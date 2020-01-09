Fresh off its impressive effort over the weekend, the West Mesquite boys soccer team remained undefeated on Tuesday with a convincing 7-1 win over Mesquite.
Junior Saavedra tallied a hat trick and the Wranglers got additional goals from Elliot Mendoza, Josue Murillo, Jose Estrada and Jiro Robledo. Kevin Parra accounted for the lone goal for the Skeeters.
The Poteet boys used a pair of goals from Garrett Chriss to pull out a 2-1 victory over The Colony.
Horn as not as fortunate, as they battled tough but dropped a 2-0 decision to Allen.
On the girls side, Ximena Resendiz scored twice and Amaya Abe added a goal as North Mesquite picked up a 3-1 win over Poteet.
Rowlett and Plano battled to a 3-3 draw, with the Eagles getting goals from Natalie Leathers, Kylie Patton and Raigen Powell.
