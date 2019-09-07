Lancaster is known as a team with big-play potential.
West Mesquite found that out the hard way on Friday, as the Tigers scored eight touchdowns of 30 yards or longer as they pulled away for a 64-20 victory at Humphrey Stadium.
Lancaster scored more than half of its points—36 out of 64—on defense and special teams and that proved far too much for any team to overcome.
After Tre Bradford got the scoring started with a 55-yard touchdown run, the Tiger defense took center stage.
Kourtney Washington and Courtney Massingill each returned fumbles for touchdowns and Waymon Smith had a 38-yard pick-6 and it was suddenly 27-0 at the end of one quarter.
The Wranglers (0-2) tried to claw back into it.
Ty Jordan hauled in a 42-yard scoring strike from Kevin Jennings to get on the scoreboard.
Than after the defense forced a punt, Jordan took the ensuing kick back 75 yards to the end zone to cut it to 27-14.
But Lancaster would quickly reestablish control. Bradford had a long touchdown run and a kickoff return for a score sandwiched around a safety as they pushed the advantage to 43-14 at the break.
It was more of the same in the third quarter, as Glenn Rice Jr. threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Majik Rector, DQ James had a long scoring run and LaTrell Caples took back a punt for a score as the lead swelled to 64-14.
