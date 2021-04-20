The best soccer teams in Texas converged on Georgetown last Friday and Saturday for the girls and boys state championships.
The Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex was well-represented in the final two rounds of the playoffs.
The Allen boys, Rockwall-Heath boys, Frisco Wakeland girls, Grapevine girls and Celina boys and girls all made it to at least the state semifinals, with the Frisco Wakeland boys, Flower Mound girls and Midlothian Heritage girls all returning to the area with state championship trophies.
Locally speaking, Garland ISD and Mesquite ISD teams have enjoyed some success, but have never claimed the ultimate prize.
Make no mistake, the path to the state tournament is a brutal one, especially coming through Region 2, which features a number of heavyweights on an annual basis, but GISD and MISD are not quite as far away from making a run as people think.
First of all, it would not be unprecedented.
The North Mesquite girls made a Cinderella run to the state championship game in 2005 before falling to Flower Mound Marcus and were in the regional finals three years prior to that.
The Sachse girls have made it to the regional tournament on six occasions and moved on the finals twice.
The Poteet boys have qualified for the state tournament two times and played for the state title in 2009, while West Mesquite also has a trip to the regional semifinals that same year, where ironically they were knocked out by the rival Pirates.
The Rowlett, Sachse and Poteet programs, in particular, have been perennial playoff teams over the years, and recently, so too have the Mesquite, North Mesquite and West Mesquite boys, as well as the Horn girls.
These teams have the ability to contend with anybody in the state, but it addition to the talent, it takes a little luck and getting hot at the right time.
For the most recent evidence, look no further than neighboring Rockwall-Heath.
The Hawks posted a 9-8-5 record during the regular season.
During the last half of the 10-6A season, Rockwall-Heath posted a 1-4-2 record, did not secure a playoff berth until the final week of the district slate and were the third seed going in.
But starting with a narrow 1-0 win over Rowlett in the bi-district round, the Hawks caught fire, allowing just one total goal in victories over Waxahachie (2-0), Duncanville (1-0), Klein Forest (3-0) and Cypress Bridgeland (2-1) before stunning Allen in a shootout in the state semifinals.
The dream finally came to an end in the title game with a 2-0 loss last Saturday to San Antonio L.E.E., but the experience will not only serve as a source of motivation and confidence for them, but it should for other local teams, as well.
As noted earlier, several area teams have made strong runs before and the overall depth and talent continues even out each year.
Rockwall-Heath caught the attention of the state during its magical run and there is no reason to believe that a Garland ISD or Mesquite ISD team is not capable of doing the same in the near future.
