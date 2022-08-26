The 2022 football season got underway on Thursday and even through there is a long way to go and many games to be played, Horn and Plano West staged what might prove to be one of the most dramatic of the year.
In the first game under head coach Courtney Allen, the Jaguars appeared to let the game slip away only to quickly bounce back, as backup quarterback Raheem Beck found Chris Dawn on a screen pass and the speedy senior did the rest, pulling away for the defense for a 25-yard touchdown to spark the celebration of a 41-35 victory at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
In a back-and-forth affair, it was Dawn who was the difference, as all four of his touches on offense ended in the end zone, as he finished the night with four receptions for 159 yards and four scores, and for good measure, he added a 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Still, it seemed like a game the Wolves were destined to pull out at times, as they used a couple of improbable plays in the fourth quarter to give themselves a chance.
With the Jaguars leading 28-21, they lined up for a field goal to make it a two-score game early in the fourth quarter.
However, the snap got away and as Horn tried to make a play to advance the ball forward, the ball popped loose and into the hands of Plano West’s Elyjah Robinson, who proceeded to race 62 yards to the end zone to tie it at 28-28 with 8:10 left in regulation.
On the Jaguars’ ensuing drive, starting quarterback Trey Arroyo was shaken up after taking a sack. On third-and-27, Beck entered and he knew were to go, as in a moment of foreshadowing, he threw a short pass to Dawn and he weaved through the defense for a 90-yard touchdown to give them a 35-28 lead with 7:11 remaining.
The Horn defense did its job to quickly get the ball back and it appeared the offense would take care of the rest, as a good punt return by Jayden Plater set them up on the Wolves’ side of the field. Beck converted one fourth down with his legs and the Jaguars moved down to the 2-yard line when disaster struck once again.
Looking to punch it in for the nail in the coffin, the Plano West defense was able to strip the ball and recover to give them one last chance.
Still, it looked bleak with 96 yards to cover and just 1:16 left on the clock.
It again appeared to be done when Horn’s Preston Davis sacked quarterback Vance Feuerbacher as the seconds continued to tick off the clock.
But a personal foul penalty on the Jaguars gave the Wolves some space, and with two Jaguars colliding on the play, Feuerbacher’s pass found Lucas Samsula and he took it 62 yards to the Horn 14-yard line with three seconds left.
Down to the final play of regulation, Feuerbacher was under pressure, but he bought time and then with no time on the clock, he managed to spot Rawad Al Jazaerli for a 14-yard scoring strike to make it a one-point game.
Feuerbacher, however, was injured on the play, and with him temporarily out of action, the Wolves opted to kick the extra point to tie it and send it to overtime rather than go for the win.
Feuerbacher did return for the extra frame, but the Horn defense rose to the occasion and Plano West missed a field goal on its possession.
With another chance to seize the victory, the Jaguars did not let it slip through their fingers this time, with Beck hooking up with Dawn on the game-winning score to set off the celebration.
Much of the night featured a contrast of styles, with Plano West’s deliberate run-oriented offense and Horn’s up-tempo attack.
The Wolves held the ball for much of the first quarter and took a 7-0 lead when Dermot White bulled into the end zone on a 3-yard run.
Plano West forced a punt on the Jaguars’ next drive, but fumbled the return, with Kendall Stewart recovering for Horn on the Wolves’ 18.
That set up a 5-yard touchdown run by Tyler Muse to tie it at 7-7.
Plano West hurt itself with 12 penalties and a pair of flags essentially ended its next drove and the Jaguars quickly struck, with Arroyo finding Dawn for a 29-yard scoring strike to take a 14-7 lead.
The Wolves stayed within striking distance, answering with a six-play, 47-yard drive, capped by a 28-yard touchdown run on fourth down by Feuerbacher, but the extra point was missed, leaving Horn with a 14-13 advantage.
The Jaguars were not quite finished in the opening half, as Dawn returned the ensuing kickoff 55 yards, and three plays later, he hauled in a 15-yard touchdown pass from Arroyo to make it 21-13 going into halftime.
In the third quarter, Plano West chewed up nearly eight minutes on a 13-play, 62-yard drive, with White scoring on a 8-yard run and Al Jazaerli adding the two-point conversion to tie it up at 21-21.
It did not stay deadlocked for long, as the Wolves opted to kick it deep and Dawn made them pay with a 85-yard touchdown return to give Horn a 28-21 lead with 22 seconds left in the third quarter.
It was the play of the night thus far, but there would be plenty more to come during the fourth and overtime, with Dawn fittingly providing the final one to secure the victory.
