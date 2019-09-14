WEST MESQUITE FOOTBALL JAKOBE WALTON
West Mesquite dug itself a huge hole for the third week in a row on Friday.

The Wranglers nearly climbed out of it, but saw their furious rally fall just short in a 34-31 loss to Keller Timber Creek at Keller ISD Stadium.

The Falcons took the early lead on a 8-yard touchdown run by Kaden Bess.

West Mesquite (0-3) got on the scoreboard late in the first half with a 20-yard field goal by Austin Stout, but Timber Creek had enough time left on the clock to get a 11-yard scoring pass from Jason Akers to Jefferson Hutchinson to take a 13-3 lead into the break.

The scoring heated up during the final two quarters.

The Wranglers closed to within three early in the third when Ty Jordan caught a 37-yard scoring strike from Kevin Jennings.

The Falcons then turned back to Bess, who had a short scoring run and then broke free for a 94-yard touchdown and it was suddenly 27-10.

West Mesquite came right back with a big play of its own as Jordan ripped off a 69-yard touchdown run to get back to within 27-17 heading to the fourth.

The Timber Creek defense made a big play early in the fourth as Jeremi Cook had a pick-6 to push the lead to 34-17 and that proved to be big.

Jordan scored on a 8-yard run and Jennings found Jakobe Walton on a 7-yard touchdown pass to close to within 34-31 but they could not quite finish the comeback.

