Friday will feature a pair of teams looking for their first victories of the season when West Mesquite meets Keller Timber Creek at 7 p.m. at Keller ISD Stadium.
The Wranglers are playing outside of Mesquite for the third consecutive week, having traveled to Waco for their opener against Hutto and going on the road to Lancaster last week.
Their 64-20 loss to the Tigers was an odd one that saw Lancaster score five non-offensive touchdowns to help make the score more lopsided.
Sophomore quarterback Kevin Jennings has shown some good things thus far. He is completing 60 percent of his passes (34-of-57) for 370 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Senior Ty Jordan has been held in check in the ground game, though he does have two rushing touchdowns, but he has found other ways to contribute. Jordan leads the team with 11 catches for 156 yards and a pair of scores and he also had a 77-yard punt return for a touchdown a week ago.
West Mesquite has also gotten promising starts on the outside from newcomers in sophomore D’erian Mitchell (6-28), junior Josh Little (4-52) and sophomore Tajyrian Turner (4-31).
The Wranglers are giving up 52.5 points per game through two weeks, but again, that is not all on the defense. Opponents have scored six total non-offensive touchdowns and West Mesquite has turned the ball over six times in two games.
This might be the opponent the Wrangler defense has been waiting for as Keller Timber Creek has struggled to move the ball in losses to Rockwall-Heath (38-10) and Prosper (49-7) and they are averaging only 156 yards per game.
That limited production is not surprising at this point as the Falcons returned only two offensive starters from last year’s 2-8 team.
One of those is quarterback Jason Akers, who has completed 67 percent of his passes (26-of-39) but they have only gone for 248 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.
Akers has spread the ball around to Jefferson Hutchinson (6-49), Jacob Bowersock (5-63) and Jaylen Harris (4-25) but they could also help themselves out by getting things going on the ground, where they are averaging only 2.0 yards per carry.
Senior Brock Allbritton (12 tackles) and sophomore Kyle Zalick (14 tackles) have been active on defense, but Timber Creek needs others to step up, as they are giving up 429 yards per game.
As is the case with West Mesquite, the Falcons have also been short on takeaways and they are minus-4 in turnover differential.
The Wranglers are hoping to use this game as a springboard to get back on track, much like last year, when they rallied from a 27-14 deficit to earn a 54-42 win for their first of the year. On that night, Jordan carried the ball 20 times for 250 yards with touchdown runs of 5, 24, 33 and 51 yards.
