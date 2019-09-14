West Mesquite dug itself a huge hole for the third week in a row on Friday.
The Wranglers nearly climbed out of it, but saw their furious rally fall just short in a 34-31 loss to Keller Timber Creek at Keller ISD Stadium.
The Falcons took the early lead on a 8-yard touchdown run by Kaden Bess.
West Mesquite (0-3) got on the scoreboard late in the first half with a 20-yard field goal by Austin Stout, but Timber Creek had enough time left on the clock to get a 11-yard scoring pass from Jason Akers to Jefferson Hutchinson to take a 13-3 lead into the break.
The scoring heated up during the final two quarters.
The Wranglers closed to within three early in the third when Ty Jordan caught a 37-yard scoring strike from Kevin Jennings.
The Falcons then turned back to Bess, who had a short scoring run and then broke free for a 94-yard touchdown and it was suddenly 27-10.
West Mesquite came right back with a big play of its own as Jordan ripped off a 69-yard touchdown run to get back to within 27-17 heading to the fourth.
The Timber Creek defense made a big play early in the fourth as Jeremi Cook had a pick-6 to push the lead to 34-17 and that proved to be big.
Jordan scored on a 8-yard run and Jennings found Jakobe Walton on a 7-yard touchdown pass to close to within 34-31 but they could not quite finish the comeback.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.