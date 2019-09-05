West Mesquite faced one big challenge in Week 1 against Hutto and it gets no easier this week against Lancaster.
The Wranglers and Tigers were scheduled to meet a year ago, but inclement weather cancelled the contest.
So, the two former district rivals will play for the first time since 2011 at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Humphrey Stadium in Lancaster.
West Mesquite suffered a 41-21 loss at the hands of the Hippos in a Saturday matinee feature a week ago. They led 7-0 early, but Hutto reeled off 41 consecutive points to take control.
Ty Jordan accounted for all of three of the Wrangler scores, rushing 11 times for 46 yards and finding the end zone twice on the ground and catching six passes for 87 yards and a touchdown.
Sophomore Kevin Jennings turned in a solid effort in his first start at quarterback, completing 18-of-26 passes for 236 yards and a score.
Look for Jennings to continue to improve, but West Mesquite must have options step up around Jordan for the offense to become more multi-dimensional.
A young West Mesquite defense gave up more than 500 yards against a talented Hutto offense, but with only three defensive starters back, head coach Jeff Neill expects that unit, which is inexperienced but talented, to make progress on a weekly basis.
Lancaster is 0-1 but it represented itself well in last week’s 24-3 loss to Duncanville, the No. 1 team in the Class 6A state poll.
The Tigers actually led 3-0 for a good portion of the first half before the Panthers ultimately exerted their will.
Lancaster entered the season with 14 returning starters, though one of those was not quarterback Glen Rice Jr., who accounted for 135 yards rushing and passing in the opener.
Senior Tre Bradford was a first-team all-district selection last year after rushing for more than 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns, as was wide receiver LaTrell Caples and offensive lineman Jonathan Govan.
The defense held a powerful Duncanville offense in check for a majority of the night before tiring late. They are in good shape with returning all-district performers in lineman Daylen Monroe, linebacker Barry Green and defensive back Lorando Johnson, as well as a number of other standouts.
This will be the 17th meeting overall between the teams, with Lancaster holding a 10-4-2 all-time edge in the series. The teams were on-again, off-again district foes from 1982-2011, but have not met since.
