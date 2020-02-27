West Mesquite entered the season with high expectations after capturing the first district championship in program history a year ago.
The Wranglers have not disappointed thus far.
West Mesquite (5-0-2, 18 points) is the only district team without a regulation loss as if finds itself in a tie for first place with Forney.
However, with a bye on Tuesday, the Wranglers have played one fewer game, giving them an additional opportunity to make up those points.
West Mesquite and Forney have already completed their season series. Both matches ended in scoreless draws and the teams split a pair of shootout decisions.
Outside of those meetings, the Wranglers have been dominant, outscoring their district opponents by a combined score of 22-2.
Junior Saavedra is putting together another standout season, leading the team with 17 goals and nine assists. Jesse Velasquez has tallied 10 goals and nine assists and Edgar Lopez has recorded nine goals and a team-high 10 assists.
West Mesquite’s depth has also been on display, as they have gotten contributions from Jose Estrada (5 goals, 4 assists), Alexis Gonzalez (4 goals, 5 assists), Jiro Robledo (4 goals), Josue Murillo (3 goals, 2 assists) and Elliot Mendoza (2 goals).
The Wrangler defense has also been stout, as Rodolfo Coronel has posted nine shutouts and Ruben Ortega also had a shutout in limited action.
Outside of the two shootouts with West Mesquite, the Jackrabbits (5-1-2, 18) have been able to take care of business against much of the rest of the district and has only allowed three goals in 13-5A play.
Two of those, however, came in a 2-0 loss to Poteet in a match that could loom large at season’s end.
The Pirates (5-1-1, 17) are just one game back of the leaders, and like West Mesquite, they also have an extra game on their schedule down the stretch.
Poteet might not have the offensive firepower of its district rival, but does have playmakers with Garrett Chriss (6 goals), Jorge Nila (3 goals), Calvin Keheley (3 goals), Estradas Juarez, Anthony Ibarra, Jose Granamos, Hector Lugo and Alexis Cuellar among others.
The Pirate defense has been solid, allowing more than one goal just once in district play and posting three shutouts, led by junior sweeper Allan Mendez and senior goalkeeper Matthew Sierra.
North Forney (4-2-2, 14) cracked the door for Terrell (3-4-1, 11) as the teams battled to a 2-2 draw on Tuesday, with the Tigers claiming the extra point with the shootout win.
Lancaster (0-7-1, 2) and Kaufman (0-7-1, 1) are likely relegated to the role of spoilers, but though they are not contenders, losing points against them could prove huge.
Girls
The district title is Forney’s to lose at this point.
The Jackrabbits (8-0-0, 24) have been dominant since day one, having outscored their opponents by a combined score of 64-1 and their closest matches were 4-0 decisions against Poteet and West Mesquite.
Forney boasts one of the best offensive trios in the area with Alyssa Price (22 goals, 14 assists), Chloe Chadwick (17 goals, 17 assists) and Kacey Carter (19 goals, 18 assists).
Chadwick and Carter are both sophomores and part of a talent-laden younger group that also includes freshman Bianca Salazar (10 goals, 3 assists) and Makenna Scott (9 goals, 3 assists).
While there might not be much drama surrounding the top spot, that is certainly not the case for the other three playoff berths, where four teams are right in the thick of it, including the Pirates and Wranglers.
Poteet (5-2-0, 15) is in the midst of a Mesquite ISD-record run of 23 consecutive playoff appearances and is poised to continue that streak.
The Pirate offense has led by Desiree Narvaez, who tallied an eye-popping seven goals in a win over Lancaster. She also had a hat trick against Kaufman and has 18 goals in seven 13-5A matches.
Poteet has gotten offensive contributions from several other players, as well, including Monica Basaluda, Metzli Munoz, Jamine Porras, Ashley Montoya, Katia Yerena, Janet Torres, Yunari McKinght, Savannah Singh and Italy Esparza.
The Pirates have nice wins in their pocket over North Forney and West Mesquite, but also a 2-1 loss to Terrell.
The Wranglers (3-3-1, 11) have just two playoff appearances in their history and none since 2013, but is also in position to amend that history.
Freshman Itzel Reyes has made an immediate impact with five district goals and 11 overall on the season. Juliana Martinez Juliana Rivera, Natalie Valadez, Hannah Luera, Vivianna Ramirez, Danny Ferra and Alicia Aguilar are others who have contributed recently on offense.
The defense has been solid, as well, with goalkeepers Kelly Orellana and Grizelda Navarrete.
West Mesquite has a couple of potential tiebreaker advantages with a regulation with over Terrell and a shootout victory over North Forney.
The Wranglers also have the scheduling benefit of not only having already played Forney twice, they also have an extra game to pick up points compared with every other team other than Poteet.
North Forney (5-2-1, 16) picked up a nice win over Terrell on Tuesday, 3-0, to solidify its hold on second place, while keeping the Tigers (4-4-0, 12) in fourth, just one point ahead of West Mesquite.
Kaufman and Lancaster are relegated to the role of spoilers, but it might take just the right night for that to happen. The Lions have been outscored 34-4 in their district games, while the opponents have a 79-4 edge over the Tigers.
