as the three-time all-state honoree finished her Sunnyvale career with 1,393 points and 1,371 rebounds.
Junior Micah Russell was named district defensive player of the year for the second time. An all-state selection last season, Russell contributed on both sides of the court averaging 17.7 points, 3.8 assists and 3.0 steals per game.
Jill McDill added another 13-4A coach of the year honor to her outstanding resume, as the Raiders posted a 26-8 record and advanced to the regional quarterfinals before falling to Brownsboro in a battle of top-10 teams.
Senior Brinley Andrews was once again named to the first team. One of the best shooters in the state, Andrews averaged a team-high 18.5 points per game, with 111 3-pointers.
During the course of the season, she set a school record for points in a game with 44 points, going 10-of-14 from behind the arc, and she finished her high school career with 1,423 points and 231 3-pointers.
In a positive sign for the future, Andrews was joined on the first team by freshman Alli McAda, who tallied 5.0 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
The second team included senior Kendra Meras, who averaged 3.0 points and 5.6 rebounds, as well as freshman Nilaya Gordon, who recorded 5.0 points, 2.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game.
Caddo Mills, the 13-4A runner-up, was led by sophomore Kayanna Cox, who was selected as the offensive player of the year. Cox filled up the stat sheet, averaging 19.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.7 steals, 2.6 assists and 1.8 blocks per game.
She was joined on the first team by sophomore Marisa Richardson, who had 13.6 points and 3.6 steals per game, and junior Abigail Roach, who registered 7.6 points, 4.3 boards and 3.7 assists per contest.
Caddo Mills also had a pair of freshmen make the second team in Brailey Hardison (4.2 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.0 spg) and Kaedynce Cox (2.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg).
Kaufman had a major award winner in freshman Aubrey Prox, who averaged 9.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
Sophomore Lillie Reven, who had 5.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per contest, and junior Piper Wilburn, who averaged 8.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 2.3 assists, each made the first team, while seniors Paige Garman (6.0 ppg, 5.9 rpg) and Reece Yager (3.0 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.8 spg) made the second team.
The final superlative award went to Terrell senior Darla Coleman, who was voted the 6th man of the year. She was joined by teammates junior Hope Burks on the first team and junior Taniah Turner and sophomore Charraria Smith on the second team.
Farmersville seniors Jenson McTee and Rylee Ortega made the first team, with freshman Ashdon Kelly on the second, Quinlan Ford had a pair of representatives with junior Rylee Andrews on the first team and senior Brianna Daniel on the second and Nevada Community junior Haleigh Chan and junior Kamryn Houseworth made the first and second team, respectively.
13-4A Girls Basketball All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Takoya Stallings Sr. Sunnyvale
Offensive Player of the Year
Kayanna Cox So. Caddo Mills
Defensive Player of the Year
Micah Russell Jr. Sunnyvale
Newcomer of the Year
Aubrey Prox Fr. Kaufman
6th Man of the Year
Darla Coleman Sr. Terrell
Coach of the Year
Jill McDill Sunnyvale
First Team
Brinley Andrews Sr. Sunnyvale
Alli McAda Fr. Sunnyvale
Marisa Richardson So Caddo Mills
Abigail Roach Jr. Caddo Mills
Lillie Reven So. Kaufman
Piper Wilburn Jr. Kaufman
Hope Burks Jr. Terrell
Jenson McTee Sr. Farmersville
Rylee Ortega Sr. Farmersville
Rylee Andrews Jr. Quinlan Ford
Haleigh Chan Jr. Nevada Community
Second Team
Nilaya Gordon Fr. Sunnyvale
Kendra Meras Sr. Sunnyvale
Kaedynce Cox Fr. Caddo Mills
Brailey Hardison Fr. Caddo Mills
Paige Garman Sr. Kaufman
Reece Yager Sr. Kaufman
Charraria Smith So. Terrell
Taniah Turner Jr. Terrell
Ashdon Kelly Fr. Farmersville
Brianna Daniel Sr. Quinlan Ford
Kamryn Houseworth Jr. Nevada Community
