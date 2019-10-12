West Mesquite and Tyler John Tyler staged one of the most dramatic games of the night on Friday.
The teams traded big punches for four quarters, combining for 75 points, but in the end, it was the Lions who were able to prevail, using an interception in the final minute to preserve a 39-36 victory at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Tyler John Tyler (3-4) remains undefeated in 7-5A Division I and is tied for first place at 3-0 with McKinney North, while the Wranglers fall to 1-5 overall and 1-1 in district.
West Mesquite got off to a good start with a little trickery, as running back Ty Jordan threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Trevion Mitchell.
The Lions got on the scoreboard courtesy of a field goal by Victor Leon, but the Wranglers came right back, as quarterback Kevin Jennings scored on a 1-yard sneak to give them a 14-3 lead.
The rest of the first half, however, belonged to Tyler John Tyler.
Ken’Yontae Pinkard had a 24-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter. Leon booted his second field goal and Kitan Crawford and Cameron Ford had scoring runs of 32 and 41 yards to stake them to a 27-14 halftime advantage.
West Mesquite got its offense back on track in the third quarter and they used big plays to do so.
Jordan broke free for a 56-yard touchdown run and Jennings hooked up with Nicolas Walton on a 66-yard scoring strike to put them back in the lead at 28-27.
Tyler John Tyler again had an answer, with Crawford and Ford scoring on 21-yard touchdown runs to make it 39-28.
The Wranglers responded when Tajyrian Turner caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from Jennings and the two-point conversion pass from Jordan to close to within 39-36.
West Mesquite had one final chance to tie or take the lead, but the Lion defense rose to the occasion at the right time to preserve the victory.
