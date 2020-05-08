West Mesquite was the class of 13-5A boys soccer this season.
With one week left in the regular season, every team had at least two district losses with the exception of the Wranglers, who did not have a regulation blemish.
West Mesquite had already secured the outright 13-5A title for the second straight season and had high hopes for what was ahead in the playoffs.
Alas, like all teams around the state, the Wranglers were left wondering what might have been when the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the remainder of the season being cancelled.
Despite the unprecedented circumstances, high school sports has tried to move on where it can and one of those ways in with the selection of the all-district team, which saw West Mesquite and Poteet well-represented.
As expected, the Wranglers led the charge with 15 selections, including five superlative awards.
Senior Junior Saavedra was named to the first team for the third consecutive season and captured his second major honor when he was voted as the 13-5A most valuable player.
After capturing offensive player of the year a season ago, Saavedra turned in another standout campaign, posting a team-high 17 goals to go along with nine assists.
Junior Noberto Flores was tabbed the defensive player of the year. Flores led a stingy Wrangler defense that held opponents to one goal or less in nine of their 10 district matches.
Senior Jarius Robledo earned defensive midfielder of the year for the second straight season. In addition to his work on the back end, Robledo also accounted for six goals and three assists.
Senior Elliot Mendoza was chosen as the co-newcomer of the year, making an instant splash with three goals and three assists.
Jeremiah Villarreal was named coach of the year for second year in a row, guiding West Mesquite to back-to-back district championships and a No. 4 ranking in the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches Class 5A Region 2 poll.
The Wranglers placed five more players on the first team.
Senior forward Jesse Velasquez registered 12 goals and 10 assists and senior midfielder Edgar Lopez had 10 goals and a team-high 12 assists to help lead Saavedra and the offense.
Senior utility player Josue Murillo had a solid all-around season with four goals and three assists, junior midfielder Jose Estrada tallied five goals and five assists and senior goalkeeper Rodolfo Coronel moved from an all-district defender to a first-teamer in the net, where he recorded nine shutouts.
West Mesquite had five more players named to the second team. Junior forward Alexis Gonzalez (4 goals, 5 assists) was good up front, while junior midfielder Jesse Baez (1 goal), senior utility player Pablo Hernandez (1 goal, 2 assists) and senior defender Eduardo Martinez (1 goal) were also solid contributors.
Rounding out the selections was senior Carlos Lara, last season’s district most valuable player who battled injury issues this year.
Poteet was poised to officially wrap up its playoff berth during the final week and its efforts were also recognized with 10 honorees.
That included two superlative awards with senior Matthew Sierra being named goalkeeper of the year and freshman Jose Granados tabbed co-newcomer of the year.
Sierra and the Pirate defense ramped up their efforts in district, posting four shutouts and holding opponents to just one goal in four other matches. Granados stepped in immediately with three goals and a pair of assists.
Granados was one of three freshmen who made a big splash, as defender Refugio Robles made the first team and midfielder Esdras Juarez was a second-team pick.
Poteet was also represented on the first team by senior forward Alexis Cuellar, junior defender Allan Mendez and junior midfielder Liang Aung.
Two of the Pirates’ biggest offensive weapons made the second team.
Jenior Jorge Nila tallied six goals and seven assists, senior Garrett Chriss recorded five goals and three assists and senior midfielder John Olsson joined them on the second team.
Forney, who was in second place at season’s end, earned a pair of superlative awards as senior Angel Ramirez was voted the offensive player of the year and freshman Carlos Saldana was tabbed co-newcomer of the year.
Rounding out the major awards, North Forney junior Andrew Mendoza is the offensive midfielder of the year and Terrell senior Octavio Valdes was named utility player of the year.
13-5A Boys Soccer All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Junior Saavedra Sr. West Mesquite
Offensive Player of the Year
Angel Ramirez Sr. Forney
Defensive Player of the Year
Noberto Flores Jr. West Mesquite
Offensive Midfielder of the Year
Andrew Mendoza Jr. North Forney
Defensive Midfielder of the Year
Jarius Robledo Sr. West Mesquite
Utility Player of the Year
Octavio Valdes Sr. Terrell
Goalkeeper of the Year
Matthew Sierra Sr. Poteet
Co-Newcomers of the Year
Elliot Mendoza Sr. West Mesquite
Jose Granados Fr. Poteet
Carlos Saldana Fr. Forney
Coach of the Year
Jeremiah Villarreal West Mesquite
First Team
Jose Estrada Jr. CAM West Mesquite
Rodolfo Coronel Sr. GK West Mesquite
Edgar Lopez Sr. CAM West Mesquite
Jesse Velasquez Sr. RW West Mesquite
Josue Murillo Sr. U West Mesquite
Allan Mendez Jr. D Poteet
Refugio Robles Fr. D Poteet
Liang Aung Jr. MF Poteet
Alexis Cuellar Sr. F Poteet
Colby Ortega Sr. D Forney
Turner Prewitt Sr. MF Forney
Challa Omondi Jr. D Forney
Jackson Gleaves Jr. F Forney
Manuel Zamora D North Forney
Ethan Waugh F North Forney
Muhammed Bitar F North Forney
Gabriel Aragon F North Forney
Crispen Muambila So. F Terrell
Bryan Riojas Jr. MF Terrell
Alli Primero Jr. D Terrell
Max Tirado Kaufman
Abraham Vanegas Sr. U Lancaster
Second Team
Alexis Gonzalez Jr. LW West Mesquite
Carlos Lara Sr. LB West Mesquite
Jesse Baez Jr. CDM West Mesquite
Pablo Hernandez Sr. U West Mesquite
Eduardo Martinez Sr. LB West Mesquite
Esdras Juarez Fr. MF Poteet
Jorge Nila Jr. MF Poteet
John Olsson Sr. MF Poteet
Garrett Chriss F Poteet
Jovani Rocha Sr. MF Forney
Ethan Tramel Sr. D Forney
Ethan Bumpas Jr. D Forney
Antonio Maurice Fr. F Forney
Aaron Mendoza D North Forney
Collyn Shipley D North Forney
Sebastian Morambuena Bello MF North Forney
Angel Morales MF North Forney
Gary San Miguel Jr. U Terrell
Luis Torres Sr. D Terrell
Eric Campos Sr. GK Terrell
Enrique Medina Kaufman
Manuel Rodriguez Sr. GK Lancaster
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.