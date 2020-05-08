West Mesquite was the class of 13-5A boys soccer this season.

With one week left in the regular season, every team had at least two district losses with the exception of the Wranglers, who did not have a regulation blemish.

West Mesquite had already secured the outright 13-5A title for the second straight season and had high hopes for what was ahead in the playoffs.

Alas, like all teams around the state, the Wranglers were left wondering what might have been when the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the remainder of the season being cancelled.

Despite the unprecedented circumstances, high school sports has tried to move on where it can and one of those ways in with the selection of the all-district team, which saw West Mesquite and Poteet well-represented.

As expected, the Wranglers led the charge with 15 selections, including five superlative awards.

Senior Junior Saavedra was named to the first team for the third consecutive season and captured his second major honor when he was voted as the 13-5A most valuable player.

After capturing offensive player of the year a season ago, Saavedra turned in another standout campaign, posting a team-high 17 goals to go along with nine assists.

Junior Noberto Flores was tabbed the defensive player of the year. Flores led a stingy Wrangler defense that held opponents to one goal or less in nine of their 10 district matches.

Senior Jarius Robledo earned defensive midfielder of the year for the second straight season. In addition to his work on the back end, Robledo also accounted for six goals and three assists.

Senior Elliot Mendoza was chosen as the co-newcomer of the year, making an instant splash with three goals and three assists.

Jeremiah Villarreal was named coach of the year for second year in a row, guiding West Mesquite to back-to-back district championships and a No. 4 ranking in the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches Class 5A Region 2 poll.

The Wranglers placed five more players on the first team.

Senior forward Jesse Velasquez registered 12 goals and 10 assists and senior midfielder Edgar Lopez had 10 goals and a team-high 12 assists to help lead Saavedra and the offense.

Senior utility player Josue Murillo had a solid all-around season with four goals and three assists, junior midfielder Jose Estrada tallied five goals and five assists and senior goalkeeper Rodolfo Coronel moved from an all-district defender to a first-teamer in the net, where he recorded nine shutouts.

West Mesquite had five more players named to the second team. Junior forward Alexis Gonzalez (4 goals, 5 assists) was good up front, while junior midfielder Jesse Baez (1 goal), senior utility player Pablo Hernandez (1 goal, 2 assists) and senior defender Eduardo Martinez (1 goal) were also solid contributors.

Rounding out the selections was senior Carlos Lara, last season’s district most valuable player who battled injury issues this year.

Poteet was poised to officially wrap up its playoff berth during the final week and its efforts were also recognized with 10 honorees.

That included two superlative awards with senior Matthew Sierra being named goalkeeper of the year and freshman Jose Granados tabbed co-newcomer of the year.

Sierra and the Pirate defense ramped up their efforts in district, posting four shutouts and holding opponents to just one goal in four other matches. Granados stepped in immediately with three goals and a pair of assists.

Granados was one of three freshmen who made a big splash, as defender Refugio Robles made the first team and midfielder Esdras Juarez was a second-team pick.

Poteet was also represented on the first team by senior forward Alexis Cuellar, junior defender Allan Mendez and junior midfielder Liang Aung.

Two of the Pirates’ biggest offensive weapons made the second team.

Jenior Jorge Nila tallied six goals and seven assists, senior Garrett Chriss recorded five goals and three assists and senior midfielder John Olsson joined them on the second team.

Forney, who was in second place at season’s end, earned a pair of superlative awards as senior Angel Ramirez was voted the offensive player of the year and freshman Carlos Saldana was tabbed co-newcomer of the year.

Rounding out the major awards, North Forney junior Andrew Mendoza is the offensive midfielder of the year and Terrell senior Octavio Valdes was named utility player of the year.

13-5A Boys Soccer All-District Team

Most Valuable Player

Junior Saavedra   Sr.     West Mesquite

Offensive Player of the Year

Angel Ramirez      Sr.     Forney

Defensive Player of the Year

Noberto Flores     Jr.      West Mesquite

Offensive Midfielder of the Year

Andrew Mendoza Jr.      North Forney

Defensive Midfielder of the Year

Jarius Robledo     Sr.     West Mesquite

Utility Player of the Year

Octavio Valdes     Sr.     Terrell

Goalkeeper of the Year

Matthew Sierra    Sr.     Poteet

Co-Newcomers of the Year

Elliot Mendoza     Sr.     West Mesquite

Jose Granados      Fr.     Poteet

Carlos Saldana     Fr.     Forney

Coach of the Year

Jeremiah Villarreal                  West Mesquite

First Team

Jose Estrada         Jr.      CAM West Mesquite

Rodolfo Coronel  Sr.     GK    West Mesquite

Edgar Lopez         Sr.     CAM West Mesquite

Jesse Velasquez    Sr.     RW   West Mesquite

Josue Murillo       Sr.     U       West Mesquite

Allan Mendez       Jr.      D       Poteet

Refugio Robles     Fr.     D       Poteet

Liang Aung Jr.      MF    Poteet

Alexis Cuellar      Sr.     F       Poteet

Colby Ortega        Sr.     D       Forney

Turner Prewitt      Sr.     MF    Forney

Challa Omondi     Jr.      D       Forney

Jackson Gleaves   Jr.      F       Forney

Manuel Zamora             D       North Forney

Ethan Waugh                 F       North Forney

Muhammed Bitar           F       North Forney

Gabriel Aragon              F       North Forney

Crispen Muambila         So.    F       Terrell

Bryan Riojas        Jr.      MF    Terrell

Alli Primero         Jr.      D       Terrell

Max Tirado                    Kaufman

Abraham Vanegas         Sr.     U       Lancaster

Second Team

Alexis Gonzalez   Jr.      LW    West Mesquite

Carlos Lara Sr.     LB     West Mesquite

Jesse Baez   Jr.      CDM West Mesquite

Pablo Hernandez  Sr.     U       West Mesquite

Eduardo Martinez          Sr.     LB     West Mesquite

Esdras Juarez       Fr.     MF    Poteet

Jorge Nila   Jr.      MF    Poteet

John Olsson         Sr.     MF    Poteet

Garrett Chriss                F       Poteet

Jovani Rocha       Sr.     MF    Forney

Ethan Tramel       Sr.     D       Forney

Ethan Bumpas     Jr.      D       Forney

Antonio Maurice  Fr.     F       Forney

Aaron Mendoza             D       North Forney

Collyn Shipley               D       North Forney

Sebastian Morambuena Bello           MF    North Forney

Angel Morales               MF    North Forney

Gary San Miguel  Jr.      U       Terrell

Luis Torres Sr.     D       Terrell

Eric Campos        Sr.     GK    Terrell

Enrique Medina                       Kaufman

Manuel Rodriguez          Sr.     GK    Lancaster

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

