It has been a frustrating first month of the season for West Mesquite, who has faced one of the toughest non-district schedules in the area.
The Wranglers released some of those emotions on Friday in their 7-5A Division I opener against Wylie East, as they rolled to a 37-14 victory at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
West Mesquite (1-4, 1-0) actually spotted the Raiders a 7-0 lead in the early stages of the second quarter but had an immediate response, as Ja’Kobe Walton took the ensuing kickoff back 78 yards for a touchdown to tie it at 7-7.
The Wranglers grabbed their first lead when Kevin Jennings hit D’Erian Mitchell on a 28-yards scoring strike, but Wylie East used a touchdown pass from Cade Adamson to TJ Washington to take a 14-13 advantage into halftime.
The second half belonged to West Mesquite.
They got things going in the third quarter as Ty Jordan caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from Jennings and Austin Stout added a 34-yard field goal to give them a 23-14 lead.
The Wranglers built on their advantage in the fourth, as Walton hauled in a 43-yard touchdown pass from Jennings and Jordan added a 21-yard scoring run to put the finishing touches on the victory.
