West Mesquite had not had a long list of highlights during its first 25 years, but made up for it in a big way in recent years.
The Wranglers embarked on the most successful stretch in their history in making the playoffs from 2006-2014. The highlight was the 2007 team that advanced all the way to the Class 4A Region II championship game, making it the most successful team in the program’s history.
Although they saw that streak come to an end in 2015, the Wranglers, bounced back and now hold an all-time record of 197-189-3.
West Mesquite began playing football in 1982 in less than memorable fashion with a 0-10 season.
West Mesquite did bounce back in its second year to post a winning record at 5-4-1, but the team would win just 12 games during the next five years.
Under coach Troy Miller, the Wranglers did go 6-4 every year from 1989-91, but that was not enough to break through for the program’s first playoff berth.
Coach Gary Johnson took over in 1992 and after just four victories in two years, he turned things around in 1994 with an 8-2 record. Despite not making the playoffs, the groundwork was set for the Wranglers to reach new heights.
West Mesquite would not lose a regular season game in 1995, and were so dominant, only one game, an 18-14 victory over Wilmer-Hutchins, was decided by less than 10 points. However, that perfect run came to an end in the first round of the playoffs with a loss to Tyler Chapel Hill.
The following season, West Mesquite would lose just one game in the regular season, but would go a step further in the playoffs by earning its first postseason win with a 40-0 shutout of W.T. White. The following week, the Wranglers would fall to eventual state champion Grapevine to end their season at 10-2.
West Mesquite posted a .500 record in each of the next three years, but could not get back to the playoffs, a drought that would last until 2006.
With new head coach Mike Overton taking over the program, the Wranglers won eight of their first nine games to clinch a playoff berth. While the team lost a district-title showdown with Highland Park, and then a heartbreaking double-overtime loss to Frisco in the playoffs, they did return to a place where they had not been in a decade.
That was just a sign of things to come for the 2007 season, as West Mesquite reached heights it had never before seen.
The Wranglers started and ended the regular season with losses, but won seven of eight in-between to advance to the playoffs for the second straight year. This time, it would be different.
West Mesquite knocked off Lake Dallas and then ran past Whitehouse to win two playoff games in one season for the first time. The Wranglers were not done, winning a 41-34 shootout with Red Oak to advance to the Class 4A Region II championship game against old rival Highland Park. While West Mesquite fell short in that game, the 2007 team raised the bar for all future Wrangler teams to follow.
The next two years followed a similar script, as West Mesquite made the playoffs each season only to be knocked out in the opening round.
The Wranglers rediscovered their winning ways in the postseason in 2010. West Mesquite outraced Pflugerville Hendrickson in a 48-39 win and then blew past Sherman for a 55-34 victory to advance to the Class 4A Region II quarterfinals, where they fell to Wylie in a tough, 38-30 loss.
West Mesquite saw its season come to an end in the bi-district round in each of the next two seasons.
Then, for just the second time since 1992, the Wranglers faced an offseason coaching change when Overton left to take over across town at Horn. West Mesquite turned to a familiar face in offensive coordinator Jeff Neill.
The Wranglers were hit by the injury bug early on during a 0-3 start but they stayed the course and turned things around to make the playoffs for the eighth straight year.
Another streak continued, as well, though, as West Mesquite was bounced by Frisco (30-23) in the bi-district round, marking its third consecutive first-round exit.
The Wranglers entered 2014 with one of the most high-powered offenses in the state led by Fresno State signee Chason Virgil.
West Mesquite scored 50 or more points in seven of their 10 regular season games and topped the 70-point mark twice, but close losses to Poteet and Rockwall-Heath left them third in 12-5A.
Still, West Mesquite was on is way to the playoffs for the ninth consecutive year and they earned their first playoff win since 2010 with a 34-20 victory over Carrollton Creekview.
The streak finally came to an end in 2015 with a 5-5 record, but they came right back.
Highlighted by a season-changing 46-37 win over Lovejoy that saw them score 40 unanswered points during a 15-minute stretch in the second half, West Mesquite battled through a tough 15-5A to finish in a tie for third place and return to the playoffs
There, they ran into undefeated and state-ranked Texarkana Texas High, but the Wranglers were not intimidated, as they hung tough throughout and made the right plays down the stretch to claim a 30-27 victory to advance to the area finals.
Two years ago, West Mesquite was bit by some tough luck. Despite posting a 7-3 record, the dominoes did not fall where they had hoped in tiebreaker situations and the Wranglers were left on the outside looking in.
Unfortunately, it was a similar story last season. West Mesquite put itself in position in the new District 7-5A Division I and finished in a tie for third place. However, the point differential did not go their way and they were left out of the playoff picture.
