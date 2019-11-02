WEST MESQUITE FOOTBALL TY JORDAN
Richard Fowler, Special Contributor

West Mesquite and Sherman engaged in an entertaining back-and-forth shootout during the first quarter on Friday.

The Bearkats continued the fireworks, but unfortunately for the Wranglers, they were unable to keep pace as Sherman went on to a 56-27 victory at E.H. Hanby Stadium.

West Mesquite (2-7) falls to 2-3 in 7-5A Division I and drops back into a three-way tie for fourth place with Sherman (5-4, 2-3) and Texarkana Texas High.

The Bearkats needed just over two minutes to get on the scoreboard on a 4-yard touchdown run by Mike Brown, with West Mesquite countering on a 13-yard scoring strike from Kevin Jennings to Tajyrian Turner.

The teams combined for two touchdowns in 12 seconds later in the first quarter.

After a 12-yard scoring run by Tate Bethel for Sherman, Jennings found Javion Jackson for a 68-yard touchdown pass to tie it at 14-14.

The Bearkats began to take control from that point.

Benji Omayebu had a 40-yard touchdown run and Bethel found Jacoby Hunt for a scoring pass to take a 28-14 lead into halftime.

Sherman carried that momentum over into the third quarter, as Bethel threw touchdown passes of 43 yards to Jacoby Hunt and 4 yards to Elijah Chapman and Mathias Coleman added a short scoring run and it was suddenly 49-14.

West Mesquite tried to mount a charge late in the third, as Jennings found D’Erian Mitchell for a 34-yard scoring strike and then hit Cornelious Piper for a 17-yard score to close to within 49-27, but that was as close as it would get.

Brown added a 49-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter to help Sherman put it away.

