POTEET CROSS COUNTRY
Chris McGathey, Special Contributor

West Mesquite turned in a pair of solid all-around team efforts, and as a result, they will be moving on as both the boys and girls earned runner-up finishes at the 13-5A cross country meet on Thursday at Kaufman High School.

The Poteet boys took third place to also advance to the Class 5A Region II competition, which is scheduled for Monday at the Jesse Owens Sports Complex.

Led by individual champion Christian Rivera and runner-up Preston Williamson, Kaufman earned the boys team title with a score of 30. The Lions were followed by West Mesquite (54) and Poteet (73), who was able to edge out Forney (75).

The Wranglers placed a pair of runners in the top 10, as sophomore Jesus Escamilla took third and junior Joe Morales was seventh. Also scoring for West Mesquite were senior Manuel Gomez (12th), junior Felix Huizache (14th) and senior Juan Martinez (18th).

The Pirates also had two runners finish in the top 10 with senior Sebastian Aguilar in fourth and junior Juan Martinez in sixth. Junior Reo Bowman was 17th with junior Osmar Valdovino in 22nd and junior Eliut Ramirez in 24th.

Kaufman ran away with the girls crown. Paced by individual champion Ellie Galan, the Lions swept the top four spots and finished with a total of 17 to finish well-ahead of West Mesquite (72). Poteet and Forney tied with a score of 96, with the Jackrabbits claiming the tiebreaker to earn third place.

The Wranglers had three runners place in the top 11 with senior Kaitlyn Cedillo in eighth, sophomore Juliana Martinez in 10th and junior Stephanie Tamayo in 11th.

Junior Jennifer Almanza was 17th and freshman Valerie Beltran crossed 26th to secure second place in the team rankings.

Junior Ashley Vazquez led Poteet with an 11th-place finish, followed by sophomore Lucy Garcia and junior Metztli Minoz in 15th and 16th.  Junior Valeria Ramos (19th) and sophomore Fransell Cartagena (33rd) rounded out the top five.

Though the Pirates and Jackrabbits finished with the same score, Forney had its sixth runner cross 35th compared with 38th for Poteet to win the tiebreaker.

Girls Team Standings

1        Kaufman     17

2        West Mesquite     72

3        Forney        96

4        Poteet         96

5        Terrell         132

6        Lancaster    134

7        North Forney       139

Girls Individual Results

1        Ellie Galan  Kaufman     19:27.47

2        Alondra Campa   Kaufman     20:07.81

3        Joselyne Sanchez  Kaufman     20:13.05

4        Madison Thurston         Kaufman     20:41.18

5        Alexis Longoria    Lancaster    20:43.35

6        Alyssa Hood        North Forney       21:01.48

7        Jaira Garcia          Kaufman     21:05.18

8        Kaitlyn Cedillo     West Mesquite     21:07.90

9        Paloma Leos         Kaufman     21:30.87

10      Juliana Martinez   West Mesquite     21:42.07

11      Stephanie Tamayo         West Mesquite     22.21.54

12      Braeden Donohue Forney        22:23.06

13      Ashley Vazquez   Poteet         22:24.34

14      Laisha Garcia       Forney        22:43.61

15      Lucy Garcia          Poteet         22:45.48

16      Metztil Munoz      Poteet         22:47.76

17      Jennifer Almanza West Mesquite     22:48.01

18      Emma Denning    Forney        23:00.41

19      Valeria Ramos     Poteet         23:01.74

20      Audi Vargas         Terrell         23:12.51

21      Giovanna ChianelloForney     23:15.87

22      Lysbeth Chavez    North Forney       23:28.73

23      Genesis Nunez      Terrell         23:30.52

24      Chazmine Wilson Lancaster    2332.45

25      Hazel Vargas        Terrell         23:38.00

26      Valerie Beltran     West Mesquite     23:38.97

27      Allyssa Ally         West Mesquite     23:41.35

28      Jaylee Chaney      Lancaster    23:49.29

29      Natalia Isais         West Mesquite     23:49.55

30      Shelbie Stephens  Terrell         23:51.85

31      Enjane Soule        Forney        24:01.59

32      Evelyne Karanja   North Forney       24:02.51

33      Fransell Cartagena         Poteet         24:07.91

34      Briana Sosa          Terrell         24:09.36

35      Marissa Bis Forney        24:24.23

36      Lauren Fleming    Lancaster    24:34.99

37      Jocelyn Barajas    North Forney       24:43.08

38      Natalie Hy  Poteet         24:.53.80

39      Daenna Contreras          Terrell         25:28.77

40      Kaitlyn Acker       Forney        25:48.41

41      Alana Johnson     Lancaster    26:12.73

42      Wisaetchok Penelopi     North Forney       26:16.17

43      Bella Amaro         North Forney       26:20.66

44      Leslie Romero      Terrell         26:24.92

45      Redmondria Fulton        Lancaster    26:28.79

Boys Team Standings

1        Kaufman     30

2        West Mesquite     54

3        Poteet         73

4        Forney        75

5        Terrell         139

6        North Forney       152

7        Lancaster    186

Boys Individual Results

1        Christian Rivera   Kaufman     16:00.63

2        Preston Williamson       Kaufman     16:31.57

3        Jesus Escamilla    West Mesquite     16:58.81

4        Sebastian Aguilar Poteet         17:01.31

5        Marshall Pate       Kaufman     17:06.90

6        Juan Martinez      Poteet         17:09.99

7        Joe Morales          West Mesquite     17:15.88

8        Ethan Reed Forney        17:22.37

9        Edwin Rivera       Kaufman     17:23.16

10      Carlos Saldana     Forney        17:45.69

11      Connor Rohman  North Forney       17:50.14

12      Manuel Gomez     West Mesquite     17:58.69

13      Jayson Tucker      Kaufman     17:59.04

14      Felix Huizache      West Mesquite     18:00.13

15      Henok Gebreyesus         Forney        18:13.35

16      Luis Torres Terrell         18:15.55

17      Reo Bowman       Poteet         18:16.09

18      Juan Martinez      West Mesquite     18:19.96

19      Gabriel Chavez     Forney        1821.20

20      Javin Burrell        Lancaster18:25.04

21      Jeovani Elias        West Mesquite     18:27.14

22      Osmar Valdovinos         Poteet         18:36.98

23      Dylon Peterson    Forney        18:44.71

24      Eliut Ramirez       Poteet         18:49.06

25      Crispen Muambila         Terrell         18:50.27

26      Adan Gutierrez     Kaufman     18:50.49

27      Cade Brink Forney        18:52.80

28      Osbaldo Gamez    Poteet         18:56.06

29      Payton Bryant      Forney        19:03.29

30      Damon Barker     Terrell         19:06.38

31      Datravian Brown North Forney       19:13.67

32      Alfred Huerta       West Mesquite     19:20.32

33      Alli Primero         Terrell         19:54.56

34      Nikeyus Butler     North Forney       20:00.54

35      Eric Campos        Terrell         20:03.12

36      Kaleb Kinnart      North Forney       20:14.51

37      Michael Torres     Terrell         20:24.41

38      Enrique Sierra      Lancaster    21:02.00

39      Manuel Acuna      Terrell         21:04.26

40      Abraham Hernandez      North Forney       21:05.95

41      Abraham Vanegas         Lancaster    21:10.44

42      Elimiano Morales North Forney       21:11.46

43      Jose Montelongo  Lancaster    21:23.57

44      Willie Hudson      Lancaster    22:30.92

45      Armand Allen      Lancaster    23:05.05

46      Diego Chaves       Lancaster    23:49.32

47      Gage Smith North Forney       25:20.83

