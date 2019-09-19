West Mesquite is off to a 0-3 start against some top competition and the road does not getting any easier this week.
The Wranglers will continue their pursuit of their first victory when they take on Denton Ryan, who is ranked No. 2 in the Texas Football Class 5A Division I state poll, at 7 p.m. Friday at C.H. Collins Stadium.
Senior Ty Jordan made a verbal commitment to Texas this week and it is not difficult to see why Division I programs were after his services.
Jordan is averaging 6.6 yards per carry (29-191) with four touchdowns and has a team-leading 18 receptions for 218 yards and three scores.
Sophomore Kevin Jennings has done a nice job taking over the quarterback role, completing 47-of-85 passes for 570 yards and four touchdowns.
Josh Little (6-114), D’erian Mitchell (6-28) and Tajyrian Turner (5-47) have been options on the outside and also look for West Mesquite to get Jakobe Walton more involved coming off a touchdown reception a week ago.
To make their task even more difficult, Denton Ryan is rested coming off a bye week following convincing victories over Poteet (52-6) and Keller Fossil Ridge (24-0).
Seth Henigan has been efficient, completing 36-of-61 passes for 374 yards and six touchdowns.
Emani Bailey is off to another good start with 26 carries for 222 yards and a touchdown.
Henigan has a number of options on the outside with Billy Bowman (9-86, TD), Ke’ori Hicks (8-46), Ja’tavion Sanders (7-102, TD), Bailey (6-59, 2 TDs) and Drew Sanders (5-77, 2 TDs).
Several of those players are also capable of big plays on special teams.
The defense has been a wall through two games, with the only score they allowed coming in the fourth quarter of a blowout win.
The Raiders have already amassed 27 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. Sanders has four sacks and six tackles for loss, while Ahmad Terry (23 tackles, 4 TFL), Ty Marsh (20 tackles, 5 TFL) and DJ Arkansas (18 tackles, 2 TFL) have also been active.
Last season, the Denton Ryan defense was the story, as they held West Mesquite in check en route to a 38-3 victory.
