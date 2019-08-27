The West Mesquite boys cross country team is off to a strong start to the new season and it earned some hardware by capturing the team title at the Commerce 5th Annual Tiger Invitational on Saturday at Commerce High School.
The Wranglers finished with a total score of 82 to outdistance Eustace (137) and McKinney (141).
West Mesquite sophomore Jesus Escamilla-Camargo led the way with a fourth-place finish in a time of 17:09.23, which was just off the pace of individual champion Daniel Briones of South Garland.
It takes more than just one runner to win a team championship and Escamilla was not the only standout. Junior Joe Morales was seventh, junior Felix Huizache and senior Manuel Gomez were 17th and 18th and senior Juan Martinez rounded out the top five in 39th.
The West Mesquite girls were also in action and placed 14th in the team standings.
Senior Kaitlyn Cedillo turned in the day’s best performance for the Wranglers, by placing 33rd.
Also scoring for West Mesquite was sophomore Juliana Martinez, junior Jennifer Almanza, junior Natalia Isais and junior Allyssa Ally-Willis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.