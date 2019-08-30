West Mesquite will travel south to open the 2019 season for the second straight year when it takes on Hutto at 11 a.m. Saturday at Waco ISD Stadium.
The Wranglers, who were 4-5 last season, are itching to get back to the playoffs after being edged out in a tiebreaker in each of the last two years.
West Mesquite got tuned-up for the regular season with a scrimmage against Frisco Wakeland team on Friday and head coach Jeff Neill was pleased with what he saw.
“Overall, it was good, we’ve got some things to fix just like everybody else, but we’ll get there,” he said. “Wakeland is a good team, they are well-coached and it was good for our guys to go against somebody like that.”
The Wranglers are relatively young, with 12 sophomores expected to play key roles.
One proven commodity is one of the more dynamic players in the area in senior running back Ty Jordan. A three-star prospect according to 247sports with offers from Texas, USC and Tennessee among others, Jordan rushed for 1,240 yards and 15 touchdowns a year ago.
Expect Jordan to be the focal point early on as the Wranglers attempt to replace quarterback Neal Johnson and wide receiver Dylan Wright, who are each headed to play Division I ball.
“They key with having Ty is to make sure we utilize him in multiple ways,” Neill said. “He’s a dynamic player and we’re really going to need him to shoulder the load offensively and he’s got the strong shoulders to do that.”
Sophomore Kevin Jennings won the starting quarterback role in the spring and is a solid drop-back passer who is also capable of making plays with his legs. On the outside, junior Josh Little, who also plays basketball, could be a breakout receiver, as could junior Cornelious Piper.
The Wranglers graduated a trio of all-district offensive linemen as well, though they do return senior Kyree Miller (6-4-365), a dominant guard who was one of the few to receive 7-5A Division I recognition on both sides of the ball.
The key to West Mesquite’s success could be how it develops on defense, where they return only three starters.
They return Miller and second-teamer Colby Williams on the line, but will be looking for newcomers to emerge in the linebacking unit.
Senior Jay Winn brings experience to the secondary as a three-year starter and despite being inexperienced, Neill feels good about the defensive line, which will go five-to-six players deep.
One X-factor will be junior Jakobe Walton. Last season, he was one of the breakthrough players in the area, capturing district defensive newcomer of the year honors after he finished with 52 tackles, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble from his safety position.
Walton also played a little on offense, averaging better than four yards per carry and catching 10 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown and was big on special teams, averaging 25.4 yards on kickoffs and 12.4 yards on punt returns.
“He’s a guy who plays both sides, he is our free safety that can also play corner back, wide receiver, return kicks; a saavy player and a dynamic player,” Neill said. “I really expect him to be the leader of our defense.”
The Wranglers should get a good test from a Hutto team that went 11-1 and advanced to the Class 5A Division I semifinals a year ago.
The Hippos averaged better than 500 yards per game last season, but will feature a different look.
Hutto will be breaking in a new quarterback with the departure of Chase Griffin who threw for more than 4,000 yards and 51 touchdowns. They also lose their leading rusher and top two receivers.
Mekhi Kimble should be ready to step into a more prominent role after rushing for 387 yards and seven touchdowns, and Dajon Harrison gives them a proven target after catching 49 passes for 695 yards and six scores.
While the offense lacks experience, the Hippos will be much more stable on the defensive side, where they bring back seven starters.
The line is solid with Landyn Watson (54 tackles, 19 TFL, 6 sacks) and Lordswill Uwa (55 tackles, 6 TFL).
Kendell Williams (81 tackles, 13 TFL, 4 sacks) is active in the middle and the secondary is solid with Brock Bujnoch (69 tackles, 3 interceptions) and Harrison
West Mesquite will need to get off to a better start than a year ago, when Hutto jumped to a 21-0 lead and was able to keep the Wranglers at arm’s length on its way to a 52-31 victory.
