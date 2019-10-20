West Mesquite turned in a pair of solid all-around team efforts, and as a result, they will be moving on as both the boys and girls earned runner-up finishes at the 13-5A cross country meet on Thursday at Kaufman High School.
The Poteet boys took third place to also advance to the Class 5A Region II competition, which is scheduled for Monday at the Jesse Owens Sports Complex.
Led by individual champion Christian Rivera and runner-up Preston Williamson, Kaufman earned the boys team title with a score of 30. The Lions were followed by West Mesquite (54) and Poteet (73), who was able to edge out Forney (75).
The Wranglers placed a pair of runners in the top 10, as sophomore Jesus Escamilla took third and junior Joe Morales was seventh. Also scoring for West Mesquite were senior Manuel Gomez (12th), junior Felix Huizache (14th) and senior Juan Martinez (18th).
The Pirates also had two runners finish in the top 10 with senior Sebastian Aguilar in fourth and junior Juan Martinez in sixth. Junior Reo Bowman was 17th with junior Osmar Valdovino in 22nd and junior Eliut Ramirez in 24th.
Kaufman ran away with the girls crown. Paced by individual champion Ellie Galan, the Lions swept the top four spots and finished with a total of 17 to finish well-ahead of West Mesquite (72). Poteet and Forney tied with a score of 96, with the Jackrabbits claiming the tiebreaker to earn third place.
The Wranglers had three runners place in the top 11 with senior Kaitlyn Cedillo in eighth, sophomore Juliana Martinez in 10th and junior Stephanie Tamayo in 11th.
Junior Jennifer Almanza was 17th and freshman Valerie Beltran crossed 26th to secure second place in the team rankings.
Junior Ashley Vazquez led Poteet with an 11th-place finish, followed by sophomore Lucy Garcia and junior Metztli Minoz in 15th and 16th. Junior Valeria Ramos (19th) and sophomore Fransell Cartagena (33rd) rounded out the top five.
Though the Pirates and Jackrabbits finished with the same score, Forney had its sixth runner cross 35th compared with 38th for Poteet to win the tiebreaker.
Girls Team Standings
1 Kaufman 17
2 West Mesquite 72
3 Forney 96
4 Poteet 96
5 Terrell 132
6 Lancaster 134
7 North Forney 139
Girls Individual Results
1 Ellie Galan Kaufman 19:27.47
2 Alondra Campa Kaufman 20:07.81
3 Joselyne Sanchez Kaufman 20:13.05
4 Madison Thurston Kaufman 20:41.18
5 Alexis Longoria Lancaster 20:43.35
6 Alyssa Hood North Forney 21:01.48
7 Jaira Garcia Kaufman 21:05.18
8 Kaitlyn Cedillo West Mesquite 21:07.90
9 Paloma Leos Kaufman 21:30.87
10 Juliana Martinez West Mesquite 21:42.07
11 Stephanie Tamayo West Mesquite 22.21.54
12 Braeden Donohue Forney 22:23.06
13 Ashley Vazquez Poteet 22:24.34
14 Laisha Garcia Forney 22:43.61
15 Lucy Garcia Poteet 22:45.48
16 Metztil Munoz Poteet 22:47.76
17 Jennifer Almanza West Mesquite 22:48.01
18 Emma Denning Forney 23:00.41
19 Valeria Ramos Poteet 23:01.74
20 Audi Vargas Terrell 23:12.51
21 Giovanna ChianelloForney 23:15.87
22 Lysbeth Chavez North Forney 23:28.73
23 Genesis Nunez Terrell 23:30.52
24 Chazmine Wilson Lancaster 2332.45
25 Hazel Vargas Terrell 23:38.00
26 Valerie Beltran West Mesquite 23:38.97
27 Allyssa Ally West Mesquite 23:41.35
28 Jaylee Chaney Lancaster 23:49.29
29 Natalia Isais West Mesquite 23:49.55
30 Shelbie Stephens Terrell 23:51.85
31 Enjane Soule Forney 24:01.59
32 Evelyne Karanja North Forney 24:02.51
33 Fransell Cartagena Poteet 24:07.91
34 Briana Sosa Terrell 24:09.36
35 Marissa Bis Forney 24:24.23
36 Lauren Fleming Lancaster 24:34.99
37 Jocelyn Barajas North Forney 24:43.08
38 Natalie Hy Poteet 24:.53.80
39 Daenna Contreras Terrell 25:28.77
40 Kaitlyn Acker Forney 25:48.41
41 Alana Johnson Lancaster 26:12.73
42 Wisaetchok Penelopi North Forney 26:16.17
43 Bella Amaro North Forney 26:20.66
44 Leslie Romero Terrell 26:24.92
45 Redmondria Fulton Lancaster 26:28.79
Boys Team Standings
1 Kaufman 30
2 West Mesquite 54
3 Poteet 73
4 Forney 75
5 Terrell 139
6 North Forney 152
7 Lancaster 186
Boys Individual Results
1 Christian Rivera Kaufman 16:00.63
2 Preston Williamson Kaufman 16:31.57
3 Jesus Escamilla West Mesquite 16:58.81
4 Sebastian Aguilar Poteet 17:01.31
5 Marshall Pate Kaufman 17:06.90
6 Juan Martinez Poteet 17:09.99
7 Joe Morales West Mesquite 17:15.88
8 Ethan Reed Forney 17:22.37
9 Edwin Rivera Kaufman 17:23.16
10 Carlos Saldana Forney 17:45.69
11 Connor Rohman North Forney 17:50.14
12 Manuel Gomez West Mesquite 17:58.69
13 Jayson Tucker Kaufman 17:59.04
14 Felix Huizache West Mesquite 18:00.13
15 Henok Gebreyesus Forney 18:13.35
16 Luis Torres Terrell 18:15.55
17 Reo Bowman Poteet 18:16.09
18 Juan Martinez West Mesquite 18:19.96
19 Gabriel Chavez Forney 1821.20
20 Javin Burrell Lancaster18:25.04
21 Jeovani Elias West Mesquite 18:27.14
22 Osmar Valdovinos Poteet 18:36.98
23 Dylon Peterson Forney 18:44.71
24 Eliut Ramirez Poteet 18:49.06
25 Crispen Muambila Terrell 18:50.27
26 Adan Gutierrez Kaufman 18:50.49
27 Cade Brink Forney 18:52.80
28 Osbaldo Gamez Poteet 18:56.06
29 Payton Bryant Forney 19:03.29
30 Damon Barker Terrell 19:06.38
31 Datravian Brown North Forney 19:13.67
32 Alfred Huerta West Mesquite 19:20.32
33 Alli Primero Terrell 19:54.56
34 Nikeyus Butler North Forney 20:00.54
35 Eric Campos Terrell 20:03.12
36 Kaleb Kinnart North Forney 20:14.51
37 Michael Torres Terrell 20:24.41
38 Enrique Sierra Lancaster 21:02.00
39 Manuel Acuna Terrell 21:04.26
40 Abraham Hernandez North Forney 21:05.95
41 Abraham Vanegas Lancaster 21:10.44
42 Elimiano Morales North Forney 21:11.46
43 Jose Montelongo Lancaster 21:23.57
44 Willie Hudson Lancaster 22:30.92
45 Armand Allen Lancaster 23:05.05
46 Diego Chaves Lancaster 23:49.32
47 Gage Smith North Forney 25:20.83
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.