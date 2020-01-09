Frank Sandoval, who has served as Mexia High School’s athletic director and head football coach since 2017, will assume the head football coach post at West Mesquite High School beginning this month.
Sandoval, a 2009 graduate of Texas A&M-Commerce, has 10 years of coaching experience. This includes positions at Terrell, Cedar Hill and Community high schools. During his tenure at Mexia High School, he led his team to two Class 4A Division II Bi-District Championships and the distinction of 2019 Texas Football 4A D2 Highest Outperforming Team.
Also that year, Sandoval was recognized as a Top 40 Under 40 Coach of Texas and Dave Campbell’s 4A Coach of the Week.
In 2014, as Cedar Hill High School’s defensive line coach, he helped lead the team to the 6A Division II State Championship among many other accomplishments.
“Frank Sandoval has a dynamic personality and energy level and is the right fit for West Mesquite High School,” said Mesquite ISD’s Administrative Officer for Athletics Kody Groves, adding Sandoval’s assistant coaches frequently earn Teacher of the Year awards. “He cares deeply for education, students and staff. We look forward to seeing the team under Frank’s leadership and the continued success for West Mesquite football.”
“My coaching values align with Superintendent Dr. (David) Vroonland’s vision for Mesquite ISD: setting up kids for success in life,” said Sandoval. “My first goal on the job will be to establish trust with the students and faculty. We’re a family.”
